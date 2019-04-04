Vince Carter: ‘I do want to play another year’

Hawks forward Vince Carter said before the season he was 90% certain he’d retire this year.
Then, a few weeks ago, he said he felt he could keep playing.
But that means only so much. Dwyane Wade said he felt capable of continuing, but he’s still planning to retire after the season. Just because a player can keep playing doesn’t mean he will. Players retire for reasons other than no longer being physically capable.
It sounds as if Carter is serious about coming back, though.
Fox Sports Southeast:
Carter:
I do want to play another year.
Carter seems to enjoy playing. He should stick with it as long as he wants and as long as he can get a job.
I bet someone would sign him. He remains a credible NBA player, and he’s a good veteran mentor.
Carter could break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish for most seasons played. They’re currently at 21 each. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter could also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.
I applaud Carter’s commitment to staying in shape and being a good teammate. That’s why he has hung around so long after his prime. This has been an enjoyable phase of his career, one that could keep going.
Despite entering Indiana with a reputation as a far better shooter, Romeo Langford made just 27% of his 3-pointers as a freshman.
He’s still turning pro anyway – with an explanation for his down shooting.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA draft.
Langford, the 11th-best prospect on ESPN’s rankings, is scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis for a torn ligament in his thumb suffered in late November. The extent of the injury wasn’t revealed until the end of the season.
Maybe Langford would have shot better if healthy. He’ll have a chance to prove himself in workouts.
At 6-foot-6 with plenty of length and athleticism, Langford looks like an NBA player. That’ll get him drafted in the first round, maybe in the lottery.
It just would have been nice if he showed more of an all-around game with the Hoosiers. He’s a good scorer who can get points from all three levels in a variety of ways. But his complementary skills need work.
The Nets are working out extensions for coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistants.
They won’t be the only ones sticking around Brooklyn.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
The Nets have locked up general manager Sean Marks with a contract extension, multiple sources told The Post.
The Nets were in such bad shape when Marks took over. They sought (and failed to achieve) short-term glory, and it was time to pay the price. The roster was old and broken down. Several first-round picks were traded away.
Slowly but surely, Marks has built a young core that includes D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Brooklyn also finally owns its own first-round pick.
The “bad” news: That 2019 first-rounder won’t be that valuable. The Nets are ready to compete ahead of schedule and will probably make the playoffs.
That’s in part due to a culture of development Marks has instilled. Players like Joe Harris have blossomed in Brooklyn.
Suddenly, the Nets are a well-run organization with plenty of stability.
They’ll also have major cap space this summer. Maybe that will appeal to some free agents?
Shaun Livingston suffered a devastating knee injury in 2007. Amputating his leg was a consideration. He missed a full season then barely played the next year. It appeared his promising NBA career could be over.
A dozen years later, Livingston is playing for a Warriors.
But – after that unexpected longevity – he could now near the finish line.
Livingston, in a Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
Have you legitimately sat there and thought that this could be it?
Yeah. For sure. Absolutely. It’s just all the signs on the wall. And just more so from a physical standpoint. If I’m healthy and having fun, then I want to play. But physically, if I’m not … Like, I put so much work in my body just to get back to playing basketball, let alone get to this point where I’m at.
So now that it’s getting harder. Like this year, I’ve struggled with injuries more than any other year I’ve been on the Warriors.
Is it just aching?
It’s more just for my knee. Rehab. Dealing with my knee. Just showing up to the game and my knee is, like, softball(-sized) swollen.
Just $2 million of Livingston’s $7,692,308 salary for next season is guaranteed. The Warriors will almost certainly waive him. They could attempt to re-sign him if he wants to keep playing, but it’d likely be at a lower price.
Livingston remains an alright backup guard. Though the 33-year-old’s effectiveness has declined, I doubt he’s getting pushed out of the league.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr has tried to avoid a last-dance vibe for his team this year. That was mostly about Kevin Durant leaving, but rumors of the star joining the Knicks have only intensified. Livingston’s potential retirement makes it even more difficult for the Warriors to think about keeping it going beyond this season.
The Heat are on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
Josh Richardson‘s injury won’t help Miami overtake the Magic, Nets or Pistons.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Richardson has been very good this season. This is a major loss.
A silver lining: The main reason people nationally want Miami to make the playoffs is to get Dwyane Wade on that stage again. Now, it falls more on Wade to help the Heat down the stretch. So, he’ll still be in the spotlight one more time for Miami. It’ll just be these final regular-season games (at least).