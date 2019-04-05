Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Steadily good Trail Blazers can soon up the ante – in playoffs, with Damian Lillard super-max extension

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds had never gotten swept in a best-of-seven first-round series until the third-seeded Trail Blazers by the Pelicans last year. A day after his season ended, Damian Lillard met with the media for an exit interview.

“I’m doing good,” Lillard said. “Things could be worse.

“I don’t want to say I’m over it, but I was just disappointed last night. I got home, held my son, watched the boxing card that happened last night. It was an exciting card. But I think doing both of these things kind of calmed me down.”

Nearly a year later, Lillard sat in the locker room watching boxing on his phone before a game. Evan Turner marveled at how chill his superstar teammate appeared.

The next few months could determine Portland’s course for several years ahead. Or they could leave the franchise in stasis with increased pressure to prove itself next year.

The Trail Blazers can redeem themselves in the playoffs this year, show last year’s loss to the Pelicans was the result of a bad matchup rather than a flawed team getting exposed. But Portland’s postseason chances were undercut by recent injuries to Jusuf Nurkic and C.J. McCollum. This just might not be the Trail Blazers’ year to advance in the playoffs.

Will it be their year to secure Lillard? There was a lot at stake for him to have a big season. If he makes an All-NBA team this year, he’ll be eligible this offseason for a super-max extension that projects to be worth $199 million over four years.

“Honestly, I never, ever even knew that was the case,” Turner said. “I mean, I hang out with him a lot, and he never talked about it. And I don’t think he’s ever concerned.

“He’s well-grounded, I think spiritually, and comfortable with himself. He knows if he goes and works hard and day-in and day-out does what’s right, good things will happen.”

Lillard has set a tone for the Trail Blazers. His leadership is so respected throughout the league.

But while there’s definitely a sentiment within the team to look forward to the postseason, the only place Portland can truly overcome last year’s playoff setback, Lillard wants more appreciation for the Trail Blazers’ 50-28 regular season.

“After what we went through last year, it would have been easy for us just to come back this year and fold,” Lillard said. “The team we lost to last year, you see what they came back and did. And they had a great postseason.”

New Orleans crumbled under the weight of Anthony Davis‘ potential designated-veteran-player contract extension. Before the Pelicans could even officially offer the deal this summer, he requested a trade. Immediately, New Orleans’ season was shot.

Portland has avoided similar drama despite Lillard inching closer to his own super-max decision.

Lillard is a lock for an All-NBA team, likely second team behind James Harden and Stephen Curry at guard. If he qualifies, Lillard “absolutely” expects the Trail Blazers to offer the super-max extension. And if they do, will he accept?

“We’ll see,” Lillard said.

A complication: Because Lillard also made All-NBA last season, he’d already clinch eligibility for a five-year super-max extension to be signed in 2020. That deal would carry the same terms over the first four years as the extension this summer. It’d just add a fifth year that projects to be worth $59 million – bringing the projected overall value to $258 million over five years.

Lillard has repeatedly touted his loyalty to Portland, and he’s under contract two more seasons. But bypassing a super-max extension this summer, even with the intention of signing a longer extension the following summer, would spark numerous thorny questions: Is Lillard unhappy? Why didn’t he lock in when given the opportunity? Does he want to leave?

Even if he answers all those questions by saying he plans to sign the five-year extension in 2020, so much can change in a year. LaMarcus Aldridge once rejected an extension with the Trail Blazers, saying he did so only to re-sign on a larger deal in free agency. But by the time free agency hit, his relationship with Portland had gone south, and he left for the Spurs.

The Trail Blazers also ought to seriously consider a super-max extension from their side. Paying any player, even one as good as Lillard, $50 million per year in his 30s is risky. It can be difficult to build a strong supporting cast with so much money tied to a single player. However, not making Lillard the mega offer he expects could also damage the team’s relationship with its biggest star.

Unfortunately, Portland and Lillard might have lost a key opportunity to evaluate each other this postseason.

McCollum might return for the playoffs, but Nurkic – out for the year – has been so important for these Trail Blazers. He has improved as a playmaker, helping Portland counter the aggressive traps the Pelicans sent at the Trail Blazers talented guards. Nurkic was also rolling harder to finish stronger inside and, perhaps most importantly, anchoring Portland’s conservative defense with his paint presence. Enes Kanter and Zach Collins can replicate dimensions of Nurkic’s game, but Nurkic was the complete package.

For a team banking on stability, that’s suddenly gone.

All six Trail Blazers to start against New Orleans last year – Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jusuf Nurkic, Evan Turner and Maurice Harkless – returned. So did Terry Stotts, who became the first coach in the shot-clock era to get swept in his opening playoff series consecutive years and keep his job.

Stotts has guided Portland to the playoffs six straight seasons, and he knows what’s at stake this year.

“When you’ve made the playoffs six years in a row, the playoffs end up defining your season,” Stotts said.

Maybe that’s unfair. The Trail Blazers were good last year. They’re good this year. A bad matchup or poorly timed injuries can derail everything.

But Portland isn’t giving up on this season.

Led by Lillard, the Trail Blazers are still fighting.

Anthony Davis fined $15K for flipping off fan (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Anthony Davis flipped off a fan after the Pelicans’ home loss to the Hornets on Wednesday:

NBA release:

New Orleans Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident took place as Davis was exiting the court area upon conclusion of the Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on April 3

Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune:

One source said Davis was told simply, “(expletive) you, AD!” which prompted his response.

This fine was expected and warranted.

But what about the fan? Fans shouldn’t be allowed to curse at players. Did the fan face any punishment?

Stephen Curry throws twisting behind-the-back outlet pass to assist Kevin Durant dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is averaging a career-low 5.3 assists per game this season. But the Warriors star is still capable of a great pass, as this beauty to Kevin Durant demonstrated.

Enjoy the connection while it lasts.

Andrew Bogut on departure from Lakers: ‘I was basically lied to’

By Dane DelgadoApr 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Andrew Bogut, noted Pizzagate weirdo and former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, is now back with the Golden State Warriors.

Bogut is settling in for the long haul as the Warriors ramp up for another championship run, and as he is wont to do, Bogut hasn’t strayed from talking to the press.

The Australian big man played in just 24 games last season for the Lakers, but was ultimately waived In January of 2018. In recent story in the San Jose Mercury News, Bogut says that the Lakers front office lied to him about keeping him on for the entire season in LA.

Via Mercury News:

“The Lakers told me I’d be there the whole year,” Bogut told Bay Area News Group. “They went against their word and waived me at the deadline. Whatever. That was their decision.”

Bogut did not travel with the Warriors (53-24) for Thursday’s game against the Lakers (35-43), as part of the team’s plan to rest its veterans on parts of back-to-backs. Even if he had gone on the trip, though, it does not appear Bogut would shake hands with the Lakers’ president of basketball operations (Magic Johnson) and their general manager (Rob Pelinka) for a simple reason.

“I was basically lied to,” Bogut said.

Bogut is now 34 years old and his reliability and and ability to contribute to a Golden State championship is in question. No matter how you feel about Bogut, it has to be some kind of bummer to move your entire family from Australia to Southern California only to get the boot a few months later.

The NBA is a weird place, and the Lakers are a weird team. Who knows what that front office is thinking from one day to the next? But it’s not like Bogut was playing up to snuff when he was with Los Angeles last season, either. His advance statistics were down across the board, and nowhere near he was before he broke his leg one game into his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Things seem to have worked out in the end for Bogut, who is back home in Northern California. The NBA is a business, and sometimes it’s harsher than folks want it to be.

Three Things to Know: Greek Freak makes MVP case, Bucks lock up home court

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Greek Freak makes MVP case, Bucks lock up home court with a win over Sixers. The road to NBA Finals goes through Milwaukee.

At least as long as the Bucks stay alive in the postseason. Which, the way they looked Thursday night in Philadelphia, could be a very long time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an MVP closing argument scoring 45 points, pulling down 13 rebounds, and five blocks, all while outdueling Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter — when the Bucks scored 46 as a team — to beat the Sixers 128-122.

The win gave the Bucks the best record in the NBA for the season (59-20 with three to play), which means they have home court the entire way. That matters for a younger team not accustomed to making deep playoff runs. Yet.

The last time Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA? 1974. That year Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP while leading the Bucks to the NBA Finals (where they lost in seven games to the Celtics).

Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP. It was a game where he needed to have that kind of night because his supporting cast was limited. Malcolm Brogdon is still out with his foot injury, and All-Star Khris Middleton was limited to just 25 minutes coming off his groin injury. Then Eric Bledsoe got himself ejected for throwing the ball at Embiid.

It was a night Embiid had a monster game of his own, a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. He showed some rust on offense, but Philly’s defense is vastly improved having him in the paint. Philadelphia simply is much better with him playing.

The Sixers were without their closer Jimmy Butler (back tightness). For all the immense talent on that Philly roster, it’s hard to develop a rhythm — or for Brett Brown to test out lineups and rotations he may want for the playoffs — when someone is always sidelined. The 76ers are going to use their first-round series, against whoever it ends up being (probably Detroit) to try to find a groove.

The Bucks are in a good one.

The only question left is can Antetokounmpo and the Bucks carry that groove over to the playoffs? And how far will it take them?

2) Stephen Curry gets contacts, now can see clearly how his Warriors dismantled the Lakers. As someone who didn’t need glasses for most of his life (no doubt staring at a computer screen much of the day helped end that), I can attest to this: You don’t realize things aren’t sharp and clear without glasses until you put your first pair on. You are used to your own “normal” and when you put on glasses it’s a revelation. Things suddenly come into sharp focus that you didn’t realize were out of focus.

That is how Stephen Curry has reacted to getting contacts. Since he got them his shooting had gotten better… well, until Thursday, when he was 1-of-9 from three and 3-of-14 overall against the Lakers. Although Curry still had the highlight play of the game with this pass to Kevin Durant.

Curry’s shooting didn’t matter much as the Warriors were up 20 in the first quarter and coasted to a win over what is left of the Laker lineup, 108-90. DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors are playing good ball again and their magic number is three (Warriors wins or Nuggets losses) to lock up home court through the West playoffs.

3) Best highlight of the night was… and Alex Caruso dunk? Yes. Yes it was. Alex Caruso for the dunk contest!

I did not know the guard who has bounced between the Lakers and G-League had this in him — and neither did LeBron James.

Damn.