Alex Caruso is going off for the Lakers. Yes, Alex Caruso.

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
With basically everyone you can name on the Lakers shut down for the season, Los Angeles has essentially been rolling out its G-League team the past few games and just trying to get through the end of the season, when their real work starts.

Except Alex Caruso is putting on a show.

Yes, Alex Caruso. The undrafted guy out of Texas A&M who has bounced between the NBA and G-League for a couple of seasons is going off recently. He had 23 points against the Pelicans a few games back, then against the Warriors he did this on Thursday.

Friday night against the Clippers, Caruso dropped 32.

That is how you take advantage of your opportunity and make sure you get an NBA contract for next season. Whether it is with the Lakers or some other team, Caruso is playing his way into a full-time contract, not another two-way deal. Good on him.

Lonzo Ball says he, not father LaVar, is choosing next agent, making business decisions

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
When LaVar Ball started talking to potential agents for his son Lonzo Ball, it gave a few agents pause. Did they really want to get in the Ball family business? Especially with LaVar asking if the agents would be able to get his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo — all on the same team eventually (something that is not going to happen).

Lonzo had moved on from his former agent and has sued one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for $2 million for mismanaging of his money. Lonzo seemed to be taking charge of his career, yet there was dad LaVar again appearing to vet potential agents.

Lonzo pushed back on the idea his dad is involved, speaking to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

While word is spreading around the agencies that LaVar Ball is driving the search, Lonzo Ball told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday night that he alone will make his business decisions. Asked specifically if his father was involved, Lonzo Ball said no.

A person familiar with the situation said LaVar Ball has not participated in any official discussions about his son’s future business dealings as Lonzo Ball’s team of attorneys and advisors determines how to remove him from the orbit of Alan Foster, a man who they allege stole millions from him and mismanaged his finances.

Family dynamics are complicated, especially when business matters like this are mixed in. LaVar may not have an official role, Lonzo should be making the final call on his next agent and other business moves, but how much influence does LaVar have? From the outside, we’re all just speculating on that.

Multiple reports now have Lonzo landing with CAA as his new agency. If so, CAA has a lot of work to do with Lonzo in need a new shoe deal (remember he turned down a lot of guaranteed money from Nike or Adidas to got with Big Baller Brand) and he is coming up on the couple of seasons that will determine what his post-rookie contract will look like. It’s a pivotal time in Ball’s career. Whoever is advising him, Lonzo needs to take charge of his own brand and path now.

Reports: Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal selected to be in Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Three of the biggest names — and from the outside, most deserving — apparently did not make it into the Hall of Fame this year. Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, and Ben Wallace reportedly did not make the cut.

Vlade Divac did, as selected by the international committee. Also, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal, Bobby Jones, and coach Bill Fitch are in.

The official announcement of the Hall of Fame class will come Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis (home to the Final Four), but the list of who is in and who is out has started to leak, and as it always seems to be with the Hall of Fame there are deserving but odd choices. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke a lot of this news.

Paul Westphal, Sidney Moncrief and Bobby Jones are among the 2019 class to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, sources told ESPN…

Also selected for induction via the International Committee was Vlade Divac, sources told ESPN. Chuck Cooper, the first African-American drafted in NBA history, was selected by the special direct-elect Early African-American Pioneers Committee, and Golden State Warriors patriarch and former coach and guard Al Attles will be announced as an inductee as a contributor, a source told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Three prominent finalists for the 2019 class — Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber — were not selected for enshrinement, sources told ESPN.

It’s a solid Hall of Fame class, and those that got in (and more we don’t know about yet from the college and women’s game) deserve their spots.

Still, I am confused by some of the “old boys network” choices of the Hall of Fame voters. Again. Not that people such as Divac or Moncrief are not deserving — they are — but who gets in and who is left out can be hard to wrap your head around. Seemingly every year it’s the same. Unlike NBA end-of-year award voting where the votes are public — both who has a vote and who they voted for — the Hall of Fame voting is secret. We do not know who makes the call.

Webber deserves to be in. He has the resume: four-time All-NBA player, five-time NBA All-Star, 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, he averaged more than 20 points per game for nine seasons, and that’s just in the NBA — remember this is the “Basketball Hall of Fame” so being a key part of the “Fab Five” at Michigan that went to two Final Fours, and more importantly revolutionized the college game, counts toward getting in as well.

Ben Wallace has a strong resume, too: four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, he helped lead the Pistons to an NBA title (2004), made the NBA All-Defensive team eight times (five times first team), three times made the All-NBA team, and was a four-time NBA All-Star.

Those resumes stack up well with the people who got in, but for whatever reason they did not make the cut.

NBA playoff picture after Friday: Boston takes control of four seed in East

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

FRIDAY’s SCORES
Charlotte 113, Toronto 111
Orlando 149, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 129, Washington 112
Boston 117, Indiana 97
Rockets 120, Knicks 96
Timberwolves 111, Heat 109
Thunder 123, Pistons 110
Grizzlies 122, Dallas 112
Jazz 119, Kings 98
Suns 133, Pelicans 126
Nuggets 119, Trail Blazers 110
Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114
Lakers 122, Clippers 117

• Boston moves one game up on Indiana for the four seed in the East with the win, plus the Celtics now own the tiebreaker between the teams, meaning the Celtics’ magic number for home court in the first round is just one (Celtics win or Pacer loss). While not officially a lock yet, these teams are almost certain to meet in the first round of the playoffs.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Friday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Boston now has full control of the four seed after beating Indiana, the Celtics are one game up on the Pacers in the 4/5 seed race, plus Boston has the tiebreaker (making it a two-game lead in practice, Boston’s magic number for the four seed is one).

• The Celtics are now just 1.5 games back of the 76ers for the three seed (two back in the loss column). Philly would have to go 1-2 in its final three games to open the door for Boston to move up.

• Orlando’s win combined with Detroit’s loss jumps the Magic all the way up to the six seed in the East, half-a-game ahead of the Pistons and Nets. All three of those teams are tied in the loss column.

• Miami’s loss drops them a full game back of the eight seed in the East and makes it a long shot Dwyane Wade will get to extend his last dance into the playoffs. If the Heat win out — against the Raptors, Sixers, and Nets — they will get in, but that’s a tall order.

• Charlotte keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a Jeremy Lamb game-winner to beat Toronto. The Hornets need help from Brooklyn or Detroit (losing out) to make it, but the dream is not dead.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Friday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With this win, Nuggets secure home court in the first round (they likely finish the No. 2 or 3 seed, but 4 is mathematically possible). Big step for a team that finished one game out of the playoffs the past two seasons.

• Golden State’s magic number is one (Warriors win or Nuggets loss) to secure home court throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

• Utah is just one game back of Portland in the 4/5 race and having home court in the first round. The Jazz have won seven in a row.

• The Clippers loss and the Thunder’s win leaves Oklahoma City just half a game back of Los Angeles for the six seed (and the teams are tied in the loss column. The Clippers close out the season against the Warriors and Jazz.

• Just one game separates the 6/7/8 seeds.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Orlando at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:

• Brooklyn at Milwaukee (5 pm ET, NBATV). This is a potential first-round matchup, and if the Nets want to avoid that pairing they could use a win here on the road. The Bucks have locked up the top seed, does Giannis Antetokounmpo play? The other Bucks stars?

Gordon Hayward delivers perfect finish as Celtics rout Pacers

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gordon Hayward executed the game plan perfectly for Boston on Friday night.

He made all nine of his shots. He made all three of his free throws. And, he gave the Celtics the clear edge for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, too.

While Jason Tatum scored 22 points, Hayward became the first Celtics player since Kevin McHale in 1986 to make every shot and score at least 20 points as Boston pulled away from the Indiana Pacers 117-97 to break a tie for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The victory also gave Boston a 3-1 series edge to claim the first tiebreaker, essentially giving the Celtics a two-game lead with two remaining.

“I don’t know how you guys find all these stats. More important, we got the win,” said Hayward, who scored 21 points. “It was a great job by us, a big win.”

Admittedly, Hayward has done some of his best work in his hometown.

He won the 2008 high school state championship on the Pacers’ home court. Two years later, and just a few blocks away, he came within inches of making a half-court heave for Butler to beat Duke for a national title.

But Hayward’s last appearance in Indy didn’t end well. Victor Oladipo stole his inbound pass at the buzzer to seal a 102-101 victory on Nov. 3.

This time, with the Celtics trying to build momentum for the postseason, Boston had a 23-point advantage when Hayward was on the floor. Boston has won three straight and five of six.

“Hayward is playing really well,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He’s attacking with great physicality. That’s what he does. He’s still not forcing anything that’s not there. It’s good that he’s playing this way.”

If the Pacers don’t get their defense righted quickly, it could lead to an early exit – especially if they draw the Celtics in a best-of-seven series starting next weekend.

Myles Turner had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Indiana. Domantas Sabonis and Tyreke Evans each scored 12 points for the Pacers, whose two-game winning streak ended.

But the bigger problem was matching up with Hayward & Co. Despite allowing a league-low 104.1 points, Boston repeatedly shredded the Pacers defense.

“We kind of let them do what they wanted to do when we were on the defensive side of the basketball and just kind of let them run their offense and get into a flow,” Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said after scoring 10 points. “One of the guys that killed us was Gordon Hayward. He was 9 for 9 tonight.”

And it was that way right from the start.

After breaking to a 10-3 lead, Hayward helped fuel a 7-0 run to start the second quarter that gave Boston a 31-27 lead. They never trailed again.

Boston scored the final four points of the first half to take a 58-47 lead and only allowed the Pacers to get as close as eight – on a 3-pointer from Wesley Matthews to open the second half. The Celtics sealed the win with a 12-3 third-quarter run that made it 86-68.

 