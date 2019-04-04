Stephen Curry says he expects LeBron James to “reset for next year and regroup”

For the first time in eight years, the NBA Finals will take place without LeBron James in them.
For the first time since 2005 — when “Hollaback Girl” was the hit stuck in everybody’s head — LeBron will not be in the playoffs.
Stephen Curry, whose Warriors have faced off against LeBron in the Finals the past four seasons, it does seem a little strange. But at shootaround before the Warriors took on the Lakers Thursday (without LeBron, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season), Curry said he expects LeBron to be back at the top next season. From Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“It’s different, but what is it? [Eight] straight Finals he went to?” Curry said at the Warriors’ morning shootaround… “I’m sure it’s a different experience for him, for better or worse…
“Obviously the rest of the league continues to go, a lot of talent, a lot of great storylines, people chasing championships,” Curry said. “But he’s had an amazing run. Pretty sure he’ll be able to reset for next year and regroup. It’s just different [with James not in the postseason].”
Do not doubt that LeBron James will be back at peak form next season. He was never right after coming back from that groin injury, but it will heal this summer, have the longest off-season rest he has had in more than a decade (he is not playing in the World Cup), and come back the full LeBron.
Whether he has a good enough team around him in the West next season to make noise is the real question.
The Phoenix Suns have shown flashes of promise this season, but with three meaningless games (for them) left, Phoenix will have two of its guards in street clothes the rest of the way.
Devin Booker, who has been the go-to scorer for the Suns all season and has been on a tear of late, sprained his ankle against the Jazz. With three games to go, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Suns are shutting Booker down to let his ankle heal.
The more concerning injury is to Tyler Johnson, who the Suns acquired at the trade deadline to give them another ball handler who can play the point. On Wednesday Johnson “underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee” the team announced, and obviously he is done for the season.
Johnson has a $19.2 million player option for next season he is certain to pick up.
Booker is one of the cornerstones the Suns are building around. Both he and Johnson should be back and healthy next season.
What that will look like around them remains up in the air, the Suns are in the process of hiring a new general manager, and that could mean a coaching change.
This is bad news for Luke Walton.
There have been mixed reactions from sources around the Lakers as to the future of Luke Walton as the Lakers’ coach this season. There is one camp that sees him as a dead coach walking, we will call this “camp Magic” because it seems tied to sources around team president Magic Johnson, who inherited Walton as the coach and called him out in a meeting seven games into a season. Then there is a second camp that sees the injuries and the situation Walton was put in and doesn’t scapegoat him for the Lakers’ disappointing season, a camp that sees his future with the team as more of a coin flip. We’ll call this “camp Jeanie” after Jeanie Buss, the Lakers owner and one of Walton’s biggest supporters.
Buss went on a podcast for the Sports Business Radio Road Show taped at Loyola Marymount University, and of course, was asked about Walton (hat tip Dave McMenamin of ESPN). Her answer, while noncommittal on the surface, does not bode well for Walton.
“I’m not going to give you the answer to that question,” Buss said when asked about Walton…
“In terms of basketball decisions, I will always defer to Magic,” Buss said. “He’s brought a vision of the kind of team we’re going to build and a vision of what Lakers basketball is going to be. And I think you can see that. But we’re still building that roster that will get us there.”
We can discuss Magic’s vision and roster building skills another time.
For Walton, if Magic is making the call then he is almost certainly done. Which is what has been the expectation around the team and around the league for some time.
The bigger question for Magic: Who is he bringing in that’s better?
Hawks forward Vince Carter said before the season he was 90% certain he’d retire this year.
Then, a few weeks ago, he said he felt he could keep playing.
But that means only so much. Dwyane Wade said he felt capable of continuing, but he’s still planning to retire after the season. Just because a player can keep playing doesn’t mean he will. Players retire for reasons other than no longer being physically capable.
It sounds as if Carter is serious about coming back, though.
Fox Sports Southeast:
Carter:
I do want to play another year.
Carter seems to enjoy playing. He should stick with it as long as he wants and as long as he can get a job.
I bet someone would sign him. He remains a credible NBA player, and he’s a good veteran mentor.
Carter could break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish for most seasons played. They’re currently at 21 each. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter could also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.
I applaud Carter’s commitment to staying in shape and being a good teammate. That’s why he has hung around so long after his prime. This has been an enjoyable phase of his career, one that could keep going.
Despite entering Indiana with a reputation as a far better shooter, Romeo Langford made just 27% of his 3-pointers as a freshman.
He’s still turning pro anyway – with an explanation for his down shooting.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA draft.
Langford, the 11th-best prospect on ESPN’s rankings, is scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis for a torn ligament in his thumb suffered in late November. The extent of the injury wasn’t revealed until the end of the season.
Maybe Langford would have shot better if healthy. He’ll have a chance to prove himself in workouts.
At 6-foot-6 with plenty of length and athleticism, Langford looks like an NBA player. That’ll get him drafted in the first round, maybe in the lottery.
It just would have been nice if he showed more of an all-around game with the Hoosiers. He’s a good scorer who can get points from all three levels in a variety of ways. But his complementary skills need work.