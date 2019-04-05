Getty Images

How is Dwyane Wade going to handle retirement? “I’ll be in therapy. Seriously.”

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
In recent years a number of NBA players — starting back with Ron Artest/Metta World Peace and up through Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan — have talked about their challenges with depression and anxiety as NBA players. They have worked to de-stigmatize the idea of therapy and seeking help.

On aspect of NBA player mental health rarely discussed? The transition to being out of the league and out of the game. It is hard for players to adjust to the lifestyle change, the lack of highs and the routine.

How is Dwyane Wade going to deal with it? He told  ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview he is going to seek help.

“I’ll be in therapy. Seriously,” Wade said. “I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.’

“I was always against someone that don’t know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it’s not this. So it’s going to be different.”

That’s a mature attitude.

Wade knows he is in for a massive change, and as much as he has interests and businesses — and, of course, a family — outside basketball, it’s still a radical life style change. Something a lot of players struggle with.

Wade admitted his problem, that’s the first step.

 

Jerry Stackhouse headed back to college, takes Vanderbilt head coaching job

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
Assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse is leaving the Memphis Grizzlies to head back to college.

He has been named the head coach of Vanderbilt University.

Stackhouse was a college legend at North Carolina — Sports Illustrated Player of the Year, led the Tar Heels to the Final Four — then had an 18-year NBA career where he was a two-time All-Star.

He is a climbing star in coaching ranks. He was first hired by the Raptors as an assistant than really turned heads as the head coach of the 905, the Raptors’ G-League affiliate. Last summer he interviewed to be the head coach of the Raptors, Knicks, Magic, and Pistons, then settled in as an assistant in Memphis.

Now, he’s got a head coaching gig.

What Vanderbilt needs to do is get him to sing the national anthem before some games.

LaVar Ball reportedly vetting potential Lonzo agents; still wants three sons on one team

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball is suing one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for mismanaging his money. Then Lonzo Ball decided to let go of his agent.

Clearly, Lonzo is taking charge of his personal brand and becoming is own…

Not so fast, my friend (to borrow a Lee Corso line).

LaVar Ball is doing some vetting of the agents for Lonzo and is playing a prominent role, which has some agents backing away, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

…LaVar Ball has re-emerged as the shot-caller in orchestrating his son’s next pivotal move, league sources told Yahoo Sports. LaVar Ball has since met with a few NBA agents on his son’s behalf and CAA is viewed as the favorite to gain control of the point guard’s career, sources said.

This, however, is the scariest paragraph in the story:

In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

For the record, there is a better chance President Trump decides America doesn’t really need a border wall after all than those three playing on the same team together. Scouts have told me LiAngelo is not an NBA-level talent and he will have a hard time getting his foot in the door. (Even if a team liked him enough to give him a Summer League roster spot, they would have to discuss if the distraction is worth it.) NBC’s college basketball guy Rob Dauster told me there is a good buzz about LaMelo’s work ethic at a prep school, that he seems to be taking things and the game seriously. He is supposed to have talent. But it’s a long way from there to the NBA. Then getting them on the same team is another long, long road.

That LaVar would ask about reuniting his sons is a red flag for agents.

The question is which agency sees enough potential in representing Lonzo to put up with the rest of the circus? Sounds like it’s CAA.

Whatever agency lands him has work to do. After two injury-filled seasons with signs of potential but not living up to the (unfair) pre-draft and Summer League hype, Lonzo needs a new shoe deal, and then he is playing for his next contract (in the summer of 2020 the Lakers, or whatever team he plays for, can offer an extension to his rookie deal, if not in 2021 he becomes a restricted free agent). It’s no longer about the show with him, it is now about production.

Gayle Benson: I’ll never sell Pelicans

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Most NBA owners, at least at one point, wanted to own an NBA team. We know that because they bought one.

But Gayle Benson inherited the Pelicans from her late husband Tom Benson last year. She didn’t choose to buy the franchise, which left uncertainty regarding her desire to own a team.

Gayle Benson, via Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune:

“There is no way that I am going to sell that team — ever,” Benson said

“I value the Pelicans as much as I do the Saints, and I don’t look at myself as an owner of the teams,” Benson said. “I feel like it is an asset that I am protecting for the city.”

Benson has already begun to put her stamp on the Pelicans. She fired general manager Dell Demps and said his replacement will report directly to her. That’s a change from the setup that had Mickey Loomis overseeing both the Pelicans and Saints.

Once she hires a new general manger, Benson will oversee New Orleans trading Anthony Davis this summer. That’s the type of major move that requires significant ownership input. Benson will determine whether the Pelicans rebuild or attempt to remain competitive post-Davis.

And then New Orleans will go from there – apparently with Benson in charge for the long haul.

Kevin Durant explains burner account: ‘I wanted a place where I can talk to my friends without anybody just butting in my conversations’

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Kevin Durant‘s various explanations for a burner Instagram account and a suspected burner Twitter account have left plenty to be desired.

So, the Warriors star is trying again.

Durant, via ESPN:

I wasn’t used to that amount of attention from playing basketball. I wanted a place where I can talk to my friends without anybody just butting in my conversations or mixing my words or taking everything out of context, because I enjoyed that place.

I had an Instagram account that I just used for my friends and family and just turned it over to social media, Twitter as well. It’s a cool place for me just to be me instead of worrying about Bleacher Report or Barstool mixing up anything I want to say to C.J. or my friends from back home. I guess I tried to live a normal life out in the public, I guess.

The problem wasn’t Durant having a secret social-media account for family and friends (including C.J. McCollum). The problem was people catching remarks from those accounts that Durant seemingly wouldn’t want attached to his name. He was repeatedly arguing with fans as if he weren’t Durant himself.

There are also way better mechanisms for talking to closed groups of people – calls, texts, emails. Instagram and Twitter are designed to reach larger audiences.

In some ways, it’s sad a burner account or two sometimes overshadows Durant’s greatness as a player. But there remains a real fascination with Durant’s secretive social-media usage.

Until he better explains himself, that’s not going away.

Still.