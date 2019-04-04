Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Josh Richardson probably out rest of regular season as Heat make playoff push

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Heat are on the outside looking in for the playoffs.

Josh Richardson‘s injury won’t help Miami overtake the Magic, Nets or Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Richardson has been very good this season. This is a major loss.

A silver lining: The main reason people nationally want Miami to make the playoffs is to get Dwyane Wade on that stage again. Now, it falls more on Wade to help the Heat down the stretch. So, he’ll still be in the spotlight one more time for Miami. It’ll just be these final regular-season games (at least).

Shaun Livingston contemplating retirement

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Shaun Livingston suffered a devastating knee injury in 2007. Amputating his leg was a consideration. He missed a full season then barely played the next year. It appeared his promising NBA career could be over.

A dozen years later, Livingston is playing for a Warriors.

But – after that unexpected longevity – he could now near the finish line.

Livingston, in a Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Have you legitimately sat there and thought that this could be it?

Yeah. For sure. Absolutely. It’s just all the signs on the wall. And just more so from a physical standpoint. If I’m healthy and having fun, then I want to play. But physically, if I’m not … Like, I put so much work in my body just to get back to playing basketball, let alone get to this point where I’m at.

So now that it’s getting harder. Like this year, I’ve struggled with injuries more than any other year I’ve been on the Warriors.

Is it just aching?

It’s more just for my knee. Rehab. Dealing with my knee. Just showing up to the game and my knee is, like, softball(-sized) swollen.

Just $2 million of Livingston’s $7,692,308 salary for next season is guaranteed. The Warriors will almost certainly waive him. They could attempt to re-sign him if he wants to keep playing, but it’d likely be at a lower price.

Livingston remains an alright backup guard. Though the 33-year-old’s effectiveness has declined, I doubt he’s getting pushed out of the league.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr has tried to avoid a last-dance vibe for his team this year. That was mostly about Kevin Durant leaving, but rumors of the star joining the Knicks have only intensified. Livingston’s potential retirement makes it even more difficult for the Warriors to think about keeping it going beyond this season.

Evan Turner becomes first player to record consecutive triple-doubles off bench

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
After getting a triple-double in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Timberwolves on Monday, Evan Turner said, “Straight up, I’m really tired.”

He still found enough energy to get another triple-double two days later.

The backup wing had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Portland’s win over the Grizzlies last night. That makes Turner the first player ever to record consecutive triple doubles as a backup.

ESPN:

Clyde Drexler came close to accomplishing the feat. In three straight games off the Trail Blazers’ bench during the 1985-86 season, he had:

  • 23 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists
  • 23 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists
  • 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Drexler is the only other player with multiple triple-doubles as a reserve in the same season since 1983-84, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go.

Sometimes, players get outsized credit just because they come off the bench. It’s an easy way to separate mostly lesser backups from mostly better starters. See Sixth Man of the Year.

But as a reserve, Turner had to cram his statistical accumulation into a shorter period of time. He played just 25 and 28 minutes the last two games. Russell Westbrook is the only other player with consecutive triple-doubles while playing fewer than 32 minutes since 1983-84.

Anthony Davis flips off fan (video)

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Pelicans fans are generally done with Anthony Davis, who requested a trade in January.

As Davis left the floor after sitting out New Orleans’ home loss to the Hornets yesterday, he let a fan know how he felt:

Davis shouldn’t have done that, and he’ll probably get fined for it.

But what did the fan do to prompt it? What punishment will the fan face? Those questions should be addressed, too.

Luka Doncic drops Josh Okogie with crossover, passes up game-winning shot (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic had a chance at an awesome highlight. With Dallas trailing the Timberwolves by two points on the final possession last night, he crossed (and maybe pushed) Josh Okogie to the floor then stepped back beyond the 3-point arc.

A game-winning ankle-breaker? Doncic had the opportunity.

Instead, as Tyus Jones rotated over, Doncic passed to the open Jalen Brunson. Brunson missed a open 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Minnesota a 110-108 win.

Doncic shooting would have definitely been the most fun play. I’m honestly not sure whether passing was the right play – especially because the Mavericks would be better off tanking to keep their top-five-protected first-round pick.