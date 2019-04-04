Suns shut down guards Devin Booker, Tyler Johnson for season

The Phoenix Suns have shown flashes of promise this season, but with three meaningless games (for them) left, Phoenix will have two of its guards in street clothes the rest of the way.

Devin Booker, who has been the go-to scorer for the Suns all season and has been on a tear of late, sprained his ankle against the Jazz. With three games to go, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Suns are shutting Booker down to let his ankle heal.

Suns guard Devin Booker has been shut down for remaining three games of season with his ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Booker closed season scoring 59, 50 and 48 points in three of final five games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2019

The more concerning injury is to Tyler Johnson, who the Suns acquired at the trade deadline to give them another ball handler who can play the point. On Wednesday Johnson “underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee” the team announced, and obviously he is done for the season.

Johnson has a $19.2 million player option for next season he is certain to pick up.

Booker is one of the cornerstones the Suns are building around. Both he and Johnson should be back and healthy next season.

What that will look like around them remains up in the air, the Suns are in the process of hiring a new general manager, and that could mean a coaching change.