Getty Images

It’s official: Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, headline 2019 Hall of Fame class

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, and Jack Sikma are the headliners of the 2019 class for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The honorees were announced Saturday in Minneapolis before the Final Four. Interestingly, not chosen were Chris Webber, the NBA and Michigan star, as well as defensive legend Ben Wallace.

Among those who were selected are:

• Divac, the former Laker and King who made an NBA All-Star team, was elected for his international contributions to the game.

• Moncrief played for the Bucks and Hawks, was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made an All-NBA team, is a five-time All-Star and four times made the All-Defensive Team.

• Sikma is an icon of the Seattle Supersonics, he helped lead that team to a title in 1979. Sikma is a seven-time All-Star is the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single-season free throw percentage at .922 (1987-88).

• Paul Westphal won a ring with the Boston Celtics in 1974, and in his career was a three-time All-NBA player and a five-time All-Star. He is a member of the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor.

• Coach Bill Fitch coached in the NBA for 25 seasons, twice being named Coach of the Year. He led the Boston Celtics to a title in 1981 and still holds the highest winning percentage of any coach in Celtics history (.738).

• Bobby Jones, a legend in Philadelphia who helped the Sixers to their last NBA title back in 1983. Jones was a lock-down defender who was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team eight straight years, plus he was a four-time All-Star and in 1983 won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Jones started his career in Denver when the Nuggets were in the ABA and he made the ABA All-Star team, All-Rookie Team, and two times was on the league’s All-Defensive Team. He also has a silver medal from the disputed 1972 Olympics.

Other NBA players who are in are Al Attles, Carl Braun, and Chuck Cooper.

Also selected this year were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, the Tennessee A&I men’s teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships), and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).

The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6.

 

NBA reportedly tells teams $109 million salary cap projection for next season on target

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NBA salary cap is jumping up about $7 million next season — right in line with the league office’s prediction models.

Just as a reminder, the salary cap is set based on the players’ share of the NBA’s basketball revenue split (essentially 50/50 with the teams, although it can fluctuate from 49 percent up to 51 percent depending on a variety of factors). The NBA league office works to project those future numbers for teams, and they had told teams around the start of the season to expect a $109 million salary cap and $132 million luxury tax line for next season. That is what is coming, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For comparison, this season the cap is at $101.9 million, with the luxury tax is at $123.7 million.

Teams are going to use that extra cap space — around 40 percent of the league’s players will or can or will be free agents. While we focus on the max salary guys — Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, etc. — there are a lot of other rotation and role players available that will reshape rosters and change fortunes for teams. It’s going to be a wild off-season.

Check out Russell Westbrook’s amazing no-look assist to Steven Adams

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Russell Westbrook made history Friday night, securing his third straight season averaging a triple-double. Think about that for a second: There was a time just a handful of years ago where the idea that Oscar Robertson did it for one season in the 1960s was considered an untouchable record. Now Westbrook has done it three seasons in a row.

And that wasn’t even his best highlight of the night. This spinning no-look assist to Steven Adams was (you can also see it above).

Russell Westbrook. You can’t take your eyes off him.

Lonzo Ball says he, not father LaVar, is choosing next agent, making business decisions

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
10 Comments

When LaVar Ball started talking to potential agents for his son Lonzo Ball, it gave a few agents pause. Did they really want to get in the Ball family business? Especially with LaVar asking if the agents would be able to get his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo — all on the same team eventually (something that is not going to happen).

Lonzo had moved on from his former agent and has sued one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for $2 million for mismanaging of his money. Lonzo seemed to be taking charge of his career, yet there was dad LaVar again appearing to vet potential agents.

Lonzo pushed back on the idea his dad is involved, speaking to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

While word is spreading around the agencies that LaVar Ball is driving the search, Lonzo Ball told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday night that he alone will make his business decisions. Asked specifically if his father was involved, Lonzo Ball said no.

A person familiar with the situation said LaVar Ball has not participated in any official discussions about his son’s future business dealings as Lonzo Ball’s team of attorneys and advisors determines how to remove him from the orbit of Alan Foster, a man who they allege stole millions from him and mismanaged his finances.

Family dynamics are complicated, especially when business matters like this are mixed in. LaVar may not have an official role, Lonzo should be making the final call on his next agent and other business moves, but how much influence does LaVar have? From the outside, we’re all just speculating on that.

Multiple reports now have Lonzo landing with CAA as his new agency. If so, CAA has a lot of work to do with Lonzo in need a new shoe deal (remember he turned down a lot of guaranteed money from Nike or Adidas to got with Big Baller Brand) and he is coming up on the couple of seasons that will determine what his post-rookie contract will look like. It’s a pivotal time in Ball’s career. Whoever is advising him, Lonzo needs to take charge of his own brand and path now.

Alex Caruso is going off for the Lakers. Yes, Alex Caruso.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

With basically everyone you can name on the Lakers shut down for the season, Los Angeles has essentially been rolling out its G-League team the past few games and just trying to get through the end of the season, when their real work starts.

Except Alex Caruso is putting on a show.

Yes, Alex Caruso. The undrafted guy out of Texas A&M who has bounced between the NBA and G-League for a couple of seasons is going off recently. He had 23 points against the Pelicans a few games back, then against the Warriors he did this on Thursday.

Friday night against the Clippers, Caruso dropped 32.

That is how you take advantage of your opportunity and make sure you get an NBA contract for next season. Whether it is with the Lakers or some other team, Caruso is playing his way into a full-time contract, not another two-way deal. Good on him.