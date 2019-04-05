Russell Westbrook will finish third straight season with triple-double average

Lonzo Ball is suing one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for mismanaging his money. Then Lonzo Ball decided to let go of his agent.

Clearly, Lonzo is taking charge of his personal brand and becoming is own…

Not so fast, my friend (to borrow a Lee Corso line).

LaVar Ball is doing some vetting of the agents for Lonzo and is playing a prominent role, which has some agents backing away, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

…LaVar Ball has re-emerged as the shot-caller in orchestrating his son’s next pivotal move, league sources told Yahoo Sports. LaVar Ball has since met with a few NBA agents on his son’s behalf and CAA is viewed as the favorite to gain control of the point guard’s career, sources said.

This, however, is the scariest paragraph in the story:

In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

For the record, there is a better chance President Trump decides America doesn’t really need a border wall after all than those three playing on the same team together. Scouts have told me LiAngelo is not an NBA-level talent and he will have a hard time getting his foot in the door. (Even if a team liked him enough to give him a Summer League roster spot, they would have to discuss if the distraction is worth it.) NBC’s college basketball guy Rob Dauster told me there is a good buzz about LaMelo’s work ethic at a prep school, that he seems to be taking things and the game seriously. He is supposed to have talent. But it’s a long way from there to the NBA. Then getting them on the same team is another long, long road.

That LaVar would ask about reuniting his sons is a red flag for agents.

The question is which agency sees enough potential in representing Lonzo to put up with the rest of the circus? Sounds like it’s CAA.

Whatever agency lands him has work to do. After two injury-filled seasons with signs of potential but not living up to the (unfair) pre-draft and Summer League hype, Lonzo needs a new shoe deal, and then he is playing for his next contract (in the summer of 2020 the Lakers, or whatever team he plays for, can offer an extension to his rookie deal, if not in 2021 he becomes a restricted free agent). It’s no longer about the show with him, it is now about production.