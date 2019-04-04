Chris Paul ties Stephen Curry for longest made shot of season (video)

Remember Stephen Curry‘s heave from inside the opposite 3-point arc against the Spurs a couple weeks ago? That was marked a 60-footer.
Chris Paul hit a shot in the Rockets’ win over the Clippers last night listed at the same distance.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) James Harden, Chris Paul combine for 60 to lead rout of Clippers in a potential first-round playoff preview. If you checked out our new “NBA playoff picture after” last night series this morning, you already know that if the playoffs started today the Los Angeles Clippers would be in Houston to take on the Rockets.
Houston sent a message Thursday that would be a short series.
James Harden led the way with 31 points, Chris Paul had 29, Clint Capela had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and the Rockets pulled away early and never looked back in a 135-103 win.
It was the kind of night where Chris Paul was even hitting 60 footers.
We all know the Rockets can score, but that was not the most impressive part of this win — their switching defense threw off the Clipper pick-and-roll heavy offense and smothered it.
The Clippers had an offensive net rating of 101 (points per 100 possessions) through the competitive portion of this game, that is 11.4 below their season average (stats via Cleaning the Glass). This is not something Houston just did in Los Angeles, in its last 10 games the Rockets have the second-best defense in the NBA. Houston is back to looking more like the Rockets of last season, the team that was up at halftime of Game 7 against the Warriors.
That was too much for Los Angeles.
The Clippers (who were without Patrick Beverley, for rest) are not going to be intimidated, they are not going to let one regular season game be a statement on a potential playoff matchup. This team plays too hard and is too well coached to just roll over.
However, when the Rockets play like this, they are contenders. And they are in a different class than the Clippers.
2) Orlando wins and is in, Miami loses and is out in the East. For now. The best race going in the NBA is for the final playoff spots in the East, and it got shaken up Wednesday night.
The Orlando Magic won, beating the Knicks 114-110, while Miami, Detroit, and Brooklyn all lost. That had the effect of moving Orlando past Miami into the final playoff spot in the East by half a game, tied with Brooklyn for the 7/8 seeds. Detroit is just half a game ahead of those two, Miami just half a game behind.
Nothing is set. That said Miami has the longest odds — fivethirtyeight.com has it at a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs — because it has the toughest schedule. The Heat play at the Timberwolves, then closes out with three playoff teams: at Toronto, Philadelphia, at Brooklyn. Orlando, by contrast, has surging Atlanta, is at Boston, then closes at Charlotte (just one playoff team in there). The more likely team to slide out of the playoffs and let Miami in is Brooklyn, which closes at Milwaukee, at Indiana, and then plays the Heat in what could be a huge game on the final night of the season.
The wild card in all this is rest — if when the Magic play the Celtics does Kyrie Irving or Al Horford get the night off for rest? When Brooklyn takes on Milwaukee will Giannis Antetokounmpo play? Those kinds of things could have huge swings in the race, and they are unpredictable.
It’s going to be a fun final week.
3) Gregg Popovich gets tossed 63 seconds into Spurs eventual loss to Nuggets. There was another potential first-round playoff matchup in the West Wednesday night, when the Denver Nuggets took on the San Antonio Spurs.
Gregg Popovich didn’t want to stick around and see it. Down 5-0 just 63 seconds into the game, Popovich called a timeout to argue some calls and got tossed for his trouble.
This isn’t a stat the NBA tracks, but it is believed to be the fastest ejection of a coach in NBA history (Flip Saunders did it in 66 seconds once).
Clearly, this bothered Popovich tremendously.
If this ends up being a first-round matchup, it should worry the Spurs. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, the Nuggets had a season-high 41 assists, and the game was never in doubt as Denver won 113-85. Denver took all its frustrations from a tough night on Tuesday against Golden State out on San Antonio.
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.
• Orlando moves into the playoffs as the 8 seed with its win and Miami losing to Boston. Orlando is now tied with Brooklyn (also losers) for the 7/8 seed, Miami is half a game behind them, but all three teams are tied in the loss column with 40 (the Heat have played one fewer game). Detroit’s loss has it just half a game ahead of the Heat/Nets.
• Denver, Houston, and Portland all won, keeping them tightly bunched together and seeds 2-4 out West.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s playoff movers and clinchers:
• Boston and Indiana both win and remain tied for the 4/5 seed in the East with a head-to-head meeting coming Friday night.
• Orlando’s win combined with Miami’s loss moved the Magic into the eight seed in East, tied with Brooklyn (still the 7 seed despite its loss to Toronto). Sitting in the eight seed, Orlando technically controls its own destiny: Win against the hot Hawks, at Boston, then against Charlotte the last night of the season and they are in.
• Detroit remains the six seed, but with its loss is just one game from falling out of the playoffs entirely. Indiana beat Detroit in large part because Blake Griffin is still out injured (sore left knee) and the Pistons can’t create any consistent offense without him.
• Toronto handled Brooklyn 115-105 in a potential first-round matchup. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard added 26 points.
• Charlotte stayed mathematically alive with their win, but the Hornets are 2.5 games out of the playoffs with four to play.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers
• With San Antonio’s loss, it took over so possession of the eight seed. At least Gregg Popovich wasn’t around to see it, he was tossed just over a minute into the game.
• That Spurs loss was to the Nuggets in a potential first-round preview. Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The Nuggets were moving the ball well and had a season-high 41 assists, bouncing back from their tough night on Tuesday against Golden State.
• Portland and Houston remain in a close battle for the three and four seeds in the West, with both winning on Wednesday (Houston is half a game ahead, but the teams are tied in the loss column). The three seed avoids red-hot Utah in the first round and is on the other side of the bracket from the Warriors.
• The Rockets dismantled the Clippers in what could be a first-round preview. James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 60 in the win.
• Denver remains the two seed, 1.5 games up on Houston (two in the loss column).
IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Orlando at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Detroit at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston
San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland
THURSDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:
• Milwaukee at Philadelphia (8 pm ET, TNT). Not necessarily a lot on the line, but if the Bucks win they lock up the No. 1 seed in the East and overall in the NBA, meaning they have home court the entire way. This is more of a measuring stick game… if everyone plays. Joel Embiid has sat out the last three and is questionable, and it’s possible players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo could sit this one out. Still the best game of the night.
Trailing the Bulls by one point with 14.5 seconds left, the Wizards called timeout. Both teams discussed strategy.
Apparently, Chicago center Cristiano Felicio needed a little longer to get the Bulls’ plan.
While nine players began the critical possession on the other side of the court, Felicio sprinted in late. Defending 4-on-5, Chicago committed a shooting foul and lost the lead.
However, on the other end, Washington then fouled Walt Lemon Jr., who made the game-winning free throws in the Bulls’ 115-114 victory.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
Gotta tank harder than that.
Gregg Popovich called timeout with the Spurs trailing the Nuggets 5-0 just 1:03 into tonight’s game, which isn’t special for him.
But using that timeout to argue with the refs and get ejected so quickly? That’s amazing.
And a record: