Vince Carter: ‘I do want to play another year’

Hawks forward Vince Carter said before the season he was 90% certain he’d retire this year.

Then, a few weeks ago, he said he felt he could keep playing.

But that means only so much. Dwyane Wade said he felt capable of continuing, but he’s still planning to retire after the season. Just because a player can keep playing doesn’t mean he will. Players retire for reasons other than no longer being physically capable.

It sounds as if Carter is serious about coming back, though.

Fox Sports Southeast:

Does he want to play another season? Vince Carter answers and leaves absolutely no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/JYMkiN8tW3 — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) April 3, 2019

Carter:

I do want to play another year.

Carter seems to enjoy playing. He should stick with it as long as he wants and as long as he can get a job.

I bet someone would sign him. He remains a credible NBA player, and he’s a good veteran mentor.

Carter could break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish for most seasons played. They’re currently at 21 each. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter could also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.

I applaud Carter’s commitment to staying in shape and being a good teammate. That’s why he has hung around so long after his prime. This has been an enjoyable phase of his career, one that could keep going.