Potential lottery pick, Indiana’s Romeo Langford, declares for NBA draft

Despite entering Indiana with a reputation as a far better shooter, Romeo Langford made just 27% of his 3-pointers as a freshman.

He’s still turning pro anyway – with an explanation for his down shooting.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA draft.

Langford, the 11th-best prospect on ESPN’s rankings, is scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis for a torn ligament in his thumb suffered in late November. The extent of the injury wasn’t revealed until the end of the season.

Maybe Langford would have shot better if healthy. He’ll have a chance to prove himself in workouts.

At 6-foot-6 with plenty of length and athleticism, Langford looks like an NBA player. That’ll get him drafted in the first round, maybe in the lottery.

It just would have been nice if he showed more of an all-around game with the Hoosiers. He’s a good scorer who can get points from all three levels in a variety of ways. But his complementary skills need work.