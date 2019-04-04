Report: Nets sign GM Sean Marks to contract extension

The Nets are working out extensions for coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistants.
They won’t be the only ones sticking around Brooklyn.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
The Nets have locked up general manager Sean Marks with a contract extension, multiple sources told The Post.
The Nets were in such bad shape when Marks took over. They sought (and failed to achieve) short-term glory, and it was time to pay the price. The roster was old and broken down. Several first-round picks were traded away.
Slowly but surely, Marks has built a young core that includes D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Brooklyn also finally owns its own first-round pick.
The “bad” news: That 2019 first-rounder won’t be that valuable. The Nets are ready to compete ahead of schedule and will probably make the playoffs.
That’s in part due to a culture of development Marks has instilled. Players like Joe Harris have blossomed in Brooklyn.
Suddenly, the Nets are a well-run organization with plenty of stability.
They’ll also have major cap space this summer. Maybe that will appeal to some free agents?