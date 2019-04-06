Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets bolster playoff hopes with win against Bucks

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jared Dudley brought a veteran’s presence and poise to a tense situation, helping the Brooklyn Nets to a crucial win in their bid for the playoffs.

Dudley’s offensive rebound set up Joe Harris‘ go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:24 left in Brooklyn’s 133-128 victory over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Brooklyn (40-40) made 19 3-pointers and placed eight players in double figures. D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, reserve Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Dudley collected 14 of his season high-tying 16 points in the second half.

The Nets, who had dropped four of five, moved into sixth place in the East. Orlando also is 40-40, and Detroit is a half-game back with a 39-40 record.

The Nets have tiebreakers with both the Magic and Pistons.

Milwaukee played without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined by a left calf injury. The Bucks (59-21) clinched the NBA’s best record with a road victory against Philadelphia on Thursday night.

“It was tough, even without Giannis,” Dudley said. “I know that helped us. We just got key stops at the very end.

“I was playing center. They were going small ball. We wanted them to feel a little uncomfortable, having (Brook) Lopez having to guard a little more.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson called Dudley “the X factor” and said his instincts and understanding of the league contributed to Brooklyn’s first win in four meetings with Milwaukee this season.

Eric Bledsoe had 33 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points.

Bledsoe’s two foul shots made it 128-126 Bucks with 2:30 left, but the Nets closed the game with a 7-0 run. Russell made two free throws, Harris drilled his tiebreaking 3 and Russell drove for a basket with 59.1 seconds remaining.

“It was a room-and-rhythm look,” Harris said of his triple. “Sometimes the best opportunity to get a 3 off is on an offensive rebound.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo was kicked or hit in the calf against the 76ers and understood sitting out could help him get ready for the playoffs next week.

“There has been a significant amount of success and winning that has helped him be less difficult,” Budenholzer said. “I have flashbacks to the first couple games; he was upset every time I took him out of the game. When I think about that to where we are today, it has been great.”

Brooklyn shot 52% from the field and scored 36 points in the paint on its way to a 66-65 halftime lead. Russell had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and LeVert added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Bledsoe, who played a team-high 33 minutes, said the team would love to reach the 60-victory mark.

“We want to achieve it but at the same time we want to play the right way,” Bledsoe said. “I thought we did a great job of doing that tonight.

“It was a big game for them. So we’ve just got to move on.”

 

NBA playoff picture after Saturday: Nets jump up to six seed with win over Raptors

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128
Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96

• Brooklyn caught the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and took advantage, getting a win that jumps them up to the six seed and greatly improving their chances of winning.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Brooklyn’s win jumped the Nets up to the six seed, tied with Orlando at 40-40, and half-a-game ahead of Detroit (39-40). Brooklyn, however, has the tiebreaker over both Detroit and Orlando, leaving them in a good spot. The Nets are 1.5 games up on nine-seed Miami with two games to play.

• Philadelphia’s win all but locks them into the three seed. The Sixers are two full games ahead of Boston with two to play, their magic number to clinch the three seed is one (Sixers win or Celtics loss).

• Toronto is locked into the two seed, its loss does not change anything.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• No Western Conference teams played on Saturday.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Orlando at Toronto
Brooklyn at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:

• Miami at Toronto (Noon ET, NBATV). If Miami is going to make the playoffs and extend Dwyane Wade’s last dance, it basically has to win out. Which on Sunday means waking up early and beating Toronto in a game north of the border. The Raptors are locked into the two seed so they may rest guys.

• Charlotte at Detroit (4 ET). If Detroit wins they will eliminate the Hornets from the playoff chase. However, if Charlotte wins they would be just one game out of the playoffs with one game to play, and the Detroit loss could tie them with Miami for that final playoff spot (if Miami wins Sunday).

• Brooklyn at Indiana (5 ET). The Nets, on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Bucks, now have a chance to take a big step toward a playoff berth that before the season would have seemed a crazy longshot. The Pacers need the win to keep alive any chance of home court in the first round.

• Orlando at Boston (7:30 ET). The Magic enter Sunday a playoff team and the six seed, but they need more wins to secure that spot. Boston comes in as the four seed on a three-game win streak and just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the three seed (Boston is just one game up on Indiana for the four seed, but the Celtics also have the tiebreaker).

• Denver at Portland (9 pm ET). Portland is supposed to get C.J. McCollum back, and it couldn’t come at a better time — the Trail Blazers sit as the four seed but are just one game up on red hot Utah (seven wins in a row) for the four seed and home court in the first round. Portland also could catch the Rockets for the three seed, but Houston would have to help out.

Report: Former Hornets, Pelicans GM Jeff Bower may get “high ranking” job with Suns

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Suns have a couple nice young players — Devin Booker is legit (don’t believe the haters), Deandre Ayton has potential, Kelly Oubre Jr. appears a good fit, guys like T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson might have roles — but the team needs a direction and a better-rounded roster. After firing GM Ryan McDonough at an odd time, then replacing him with an odder combo of people, Suns owner Robert Sarver is looking for the guy to give his team that direction.

Jeff Bower may be that guy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has become focused on the candidacy of former Detroit and New Orleans general manager Jeff Bower to assume a high-ranking front-office role with the Suns, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Sarver has begun to inform other serious candidates that he’s retreating from them and moving toward a hiring that could be complete early next week, league sources told ESPN.

The idea is to have Bower guide James Jones, the current GM, who would keep his position and have trade power. Officially Bower would be a consultant, although he would have leverage.

This could be a good hire.

Bower has been around NBA front offices for decades and is well respected. Most recently he was the GM and day-to-day guy in Detroit under Stan Van Gundy (but Van Gundy had the hammer on deals and team direction). Before that, he was the Hornets GM where he made some wise draft picks — Chris Paul, David West, Baron Davis — but was squeezed by the odd ownership transfer there.

The biggest challenge for Bower if he gets the job? Keeping Sarver out of basketball operations. Saver has a reputation as a meddling owner who steps in over the basketball people to make calls on players and personnel. This is the owner who unleashed a bunch of goats in McDonough’s office without telling him (and those goats did what goats do, ate everything and defecated). Among the interesting tidbits along those lines is this note from Wojnarowski’s story.

Jones had sat in on interviews, along with Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, league sources said.

Fitzgerald? Well, it’s a Sarver team. Bower would have his hands full.

Just in time: Portland’s CJ McCollum upgraded to probable for Sunday vs. Denver

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Portland rallied and played well for the 10 games CJ McCollum was out with a left knee injury, going 8-2 with a +8.2 net rating.

However, they were not much of a playoff threat without him and Jusuf Nurkick (out for the remainder of the year with a compound leg fracture). At least the Trail Blazers are getting McCollum back, he is expected to play Sunday against Denver in a game crucial playoff seeding.

McCollum has averaged 21.3 points per game this season, shot 38 percent from three, and the Trail Blazers are 6.2 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Portland needs that Sunday.

This game against Denver matters if Portland wants to start the playoffs at home. The Trail Blazers sit as the four seed in the West but are just one game up on red-hot Utah (seven wins in a row) going into Sunday (and the Jazz play what’s left of the Lakers Sunday). Lose this one and the Trail Blazers are likely tied for the final spot at the end of the night. Also, Portland also could catch the Rockets for the three seed, but Houston would have to help out with some losses.

It’s official: Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, headline 2019 Hall of Fame class

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, and Jack Sikma are the headliners of the 2019 class for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The honorees were announced Saturday in Minneapolis before the Final Four. Interestingly, not chosen were Chris Webber, the NBA and Michigan star, as well as defensive legend Ben Wallace.

Among those who were selected are:

• Divac, the former Laker and King who made an NBA All-Star team, was elected for his international contributions to the game.

• Moncrief played for the Bucks and Hawks, was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made an All-NBA team, is a five-time All-Star and four times made the All-Defensive Team.

• Sikma is an icon of the Seattle Supersonics, he helped lead that team to a title in 1979. Sikma is a seven-time All-Star is the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single-season free throw percentage at .922 (1987-88).

• Paul Westphal won a ring with the Boston Celtics in 1974, and in his career was a three-time All-NBA player and a five-time All-Star. He is a member of the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor.

• Coach Bill Fitch coached in the NBA for 25 seasons, twice being named Coach of the Year. He led the Boston Celtics to a title in 1981 and still holds the highest winning percentage of any coach in Celtics history (.738).

• Bobby Jones, a legend in Philadelphia who helped the Sixers to their last NBA title back in 1983. Jones was a lock-down defender who was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team eight straight years, plus he was a four-time All-Star and in 1983 won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Jones started his career in Denver when the Nuggets were in the ABA and he made the ABA All-Star team, All-Rookie Team, and two times was on the league’s All-Defensive Team. He also has a silver medal from the disputed 1972 Olympics.

Other NBA players who are in are Al Attles, Carl Braun, and Chuck Cooper.

Also selected this year were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, the Tennessee A&I men’s teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships), and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).

The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6.

 