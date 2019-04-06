Associated Press

NBA playoff picture after Friday: Boston takes control of four seed in East

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

FRIDAY’s SCORES
Charlotte 113, Toronto 111
Orlando 149, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 129, Washington 112
Boston 117, Indiana 97
Rockets 120, Knicks 96
Timberwolves 111, Heat 109
Thunder 123, Pistons 110
Grizzlies 122, Dallas 112
Jazz 119, Kings 98
Suns 133, Pelicans 126
Nuggets 119, Trail Blazers 110
Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114
Lakers 122, Clippers 117

• Boston moves one game up on Indiana for the four seed in the East with the win, plus the Celtics now own the tiebreaker between the teams. While not officially a lock yet, these teams are almost certain to meet in the first round of the playoffs.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Friday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Boston now has full control of the four seed after beating Indiana, the Celtics are one game up on the Pacers in the 4/5 seed race, plus Boston has the tiebreaker (making it a two game lead in practice). The Celtics are now just 1.5 games back of the 76ers for the three seed (two back in the loss column).

• Orlando’s win combined with Detroit’s loss jumps the Magic all the way up to the six seed in the East, half-a-game ahead of the Pistons and Nets. All three of those teams are tied in the loss column.

• Miami’s loss drops them a full game back of the eight seed in the East and makes it a long shot Dwyane Wade will get to extend his last dance into the playoffs.

• Charlotte keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a Jeremy Lamb game-winner to beat Toronto. The Hornets need help from Brooklyn or Detroit (losing out) to make it, but the dream is not dead.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Friday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With this win, Nuggets secure home court in the first round (they likely finish the No. 2 or 3 seed, but 4 is mathematically possible). Big step for a team that finished one game out of the playoffs the past two seasons.

• The Clippers loss and the Thunder’s win leaves Oklahoma City just half a game back of Los Angeles for the six seed (and the teams are tied in the loss column.

• Just one game separates the 6/7/8 seeds.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Orlando at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:

• Brooklyn at Milwaukee (5 pm ET, NBATV). This is a potential first-round matchup, and if the Nets want to avoid that pairing they could use a win here on the road. The Bucks have locked up the top seed, does Giannis Antetokounmpo play? The other Bucks stars?

Gordon Hayward delivers perfect finish as Celtics rout Pacers

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gordon Hayward executed the game plan perfectly for Boston on Friday night.

He made all nine of his shots. He made all three of his free throws. And, he gave the Celtics the clear edge for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, too.

While Jason Tatum scored 22 points, Hayward became the first Celtics player since Kevin McHale in 1986 to make every shot and score at least 20 points as Boston pulled away from the Indiana Pacers 117-97 to break a tie for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The victory also gave Boston a 3-1 series edge to claim the first tiebreaker, essentially giving the Celtics a two-game lead with two remaining.

“I don’t know how you guys find all these stats. More important, we got the win,” said Hayward, who scored 21 points. “It was a great job by us, a big win.”

Admittedly, Hayward has done some of his best work in his hometown.

He won the 2008 high school state championship on the Pacers’ home court. Two years later, and just a few blocks away, he came within inches of making a half-court heave for Butler to beat Duke for a national title.

But Hayward’s last appearance in Indy didn’t end well. Victor Oladipo stole his inbound pass at the buzzer to seal a 102-101 victory on Nov. 3.

This time, with the Celtics trying to build momentum for the postseason, Boston had a 23-point advantage when Hayward was on the floor. Boston has won three straight and five of six.

“Hayward is playing really well,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He’s attacking with great physicality. That’s what he does. He’s still not forcing anything that’s not there. It’s good that he’s playing this way.”

If the Pacers don’t get their defense righted quickly, it could lead to an early exit – especially if they draw the Celtics in a best-of-seven series starting next weekend.

Myles Turner had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Indiana. Domantas Sabonis and Tyreke Evans each scored 12 points for the Pacers, whose two-game winning streak ended.

But the bigger problem was matching up with Hayward & Co. Despite allowing a league-low 104.1 points, Boston repeatedly shredded the Pacers defense.

“We kind of let them do what they wanted to do when we were on the defensive side of the basketball and just kind of let them run their offense and get into a flow,” Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said after scoring 10 points. “One of the guys that killed us was Gordon Hayward. He was 9 for 9 tonight.”

And it was that way right from the start.

After breaking to a 10-3 lead, Hayward helped fuel a 7-0 run to start the second quarter that gave Boston a 31-27 lead. They never trailed again.

Boston scored the final four points of the first half to take a 58-47 lead and only allowed the Pacers to get as close as eight – on a 3-pointer from Wesley Matthews to open the second half. The Celtics sealed the win with a 12-3 third-quarter run that made it 86-68.

 

Russell Westbrook will finish third straight season with triple-double average

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
There was a time, not so long ago, when the idea of any player matching Oscar Robertson’s feat of averaging a triple-double for the season seemed ludicrously impossible.

Then Russell Westbrook did it. And then he did it again.

With three quick assists for the Thunder Friday night, Westbrook assured he will do it for a third straight season.

That, by the way, was not close to his best pass of the night.

Westbrook’s shooting efficiency dropped dramatically this season from last (and it had dropped last season from his MVP campaign), with a true shooting percentage at 49.9, well below the league average. Still, he is a force of nature who impacts and changes games, defenses constantly have to account for him, and his attacking style pushes them back on their heels. Westbrook remains one of the game’s elite players.

And he keeps putting up mind-boggling numbers.

Hornets keep slim playoff hopes alive thanks to Jeremy Lamb game winner

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
The Charlotte Hornets do not control their own destiny. They need a lot of help to make the playoffs.

And Charlotte needs to win out.

Which is why this Jeremy Lamb game-winner against Toronto is so huge. An exciting end-of-game series started with Kawhi Leonard putting the Raptors up two with 15.5 seconds left.

The Hornets got their chance and Kemba Walker drove the lane, got into the paint and drew the attention of all five Toronto defenders (plus probably a couple on the bench) then kicked it out to Lamb.

Toronto had a chance to tie or win at the buzzer, Kawhi Leonard got the shot and… wedgie? Wedgie.

Charlotte still needs a lot of help to make the playoffs (Detroit or Brooklyn losing out, for example) but they did not beat themselves tonight.

How is Dwyane Wade going to handle retirement? “I’ll be in therapy. Seriously.”

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
In recent years a number of NBA players — starting back with Ron Artest/Metta World Peace and up through Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan — have talked about their challenges with depression and anxiety as NBA players. They have worked to de-stigmatize the idea of therapy and seeking help.

On aspect of NBA player mental health rarely discussed? The transition to being out of the league and out of the game. It is hard for players to adjust to the lifestyle change, the lack of highs and the routine.

How is Dwyane Wade going to deal with it? He told  ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview he is going to seek help.

“I’ll be in therapy. Seriously,” Wade said. “I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.’

“I was always against someone that don’t know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it’s not this. So it’s going to be different.”

That’s a mature attitude.

Wade knows he is in for a massive change, and as much as he has interests and businesses — and, of course, a family — outside basketball, it’s still a radical life style change. Something a lot of players struggle with.

Wade admitted his problem, that’s the first step.

 