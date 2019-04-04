Evan Turner becomes first player to record consecutive triple-doubles off bench

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
After getting a triple-double in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Timberwolves on Monday, Evan Turner said, “Straight up, I’m really tired.”

He still found enough energy to get another triple-double two days later.

The backup wing had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Portland’s win over the Grizzlies last night. That makes Turner the first player ever to record consecutive triple doubles as a backup.

ESPN:

Clyde Drexler came close to accomplishing the feat. In three straight games off the Trail Blazers’ bench during the 1985-86 season, he had:

  • 23 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists
  • 23 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists
  • 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Drexler is the only other player with multiple triple-doubles as a reserve in the same season since 1983-84, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go.

Sometimes, players get outsized credit just because they come off the bench. It’s an easy way to separate mostly lesser backups from mostly better starters. See Sixth Man of the Year.

But as a reserve, Turner had to cram his statistical accumulation into a shorter period of time. He played just 25 and 28 minutes the last two games. Russell Westbrook is the only other player with consecutive triple-doubles while playing fewer than 32 minutes since 1983-84.

Anthony Davis flips off fan (video)

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Pelicans fans are generally done with Anthony Davis, who requested a trade in January.

As Davis left the floor after sitting out New Orleans’ home loss to the Hornets yesterday, he let a fan know how he felt:

Davis shouldn’t have done that, and he’ll probably get fined for it.

But what did the fan do to prompt it? What punishment will the fan face? Those questions should be addressed, too.

Luka Doncic drops Josh Okogie with crossover, passes up game-winning shot (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic had a chance at an awesome highlight. With Dallas trailing the Timberwolves by two points on the final possession last night, he crossed (and maybe pushed) Josh Okogie to the floor then stepped back beyond the 3-point arc.

A game-winning ankle-breaker? Doncic had the opportunity.

Instead, as Tyus Jones rotated over, Doncic passed to the open Jalen Brunson. Brunson missed a open 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Minnesota a 110-108 win.

Doncic shooting would have definitely been the most fun play. I’m honestly not sure whether passing was the right play – especially because the Mavericks would be better off tanking to keep their top-five-protected first-round pick.

Chris Paul ties Stephen Curry for longest made shot of season (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Remember Stephen Curry‘s heave from inside the opposite 3-point arc against the Spurs a couple weeks ago? That was marked a 60-footer.

Chris Paul hit a shot in the Rockets’ win over the Clippers last night listed at the same distance.

I wish we’d see more of these.

Three Things to Know: James Harden, Chris Paul combine for 60 to lead rout of Clippers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2019, 8:07 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) James Harden, Chris Paul combine for 60 to lead rout of Clippers in a potential first-round playoff preview. If you checked out our new “NBA playoff picture after” last night series this morning, you already know that if the playoffs started today the Los Angeles Clippers would be in Houston to take on the Rockets.

Houston sent a message Thursday that would be a short series.

James Harden led the way with 31 points, Chris Paul had 29, Clint Capela had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and the Rockets pulled away early and never looked back in a 135-103 win.

It was the kind of night where Chris Paul was even hitting 60 footers.

We all know the Rockets can score, but that was not the most impressive part of this win — their switching defense threw off the Clipper pick-and-roll heavy offense and smothered it.

The Clippers had an offensive net rating of 101 (points per 100 possessions) through the competitive portion of this game, that is 11.4 below their season average (stats via Cleaning the Glass). This is not something Houston just did in Los Angeles, in its last 10 games the Rockets have the second-best defense in the NBA. Houston is back to looking more like the Rockets of last season, the team that was up at halftime of Game 7 against the Warriors.

That was too much for Los Angeles.

The Clippers (who were without Patrick Beverley, for rest) are not going to be intimidated, they are not going to let one regular season game be a statement on a potential playoff matchup. This team plays too hard and is too well coached to just roll over.

However, when the Rockets play like this, they are contenders. And they are in a different class than the Clippers.

2) Orlando wins and is in, Miami loses and is out in the East. For now. The best race going in the NBA is for the final playoff spots in the East, and it got shaken up Wednesday night.

The Orlando Magic won, beating the Knicks 114-110, while Miami, Detroit, and Brooklyn all lost. That had the effect of moving Orlando past Miami into the final playoff spot in the East by half a game, tied with Brooklyn for the 7/8 seeds. Detroit is just half a game ahead of those two, Miami just half a game behind.

Nothing is set. That said Miami has the longest odds — fivethirtyeight.com has it at a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs — because it has the toughest schedule. The Heat play at the Timberwolves, then closes out with three playoff teams: at Toronto, Philadelphia, at Brooklyn. Orlando, by contrast, has surging Atlanta, is at Boston, then closes at Charlotte (just one playoff team in there). The more likely team to slide out of the playoffs and let Miami in is Brooklyn, which closes at Milwaukee, at Indiana, and then plays the Heat in what could be a huge game on the final night of the season.

The wild card in all this is rest — if when the Magic play the Celtics does Kyrie Irving or Al Horford get the night off for rest? When Brooklyn takes on Milwaukee will Giannis Antetokounmpo play? Those kinds of things could have huge swings in the race, and they are unpredictable.

It’s going to be a fun final week.

3) Gregg Popovich gets tossed 63 seconds into Spurs eventual loss to Nuggets. There was another potential first-round playoff matchup in the West Wednesday night, when the Denver Nuggets took on the San Antonio Spurs.

Gregg Popovich didn’t want to stick around and see it. Down 5-0 just 63 seconds into the game, Popovich called a timeout to argue some calls and got tossed for his trouble.

This isn’t a stat the NBA tracks, but it is believed to be the fastest ejection of a coach in NBA history (Flip Saunders did it in 66 seconds once).

Clearly, this bothered Popovich tremendously.

If this ends up being a first-round matchup, it should worry the Spurs. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, the Nuggets had a season-high 41 assists, and the game was never in doubt as Denver won 113-85. Denver took all its frustrations from a tough night on Tuesday against Golden State out on San Antonio.