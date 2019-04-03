AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Report: NBA wouldn’t have allowed Kristaps Porzingis trade if case against him looked strong

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kristaps Porzingis was accused of raping a woman in February 2018. The woman reportedly claimed Porzingis agreed to pay her as a settlement then didn’t pay. In trading Porzingis to the Mavericks last January, the Knicks reportedly disclosed an “extortion” attempt, but not the alleged rape.

Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of The York Times:

One person briefed on the trade call between the teams and who was not authorized to discuss it publicly expressed the belief on Monday that the N.B.A. would not have allowed the trade to go through if the case against Porzingis appeared to be strong.

Because this person is protected by anonymity, I can’t assess his or her agenda and credibility. Does he or she have reason to protect Porzingis? Does he or she actually have insight into how the NBA would have ruled?

But that Stein and Draper included this assessment is telling. I trust they would cite only someone positioned to know the NBA’s thinking. I’m still suspect of the source’s agenda, though

I’m also not sure why the NBA’s perception of the accuser’s claim should have mattered, anyway. Either way, Porzingis has a contract that runs through the end of the season. Why does it matter whether Dallas or New York possesses that contract?

The criminal accusations should be taken seriously and investigated. That’s what’s most important. In the meantime, it doesn’t matter much whether or not Porzingis is allowed to be traded.

North Carolina’s Coby White, potential lottery pick, declares for NBA draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

North Carolina forward Nassir Little declared for the NBA draft.

Now, another Tar Heel is going one-and-done.

Coby White:

White looks like a mid-first-rounder. In this weak-looking draft, he might be one of the safer picks in that range considering how much he showed in Chapel Hill.

He’s a 6-foot-5 scoring guard who played on the ball at North Carolina. He’s not ready for the NBA as a distributor, but he definitely developed his point-guard skills throughout the season.

White especially excels in the open court. He isn’t just fast. He’s functionally fast. He pushes ahead to pressure defenses. He handles the ball impressively at great pace. He passes on the move. He stops on a dime. He pulls up for jumpers, including beyond the arc.

His development will determine how an NBA team deploys him – as a point guard or with another point guard? But it seems he has has enough tools to make something work at the next level.

Bradley Beal fantastically and smugly poses for heckler who says he sucks (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

I’m here for earned cockiness. Bradley Beal is young and successful, and his Wizards just beat the Nuggets on Sunday.

So, when a Denver fan told him he sucked, Beal had the perfect response.

NBC Sports Washington:

Best of all, Beal handled this without having the fan held for Kevin.

Sixers to reinforce front line, sign Greg Monroe for remainder of season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Philadelphia knows what it has at center. Joel Embiid is an All-NBA, All-Defensive team level big man who is their anchor and best player on both ends of the court. The Sixers are not the same without him.

However, they have been without him a lot, including this current three-game road trip. Embiid has played in 62 games this season and likely will get in a couple more at best before the playoffs start. Behind him they lean on Boban Marjanovic (who has defensive issues) and Jonah Bolden (who is inconsistent), plus some small ball lineups.

Now the Sixers are going to add a little more depth in the form of free agent Greg Monroe, via Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Monroe has bounced around in recent seasons. Last season he played well in Boston — 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game, with a PER of 23 — and before that in Phoenix. This season Monroe signed with Toronto, where he played 38 games off the bench, but his production fell off. He traded to the Brooklyn Nets who waived him, then the Celtics picked him up again on a 10-day contract, but they did not sign him for the rest of the season.

Monroe adds some depth for the final five games, even if he doesn’t play much. He’s an insurance policy. All in the name of making sure Joel Embiid is 100 percent and ready for the playoffs.

Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis give Pacers non-stop production, long-term conundrum at center

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last fall, the Pacers made Myles Turner a centerpiece by signing him to a four-year contract extension worth $72 million-$80 million. Turner has made good on that deal, even in a league overflowing with solid centers. He belongs in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation thanks to his strides in recognition. He has become a more reliable 3-point shooter. He’s delivering on his promise as a modern center.

“Knowing your future is set, knowing you don’t have to worry about numbers or anything crazy like that, just go out there and play,” Turner said, “it lifts a burden, for sure.”

Yet, Indiana backup center Domantas Sabonis has arguably outperformed Turner this season.

Sabonis said he was happy for Turner when Turner got his extension. However, the Pacers allocating all that money for Turner meant there might not be much left for Sabonis, who’ll be eligible for his own rookie-scale extension this offseason.

Or Indiana could pay both.

The Pacers have a good problem – too many good players. But it’s particularly complicated with multiple centers. That’s the position where it’s most difficult to play two simultaneously.

So, what will Indiana do with Turner and Sabonis?

The Pacers have enough financial flexibility to keep both. They could give Sabonis a sizable extension and continue to always play at least one quality center.

Yet, that could eventually come with drawbacks down the roster. Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Wesley Matthews, Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans will all be free agents this summer. Decisions on those players must come in conjunction with a decision at center.

Turner, who seems more comfortable in the locker room since securing his long-term deal, said he has talked to Sabonis about Sabonis’ potential extension. Both players sound eager to continue together.

“I’m very happy here,” Sabonis said. “They play me in the way I want to be played. I feel like I’m effective. We’re winning. That’s the most important thing. And the culture – everybody here is like family.”

For now, the results are certainly impressive. Here are Indiana’s offensive, defensive and net ratings by center:

Player Off. Def. Net
Just Turner 106.8 103.5 +3.2
Just Sabonis 108.8 102.8 +6.0
Both 100.1 96.6 +3.5
Neither 102.9 105.0 -2.2

Turner is more of a pick-and-popper, Sabonis more pick-and-roller. So, the Pacers’ guards adjust depending on the screener, but the team’s scoring remains similarly effective with either center.

Turner protects the rim in a way Sabonis can’t. But Sabonis has gotten into better shape this season, and his higher energy level shows up on defense.

Sabonis will get outsized credit come award season as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Averaging 14.1 points and and 9.3 rebounds per game, he definitely deserves consideration. But if Turner (who averages 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game) came off the bench, he’d contend for the award.

Turner (29 minutes per game) and Sabonis (25 minutes per game) each warrant enough playing that it’s impossible to avoid them playing together. When they share the court, they wall off the paint, allowing Indiana to reach an elite defensive level.

But the Pacers score just well enough to keep their heads above water in those two-big lineups. Despite Turner’s and Sabonis’ differing offensive styles, there’s too much overlap in the space they like to use. Here are their shooting heat maps on shots from at least 10 feet:

shotchart (1)shotchart

The Pacers already do an excellent job of staggering Turner and Sabonis as much as possible. Those two increasing their minutes would mean much more time playing together. They’d inevitably more frequently face an opponent capable of exposing them, especially if Indiana advances in the playoffs.

Is it worth paying both?

No decision is necessarily imminent. Even without an extension, Sabonis won’t become a restricted free agent until 2020. On his relatively cheap rookie-scale contract, he’s a very affordable backup. The Pacers can keep him and Turner another season without compromising the rest of the roster.

But it’s often better to get out ahead of these things. The 76ers infamously kept Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor until trading Noel and Okafor for very little.

Of course, Philadelphia wasn’t any good with those three centers. There was no balance worth preserving.

The Pacers are 46-32 and tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference with Turner and Sabonis playing major roles. Turner just turned 23, and Sabonis is only 22. Indiana is in a good place.

Eventually, though, the Pacers must determine how they’ll proceed at center.