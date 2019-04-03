Kemba Walker, Al Horford among six finalists for NBA’s Sportsmanship Award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker has never had an All-Star teammate. He’s leading a Hornets team that has long struggled to build a supporting cast around him. He’s rumored to be likely to leave Charlotte in free agency this summer.

But he keeps playing well, carrying himself with dignity and giving full effort.

That’s why Walker – who won the NBA Sportsmanship Award the last two years – is again a finalist for the Joe Dumars Trophy.

Each NBA team nominated one of its players, and a panel of five former players selected six division finalists. The finalists:

Middleton, Conley and Adams were also nominated for Teammate of the Year. Unsurprising there’s plenty of overlap in players up for these awards.