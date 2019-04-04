NBA playoff picture after Wednesday: Orlando is in, Miami is out

Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

Indiana 108, Detroit 89

Orlando 114, New York 100

Chicago 115, Washington 114

Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122

Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105

Boston 112, Miami 102

Charlotte 114, New Orleans 109

Minnesota 110, Dallas 108

Denver 113, San Antonio 85

Utah 118, Phoenix 97

Portland 116, Memphis 89

Houston 135, L.A. Clippers 103

• Orlando moves into the playoffs as the 8 seed with its win and Miami losing to Boston. Orlando is now tied with Brooklyn (also losers) for the 7/8 seed, Miami is half a game behind them, but all three teams are tied in the loss column with 40 (the Heat have played one fewer game). Detroit’s loss has it just half a game ahead of the Heat/Nets.

• Denver, Houston, and Portland all won, keeping them tightly bunched together and seeds 2-4 out West.

EASTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Tuesday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Boston and Indiana both win and remain tied for the 4/5 seed in the East with a head-to-head meeting coming Friday night.

• Orlando’s win combined with Miami’s loss moved the Magic into the eight seed in East, tied with Brooklyn (still the 7 seed despite its loss to Toronto). Sitting in the eight seed, Orlando technically controls its own destiny: Win against the hot Hawks, at Boston, then against Charlotte the last night of the season and they are in.

• Detroit remains the six seed, but with its loss is just one game from falling out of the playoffs entirely. Indiana beat Detroit in large part because Blake Griffin is still out injured (sore left knee) and the Pistons can’t create any consistent offense without him.

• Charlotte stayed mathematically alive with their win, but the Hornets are 2.5 games out of the playoffs with four to play.

WESTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With San Antonio’s loss, it took over so possession of the eight seed. At least Gregg Popovich wasn’t around to see it, he was tossed just over a minute into the game.

• Portland and Houston remain in a close battle for the three and four seeds in the West, with both winning on Wednesday (Houston is half a game ahead, but the teams are tied in the loss column). The three seed avoids red-hot Utah in the first round and is on the other side of the bracket from the Warriors.

• The Rockets dismantled the Clippers in what could be a first-round preview.

• Denver remains the two seed, 1.5 games up on Houston (two in the loss column).

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:

Orlando at Milwaukee

Brooklyn at Toronto

Detroit at Philadelphia

Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State

Oklahoma City at Denver

L.A. Clippers at Houston

Utah at Portland

THURSDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:

• Milwaukee at Philadelphia (8 pm ET, TNT). Not necessarily a lot on the line, but if the Bucks win they lock up the No. 1 seed in the East and overall in the NBA, meaning they have home court the entire way. This is more of a measuring stick game… if everyone plays. Joel Embiid has sat out the last three and is questionable, and it’s possible players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo could sit this one out. Still the best game of the night.