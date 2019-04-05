Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo score 45 points as Bucks beat 76ers (VIDEO)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the MVP?

After Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar might just have made his final case.

Even with Joel Embiid logging a triple-double in the game in Pennsylvania, It was Antetokounmpo who stole the show and the game for Milwaukee, 128-122.

The Bucks star put up a line of 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He was dominant, even going three-of-five from the 3-point line. To boot, four of Antetokounmpo’s five blocks came against Embiid himself.

Via Twitter:

Greek Freak blocked Joel Embiid FOUR times tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/pX1ONRMhKV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2019

That performance outmatched Embiid’s triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks, and two steals. Even further, the win helped Milwaukee secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs and put an exclamation point on a season in which Philadelphia was one of the teams slated to win the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are now the most powerful team in the Eastern Conference, and despite a lack of playoff success thus far, it’s still smart money to bet on them going deep into the postseason now that LeBron James is no longer in their way.