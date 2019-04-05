Stephen Curry throws twisting behind-the-back outlet pass to assist Kevin Durant dunk (video)

Stephen Curry is averaging a career-low 5.3 assists per game this season. But the Warriors star is still capable of a great pass, as this beauty to Kevin Durant demonstrated.
Enjoy the connection while it lasts.
Andrew Bogut, noted Pizzagate weirdo and former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, is now back with the Golden State Warriors.
Bogut is settling in for the long haul as the Warriors ramp up for another championship run, and as he is wont to do, Bogut hasn’t strayed from talking to the press.
The Australian big man played in just 24 games last season for the Lakers, but was ultimately waived In January of 2018. In recent story in the San Jose Mercury News, Bogut says that the Lakers front office lied to him about keeping him on for the entire season in LA.
Via Mercury News:
“The Lakers told me I’d be there the whole year,” Bogut told Bay Area News Group. “They went against their word and waived me at the deadline. Whatever. That was their decision.”
Bogut did not travel with the Warriors (53-24) for Thursday’s game against the Lakers (35-43), as part of the team’s plan to rest its veterans on parts of back-to-backs. Even if he had gone on the trip, though, it does not appear Bogut would shake hands with the Lakers’ president of basketball operations (Magic Johnson) and their general manager (Rob Pelinka) for a simple reason.
“I was basically lied to,” Bogut said.
Bogut is now 34 years old and his reliability and and ability to contribute to a Golden State championship is in question. No matter how you feel about Bogut, it has to be some kind of bummer to move your entire family from Australia to Southern California only to get the boot a few months later.
The NBA is a weird place, and the Lakers are a weird team. Who knows what that front office is thinking from one day to the next? But it’s not like Bogut was playing up to snuff when he was with Los Angeles last season, either. His advance statistics were down across the board, and nowhere near he was before he broke his leg one game into his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Things seem to have worked out in the end for Bogut, who is back home in Northern California. The NBA is a business, and sometimes it’s harsher than folks want it to be.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Greek Freak makes MVP case, Bucks lock up home court with a win over Sixers. The road to NBA Finals goes through Milwaukee.
At least as long as the Bucks stay alive in the postseason. Which, the way they looked Thursday night in Philadelphia, could be a very long time.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made an MVP closing argument scoring 45 points, pulling down 13 rebounds, and five blocks, all while outdueling Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter — when the Bucks scored 46 as a team — to beat the Sixers 128-122.
The win gave the Bucks the best record in the NBA for the season (59-20 with three to play), which means they have home court the entire way. That matters for a younger team not accustomed to making deep playoff runs. Yet.
The last time Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA? 1974. That year Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP while leading the Bucks to the NBA Finals (where they lost in seven games to the Celtics).
Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP. It was a game where he needed to have that kind of night because his supporting cast was limited. Malcolm Brogdon is still out with his foot injury, and All-Star Khris Middleton was limited to just 25 minutes coming off his groin injury. Then Eric Bledsoe got himself ejected for throwing the ball at Embiid.
It was a night Embiid had a monster game of his own, a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. He showed some rust on offense, but Philly’s defense is vastly improved having him in the paint. Philadelphia simply is much better with him playing.
The Sixers were without their closer Jimmy Butler (back tightness). For all the immense talent on that Philly roster, it’s hard to develop a rhythm — or for Brett Brown to test out lineups and rotations he may want for the playoffs — when someone is always sidelined. The 76ers are going to use their first-round series, against whoever it ends up being (probably Detroit) to try to find a groove.
The Bucks are in a good one.
The only question left is can Antetokounmpo and the Bucks carry that groove over to the playoffs? And how far will it take them?
2) Stephen Curry gets contacts, now can see clearly how his Warriors dismantled the Lakers. As someone who didn’t need glasses for most of his life (no doubt staring at a computer screen much of the day helped end that), I can attest to this: You don’t realize things aren’t sharp and clear without glasses until you put your first pair on. You are used to your own “normal” and when you put on glasses it’s a revelation. Things suddenly come into sharp focus that you didn’t realize were out of focus.
That is how Stephen Curry has reacted to getting contacts. Since he got them his shooting had gotten better… well, until Thursday, when he was 1-of-9 from three and 3-of-14 overall against the Lakers. Although Curry still had the highlight play of the game with this pass to Kevin Durant.
Curry’s shooting didn’t matter much as the Warriors were up 20 in the first quarter and coasted to a win over what is left of the Laker lineup, 108-90. DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Warriors are playing good ball again and their magic number is three (Warriors wins or Nuggets losses) to lock up home court through the West playoffs.
3) Best highlight of the night was… and Alex Caruso dunk? Yes. Yes it was. Alex Caruso for the dunk contest!
I did not know the guard who has bounced between the Lakers and G-League had this in him — and neither did LeBron James.
Damn.
It looks like “Space Jam 2: The Search for More Money” is in trouble.
LeBron James, who will be able to work on the production of his upcoming sequel to Michael Jordan’s 1996 film sooner rather than later, is apparently having issues recruiting NBA stars to his cast.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James hasn’t been able to close deals after talking to NBA stars he wants in the flick.
Via Twitter:
Would you want to be in Space Jam 2 with LeBron? The movie is obviously going to be some kind of recruiting tool, and depending on the plot the players involved could be the ones who James beats the way Jordan did at the end of the first film.
This is supposed to be some kind of symbol for how things have gone for LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers so far. But the basketball court is different from a soundstage, and fans around the world will want to see guys in a major movie with James. It’s a smart business decision, even if LeBron would be pestering his castmates to join him in Southern California. Plus, it’s a limited commitment! It’s not like joining the Lakers for four years on contract.
The first Space Jam was not a good movie as anyone who has gone back and watched it as a full grown adult can attest to. I can assume the second one will be much better just given how good children’s films are these days. Still, that James can’t get some stars in the movie at this juncture does say something given that production starts soon.
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
Milwaukee 128, Philadelphia 122
Sacramento 117, Cleveland 104
Golden State 108, L.A. Lakers 90
• Milwaukee’s win — behind 45 points and 13 rebounds by Giannis Antetokounmpo — clinched the best record in the East and the NBA. The Bucks will have home court advantage as long as it lasts through the postseason.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Tuesday’s playoff movers and clinchers:
• Milwaukee is locked in as the No. 1 seed, both in the East and the entire playoffs, as long as they last.
• This also has locked the Raptors in as two seed.
• Off the court but of note for the playoff chase: Miami’s Josh Richardson is out for the remainder of the regular season (and maybe some of the playoffs, if the Heat make it). He strained his groin Wednesday night when he landed awkwardly with his leg up against a basket stanchion. Miami is half-a-game out of the playoffs heading into Friday night.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers
• With their win, the Warriors’ magic number to clinch the West is three (Warriors wins or Nuggets losses).
IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Orlando at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Detroit at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston
San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland
FRIDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:
• Boston at Indiana (8 pm ET, ESPN). The Celtics and Pacers are tied for the 4/5 seed in the East and almost certainly will end up facing each other in the first round of the playoffs. The only question is which team will have home court in that meeting, the winner of this game will have an inside track to get it.
• Detroit at Oklahoma City (8 pm ET). Both teams need a win, the Pistons to secure the six seed in the East, the Thunder to stay out of the eight seed in the West (and avoid the Warriors in the first round). Blake Griffin has missed the last three Pistons games and is questionable for this one.
• Miami at Minnesota (8 pm ET). The Heat are currently the nine seed, half a game behind Orlando for the final playoff slot in the East, they need every win they can get the rest of the way. Orlando is facing a scrappy Atlanta team Friday, the Heat need wins and a little help.
• Portland at Denver (10:30 pm ET, ESPN). The Nuggets are the likely two seed in the West but need a couple more wins to secure that. Portland needs one more win to secure home court in the first round and it is just half a game back of Houston for the three seed. Both teams could use the win.