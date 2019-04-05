Associated Press

NBA playoff picture after Thursday: Bucks clinch home court throughout playoffs

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 2:46 AM EDT
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

THURSDAY’S SCORES
Milwaukee 128, Philadelphia 122
Sacramento 117, Cleveland 104
Golden State 108, L.A. Lakers 90

• Milwaukee’s win — behind 45 points and 13 rebounds by Giannis Antetokounmpo — clinched the best record in the East and the NBA. The Bucks will have home court advantage as long as it lasts through the postseason.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Tuesday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Milwaukee is locked in as the No. 1 seed, both in the East and the entire playoffs, as long as they last.

• This also has locked the Raptors in as two seed.

• Off the court but of note for the playoff chase: Miami’s Josh Richardson is out for the remainder of the regular season (and maybe some of the playoffs, if the Heat make it). He strained his groin Wednesday night when he landed awkwardly with his leg up against a basket stanchion. Miami is half-a-game out of the playoffs heading into Friday night.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With their win, the Warriors’ magic number to clinch the West is three (Warriors wins or Nuggets losses).

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Orlando at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Detroit at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland

FRIDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:

• Boston at Indiana (8 pm ET, ESPN). The Celtics and Pacers are tied for the 4/5 seed in the East and almost certainly will end up facing each other in the first round of the playoffs. The only question is which team will have home court in that meeting, the winner of this game will have an inside track to get it.

• Detroit at Oklahoma City (8 pm ET). Both teams need a win, the Pistons to secure the six seed in the East, the Thunder to stay out of the eight seed in the West (and avoid the Warriors in the first round). Blake Griffin has missed the last three Pistons games and is questionable for this one.

• Miami at Minnesota (8 pm ET). The Heat are currently the nine seed, half a game behind Orlando for the final playoff slot in the East, they need every win they can get the rest of the way. Orlando is facing a scrappy Atlanta team Friday, the Heat need wins and a little help.

• Portland at Denver (10:30 pm ET, ESPN). The Nuggets are the likely two seed in the West but need a couple more wins to secure that. Portland needs one more win to secure home court in the first round and it is just half a game back of Houston for the three seed. Both teams could use the win.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo score 45 points as Bucks beat 76ers (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 5, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the MVP?

After Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar might just have made his final case.

Even with Joel Embiid logging a triple-double in the game in Pennsylvania, It was Antetokounmpo who stole the show and the game for Milwaukee, 128-122.

The Bucks star put up a line of 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He was dominant, even going three-of-five from the 3-point line. To boot, four of Antetokounmpo’s five blocks came against Embiid himself.

Via Twitter:

That performance outmatched Embiid’s triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks, and two steals. Even further, the win helped Milwaukee secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs and put an exclamation point on a season in which Philadelphia was one of the teams slated to win the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are now the most powerful team in the Eastern Conference, and despite a lack of playoff success thus far, it’s still smart money to bet on them going deep into the postseason now that LeBron James is no longer in their way.

Dragan Bender got whistled for traveling (he was actually dribbling) (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns are having a hard time these days. They have now shut down several players, including Devin Booker and Tyler Johnson. The Suns are not a well-run franchise, and they are slated to end the year at the bottom of the NBA yet again.

Perhaps no better example of their ineptitude came on Wednesday as the Suns were taking on the Utah Jazz. As the teams switched floors, Dragan Bender was whistled for aninexplicable travel even though he was dribbling the basketball.

Via Twitter:

I don’t even know what to say about Phoenix anymore. No doubt the league would rather Robert Sarver sell the team and have the whole organization start over from scratch at this point.

In the meantime we will have to make do with clips like this which belong in one of those old “NBA Inside Stuff” blooper VHS tapes with Ahmad Rashad.

Utah beat the Suns, 118-97.

Chris Paul mocked ref Kenny Mauer, then the two went face-to-face (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 4, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Chris Paul has been known to complain to NBA officials from time to time. That’s putting it lightly.

The Houston Rockets star is one of the most grating players for fans, largely because of his performance in the ears of NBA referees. Of course, sometimes Paul isn’t so deft in his approach, like when the Rockets took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Unhappy with how things ended heading into halftime, Paul was seen on camera mocking veteran official Kenny Mauer. Mauer and Paul then stepped to each other, having a conversation at very close quarters.

Via Twitter:

Paul definitely gets the benefit of the doubt from refs, and Mauer is no stranger to being at the end of his complaints. During the Western Conference Finals last season, Paul famously got upset with Mauer after no foul was called on a drive to the hoop and instead CP3 was whistled for a turnover.

Via Twitter:

I wonder if the NBA will put Mauer on Rockets games this postseason? It could make up for some spicy playoff watching.

Houston beat the Clippers, 135-103.

Eric Bledsoe gets ejected for throwing ball at Joel Embiid (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The end of March and the beginning of April has been a bit of a snoozer in the NBA. It seems like the past 12 games or so have been crawling by, with everyone wanting the start of the playoffs to just be here already.

Apparently the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers feel the same way.

On Thursday night as the Sixers took on the Bucks in Pennsylvania, things got a bit heated between Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe.

On a play early in the first quarter, Bledsoe was upset with Embiid as the two jostled for a rebound. Embiid was pushed in the back by the Bucks guard, and the Sixers big man retaliated by throwing the ball at Bledsoe.

Bledsoe then threw the ball right back at Embiid, which earned him a quick ejection.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty weird sequence, and frankly one where you would expect referees to bend to the will of perceived pressure and give Embiid a technical foul as well. The Sixers got to shoot technical free throws, but the Bucks did not.

Meanwhile, Bledsoe got an early shower and the game went on.

Just get us to the postseason, already. Milwaukee and Philly are ready for it!