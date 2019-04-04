Elsa/Getty Images

Report: Nets sign GM Sean Marks to contract extension

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nets are working out extensions for coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistants.

They won’t be the only ones sticking around Brooklyn.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

The Nets have locked up general manager Sean Marks with a contract extension, multiple sources told The Post.

The Nets were in such bad shape when Marks took over. They sought (and failed to achieve) short-term glory, and it was time to pay the price. The roster was old and broken down. Several first-round picks were traded away.

Slowly but surely, Marks has built a young core that includes D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Brooklyn also finally owns its own first-round pick.

The “bad” news: That 2019 first-rounder won’t be that valuable. The Nets are ready to compete ahead of schedule and will probably make the playoffs.

That’s in part due to a culture of development Marks has instilled. Players like Joe Harris have blossomed in Brooklyn.

Suddenly, the Nets are a well-run organization with plenty of stability.

They’ll also have major cap space this summer. Maybe that will appeal to some free agents?

Shaun Livingston contemplating retirement

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Shaun Livingston suffered a devastating knee injury in 2007. Amputating his leg was a consideration. He missed a full season then barely played the next year. It appeared his promising NBA career could be over.

A dozen years later, Livingston is playing for a Warriors.

But – after that unexpected longevity – he could now near the finish line.

Livingston, in a Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Have you legitimately sat there and thought that this could be it?

Yeah. For sure. Absolutely. It’s just all the signs on the wall. And just more so from a physical standpoint. If I’m healthy and having fun, then I want to play. But physically, if I’m not … Like, I put so much work in my body just to get back to playing basketball, let alone get to this point where I’m at.

So now that it’s getting harder. Like this year, I’ve struggled with injuries more than any other year I’ve been on the Warriors.

Is it just aching?

It’s more just for my knee. Rehab. Dealing with my knee. Just showing up to the game and my knee is, like, softball(-sized) swollen.

Just $2 million of Livingston’s $7,692,308 salary for next season is guaranteed. The Warriors will almost certainly waive him. They could attempt to re-sign him if he wants to keep playing, but it’d likely be at a lower price.

Livingston remains an alright backup guard. Though the 33-year-old’s effectiveness has declined, I doubt he’s getting pushed out of the league.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr has tried to avoid a last-dance vibe for his team this year. That was mostly about Kevin Durant leaving, but rumors of the star joining the Knicks have only intensified. Livingston’s potential retirement makes it even more difficult for the Warriors to think about keeping it going beyond this season.

Josh Richardson probably out rest of regular season as Heat make playoff push

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Heat are on the outside looking in for the playoffs.

Josh Richardson‘s injury won’t help Miami overtake the Magic, Nets or Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Richardson has been very good this season. This is a major loss.

A silver lining: The main reason people nationally want Miami to make the playoffs is to get Dwyane Wade on that stage again. Now, it falls more on Wade to help the Heat down the stretch. So, he’ll still be in the spotlight one more time for Miami. It’ll just be these final regular-season games (at least).

Evan Turner becomes first player to record consecutive triple-doubles off bench

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After getting a triple-double in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Timberwolves on Monday, Evan Turner said, “Straight up, I’m really tired.”

He still found enough energy to get another triple-double two days later.

The backup wing had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Portland’s win over the Grizzlies last night. That makes Turner the first player ever to record consecutive triple doubles as a backup.

ESPN:

Clyde Drexler came close to accomplishing the feat. In three straight games off the Trail Blazers’ bench during the 1985-86 season, he had:

  • 23 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists
  • 23 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists
  • 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Drexler is the only other player with multiple triple-doubles as a reserve in the same season since 1983-84, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go.

Sometimes, players get outsized credit just because they come off the bench. It’s an easy way to separate mostly lesser backups from mostly better starters. See Sixth Man of the Year.

But as a reserve, Turner had to cram his statistical accumulation into a shorter period of time. He played just 25 and 28 minutes the last two games. Russell Westbrook is the only other player with consecutive triple-doubles while playing fewer than 32 minutes since 1983-84.

Anthony Davis flips off fan (video)

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

Pelicans fans are generally done with Anthony Davis, who requested a trade in January.

As Davis left the floor after sitting out New Orleans’ home loss to the Hornets yesterday, he let a fan know how he felt:

Davis shouldn’t have done that, and he’ll probably get fined for it.

But what did the fan do to prompt it? What punishment will the fan face? Those questions should be addressed, too.