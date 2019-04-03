Report: Lonzo Ball suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You couldn’t have written a storyline on this for Ball in the Family. It would have seemed too unbelievable.

But here we are, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for more than $2 million dollars.

We got word that Ball had cut ties with BBB back in March, and the Lakers star even covered up his BBB tattoo with a bad set of dice. Now a report from Shams Charania says that Ball is suing Foster for allegedly using stolen funds to purchase assets in Africa.

Via Twitter:

Per lawsuit papers, Lakers' Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages "in excess of $2 million"; and, in part, "funds taken by Foster from BBB … to purchase assets in Ethiopia as a means of, among other things, secreting stolen funds…" — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2019

It’s sad that people see rich, young kids with talent and see it as their opportunity to steal something away from them. We all want to get to the next step, but swiping from someone close to you like this is a bummer.

We’ll have to watch to see what happens between Ball and Foster.