Russell Westbrook will finish third straight season with triple-double average

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
There was a time, not so long ago, when the idea of any player matching Oscar Robertson’s feat of averaging a triple-double for the season seemed ludicrously impossible.

Then Russell Westbrook did it. And then he did it again.

With three quick assists for the Thunder Friday night, Westbrook assured he will do it for a third straight season.

That, by the way, was not close to his best pass of the night.

Westbrook’s shooting efficiency dropped dramatically this season from last (and it had dropped last season from his MVP campaign), with a true shooting percentage at 49.9, well below the league average. Still, he is a force of nature who impacts and changes games, defenses constantly have to account for him, and his attacking style pushes them back on their heels. Westbrook remains one of the game’s elite players.

And he keeps putting up mind-boggling numbers.

Hornets keep slim playoff hopes alive thanks to Jeremy Lamb game winner

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
The Charlotte Hornets do not control their own destiny. They need a lot of help to make the playoffs.

And Charlotte needs to win out.

Which is why this Jeremy Lamb game-winner against Toronto is so huge. An exciting end-of-game series started with Kawhi Leonard putting the Raptors up two with 15.5 seconds left.

The Hornets got their chance and Kemba Walker drove the lane, got into the paint and drew the attention of all five Toronto defenders (plus probably a couple on the bench) then kicked it out to Lamb.

Toronto had a chance to tie or win at the buzzer, Kawhi Leonard got the shot and… wedgie? Wedgie.

Charlotte still needs a lot of help to make the playoffs (Detroit or Brooklyn losing out, for example) but they did not beat themselves tonight.

How is Dwyane Wade going to handle retirement? “I’ll be in therapy. Seriously.”

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
In recent years a number of NBA players — starting back with Ron Artest/Metta World Peace and up through Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan — have talked about their challenges with depression and anxiety as NBA players. They have worked to de-stigmatize the idea of therapy and seeking help.

On aspect of NBA player mental health rarely discussed? The transition to being out of the league and out of the game. It is hard for players to adjust to the lifestyle change, the lack of highs and the routine.

How is Dwyane Wade going to deal with it? He told  ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview he is going to seek help.

“I’ll be in therapy. Seriously,” Wade said. “I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.’

“I was always against someone that don’t know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it’s not this. So it’s going to be different.”

That’s a mature attitude.

Wade knows he is in for a massive change, and as much as he has interests and businesses — and, of course, a family — outside basketball, it’s still a radical life style change. Something a lot of players struggle with.

Wade admitted his problem, that’s the first step.

 

Jerry Stackhouse headed back to college, takes Vanderbilt head coaching job

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
Assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse is leaving the Memphis Grizzlies to head back to college.

He has been named the head coach of Vanderbilt University.

Stackhouse was a college legend at North Carolina — Sports Illustrated Player of the Year, led the Tar Heels to the Final Four — then had an 18-year NBA career where he was a two-time All-Star.

He is a climbing star in coaching ranks. He was first hired by the Raptors as an assistant than really turned heads as the head coach of the 905, the Raptors’ G-League affiliate. Last summer he interviewed to be the head coach of the Raptors, Knicks, Magic, and Pistons, then settled in as an assistant in Memphis.

Now, he’s got a head coaching gig.

What Vanderbilt needs to do is get him to sing the national anthem before some games.

LaVar Ball reportedly vetting potential Lonzo agents; still wants three sons on one team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball is suing one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for mismanaging his money. Then Lonzo Ball decided to let go of his agent.

Clearly, Lonzo is taking charge of his personal brand and becoming is own…

Not so fast, my friend (to borrow a Lee Corso line).

LaVar Ball is doing some vetting of the agents for Lonzo and is playing a prominent role, which has some agents backing away, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

…LaVar Ball has re-emerged as the shot-caller in orchestrating his son’s next pivotal move, league sources told Yahoo Sports. LaVar Ball has since met with a few NBA agents on his son’s behalf and CAA is viewed as the favorite to gain control of the point guard’s career, sources said.

This, however, is the scariest paragraph in the story:

In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

For the record, there is a better chance President Trump decides America doesn’t really need a border wall after all than those three playing on the same team together. Scouts have told me LiAngelo is not an NBA-level talent and he will have a hard time getting his foot in the door. (Even if a team liked him enough to give him a Summer League roster spot, they would have to discuss if the distraction is worth it.) NBC’s college basketball guy Rob Dauster told me there is a good buzz about LaMelo’s work ethic at a prep school, that he seems to be taking things and the game seriously. He is supposed to have talent. But it’s a long way from there to the NBA. Then getting them on the same team is another long, long road.

That LaVar would ask about reuniting his sons is a red flag for agents.

The question is which agency sees enough potential in representing Lonzo to put up with the rest of the circus? Sounds like it’s CAA.

Whatever agency lands him has work to do. After two injury-filled seasons with signs of potential but not living up to the (unfair) pre-draft and Summer League hype, Lonzo needs a new shoe deal, and then he is playing for his next contract (in the summer of 2020 the Lakers, or whatever team he plays for, can offer an extension to his rookie deal, if not in 2021 he becomes a restricted free agent). It’s no longer about the show with him, it is now about production.