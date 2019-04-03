Getty

Report: Lonzo Ball suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster

By Dane DelgadoApr 3, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
You couldn’t have written a storyline on this for Ball in the Family. It would have seemed too unbelievable.

But here we are, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for more than $2 million dollars.

We got word that Ball had cut ties with BBB back in March, and the Lakers star even covered up his BBB tattoo with a bad set of dice. Now a report from Shams Charania says that Ball is suing Foster for allegedly using stolen funds to purchase assets in Africa.

It’s sad that people see rich, young kids with talent and see it as their opportunity to steal something away from them. We all want to get to the next step, but swiping from someone close to you like this is a bummer.

We’ll have to watch to see what happens between Ball and Foster.

Russell Westbrook has 20-20-20 triple-double, dedicates it to Nipsey Hussle (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 3, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
NBA stars have been showing their emotions about the recent death of rapper Nipsey Hussle. It affected the NBA community greatly, and the reverberations of Hussle’s death are sure to last throughout the season.

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook is one of the players who has taken Hussle’s passing to heart. Westbrook went to UCLA and grew up in Hawthorne, less than 10 miles away from Hussle’s Crenshaw.

On Tuesday, the Thunder took on the Los Angeles Lakers in Oklahoma City. Westbrook notched another triple-double, this time grabbing a historic 20-20-20. After the game, Westbrook said that he had dedicated his performance to Hussle’s memory.

It seems like Westbrook putting up stat lines like this is getting to be old hat at this point, but when it’s dedicated to the memory of a guy who impacted so many, not only in the NBA but in Los Angeles, it’s hard not to take note.

A Wizards ticket rep used Ernie Grunfeld’s firing to sell to a fan

By Dane DelgadoApr 2, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Washington Wizards are one of the worst-run franchises in the NBA. They are the epitome of the Eastern Conference, a floundering team with high hopes, large operating expenses, and middling performances on the floor. That’s without considering the kind of playoff woes they have had over the past two decades.

Part of that issue was the management to Ernie Grunfeld, who was fired on Tuesday. Grunfeld was the president of the Wizards and worked for the team for 16 years. The front office during that time was clearly outmatched, and so it made sense that owner Ted Leonsis decided to move in a new direction. Finally.

Of course, fans on social media have been celebrating all day and one of the most interesting stories has been how one Wizards ticket representative decided it to use Grunfeld’s firing to their advantage.

According to Wizards fan Alan Pyke, he had told a ticket rep to call him when Grunfeld was fired as sort of a joke earlier this year. Pyke and then received a call on Tuesday to purchase tickets from that representative after Grunfeld was canned.

Via the Washington Post:

“Grab a pen and take this down,” he said. “As soon as they fire Ernie Grunfeld, I’ll be at the next home game.”

The Wizards parted ways with Grunfeld, the beleaguered team president, on Tuesday, and moments after the announcement went public, Pyke’s phone rang.

It was the ticket saleswoman, holding him to his word. He purchased seats to the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It was part of a spontaneous celebration of Grunfeld’s departure after 16 years.

“This is the least [the Wizards] could do,” Pyke said.

I bet the guy who came up with Salesforce never thought that it would be used to track a request like this.

Now if only the Wizards could fire John Wall‘s contract they might really be happy.

Report: LeBron James almost signed with Reebok instead of Nike

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 2, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Would it have been weird to see LeBron James wearing Reeboks?

That’s almost what happened according it a new excerpt from a book by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, titled “LeBron Inc.”

On the precipice of Zion Williamson becoming a pro and potentially signing a massive shoe contract, this new tidbit of information from James’ career seems pertinent. According to Windhorst, James was going to sign with Reebok thanks to the size of their offer, but didn’t want to because he didn’t like their shoes.

Via ESPN:

By the time the signing bonus and other factors were included, Reebok’s offer to LeBron was around $115 million, according to those who were familiar with the final numbers … staggering.

But LeBron had something else on his mind. He knew the numbers. He’d been sitting with the reality that he might be going with Reebok for a couple of weeks at that point. But he didn’t want to do it. He didn’t like their shoes that much. A couple of years earlier, one of Reebok’s endorsers, Shawn Kemp, had said the shoes Reebok gave him failed during games, calling them “throwaways” in an interview with a newspaper reporter. Reebok sued Kemp for saying it, but he said it just the same. LeBron had always envisioned himself wearing Nike and wanted to be a part of their great ad campaigns and work with their designers.

After all that, LeBron agreed to a seven-year, $77 million guaranteed contract with Nike plus a $10 million signing bonus that would get the deal to $87 million.

With incentives, LeBron’s first deal with Nike pushed him over the $100 million mark. According to Windhorst, Reebok’s stock price dipped the day after it was announced that LeBron signed with Nike.

Kobe Bryant once was with Adidas, and as we’ve seen with other players before, a lot of the time guys start out with one company simply because they pay them the most money.

It’s not as though LeBron’s first shoes were exactly iconic from a design perspective. His first sneaker was modeled after the Hummer he had in high school, and were about as mid-2000s as you could get.

LeBron has a lifetime contract with Nike now, and it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere else given the ubiquity of Nike in the NBA sphere today.

Channing Frye on retirement: ‘See you at L.A. fitness in a year, m——r’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT
Channing Frye is retiring. The 35 year-old most notably played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The sharpshooting big man from Arizona reflected on his career in a recent interview with the Athletic, and told the NBA public-at-large that if they don’t like him they can just sit on it.

Apparently not willing to hold back his true thoughts, Frye had a pretty choice quote to start his interview with Joe Vardon. Warning, some NSFW language ahead.

Via The Athletic:

“I was a great teammate and I love all my teammates, and then No. 2 is I’m a champion,” Frye said, seated on a bench chair inside San Antonio’s AT&T Center one morning last week. “So I don’t care if anyone says I suck, because I don’t. If they’re like well, you’re not playing now, that happens to everybody.

“Listen, I’m rich, I’m a champion, I’m 35 and retiring and I’m living a great life. So, if you think I suck, I’ll see you at L.A. fitness in a year, motherfucker.”

Frye was certainly a fan favorite when he was here in Portland with the Trail Blazers, not only for his style of play but for his personality. It appears that he has that same kind of impact on other fan bases around the league, and we could be in for a treat if we get more of his personality once the season ends and he has the ability to have some more time on his hands.

Good for you, Channing.