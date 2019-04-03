Ivica Zubac to Lakers fans: ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples’

It looks like the Clippers are going to be players in the postseason this year while the Lakers are famously not. To that end, Zubac invited fans of the Forum blue and gold to join him and root for the other Los Angeles team in the playoffs.
“A bunch of fans have come up to me and they say, ‘Why did we trade you? The Lakers front office did the biggest mistake,’” Zubac said Tuesday before the Clippers practiced at their training facility in Playa Vista. “Everyone’s like, ‘We miss you.’ And I always say, ‘I’m on a better team now. You don’t have to be sad for me.’ And I always make sure to tell them, ‘Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.’
“I always make sure to tell them, ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples,’” he added. “So it’s up to them, but I’m always gonna keep trying. People got this bad image about Clippers, like Clippers did something bad. But the thing is, the Clippers never did something bad, they’re just another team in L.A.”
It seems like you have to be off your rocker to be a Lakers fan at this juncture, and it would drive me crazy if I had grown up rooting for a team that now seems outsmarted and outmatched in a modern NBA after decades of success.
I have no idea if Lakers fans truly hate the Clippers, or if they are simply another team in the league. If that’s the case, why not join in and root for a team with “Los Angeles” on the front of its jersey?
1) Russell Westbrook dedicates historic 20-20-20 night to Nipsey Hussle. Russell Westbrook so often puts up ridiculous stat lines we’ve almost become numb to it. There was a time when Oscar Robertson’s averaging of a triple-double for a season seemed like Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak — an untouchable record in the modern era — but Westbrook did it. Then did it again. And is about to do it one more time.
Yet what Westbrook did Tuesday night was mind-boggling by even his standards.
Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists — the NBA’s second-ever 20-20-20 game. Wilt Chamberlain was the other one.
After the game, Westbrook dedicated the game to slain rapper Nipsey Hustle, who was shot outside his Los Angeles’ clothing store days ago. Westbrook is a Los Angeles guy, and the players from the city know how Hustle gave back and was committed to his neighborhood, trying to lift people up, in a way few celebrities are. He meant a lot to people and the city.
We could nitpick the accomplishment — Westbrook shot just 8-of-23, and he was hunting those rebounds in the final minute — but we shouldn’t try to diminish this singular accomplishment. It is a mind-boggling effort.
Westbrook did this and lifted his team up when the Thunder needed the win, the Thunder beat the Lakers handily. This victory keeps the Thunder tied with the Spurs (who beat the Hawks) for the 7/8 seed in the West. OKC wants to avoid that eight seed and getting the Warriors in the first round because…
2) Golden State flips the switch, dominates Denver, all but secures top seed in West. In this week’s PBT Podcast, Mark Medina — Warriors writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group — had a great line about the Warriors’ up-and-down effort this regular season:
They care and play hard when it’s convenient for them.
Tuesday night it was convenient.
The Warriors needed a win over Denver to lock up home court throughout the West playoffs, and so they came out and flipped the switch, dominated the game leading by 30 in the fourth (the Nuggets are just a poor matchup with the Warriors), and reminded everyone that the Warriors have gears nobody else in the NBA can hit.
And now they have DeMarcus Cousins at center now — he overwhelmed Nikola Jokic and every other Nugget defender in the paint on his way to 28 points and 13 rebounds. In recent games Cousins has seemed to find a comfort level playing with the Warriors, and that should scare teams heading into the postseason.
Kevin Durant pitched in 21 points in less than three quarters before he got ejected.
(Durant and Draymond Green each have 15 technical fouls this season, if either picks up one more before the end of the regular season they will be suspended for a game.)
Stephen Curry pitched in 18 points. The Warriors are the best team in the NBA when they want to be — when it’s convenient for them. During the playoffs, they will flip the switch most nights, and when they do no team in the West is a genuine threat to them. And the Warriors know it.
3) Warriors finally fire Ernie Grunfeld as team president/GM. Next step is big one for Wizards. One could make a very good case that Ernie Grunfeld should have been fired back in the day when he put together a roster with Gilbert Arenas, Andray Blatche, and Nick Young on it. The team where a gun was pulled in the locker room. Of course, one could make the case Grunfeld should have been fired a lot of times, like when he cleared the books and planned around Kevin Durant coming home in 2016 when that was never a realistic option. There was no “Plan B” after Durant went West, not East.
Whoever is next in the GM chair inherits a mess of a roster. John Wall’s $171 million supermax extension kicks in next season — a season he will miss much of with a torn Achilles — and runs four years. It is the most untradable contract in the NBA right now. Beyond that there’s Ian Mahinmi‘s $15.5 million, Dwight Howard‘s likely will be on the roster (at $5,6 million), and the talented Otto Porter is gone because Leonsis doesn’t want to pay the luxury tax. Oh, and Bradley Beal may well make an All-NBA team and be eligible for a $199 million four-year extension on top of the two years on his current contract — and the Warriors need to lock him up. He’s their best player (whether Wall returns to form or not).
It’s unclear who comes in. Denver’s Tim Connelly is reportedly a target, but would Washington settle for Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas? There are the guys next in line such as Gersson Rosas of the Rockets, Troy Weaver of the Thunder, and Mike Zarren of the Celtics (Zarren is a much longer shot, he will be hard to pull out of Boston). David Griffin’s name will come up. Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard deserves a look. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
What the Wizards need is a creative mind, because it’s going to take one to build anything competitive around Wall’s contract (even when Wall returns he may well not be the same player). Just as importantly, they need a GM who can manage Leonsis, get him to buy in on what could be some painful next steps. In Washington, that may be the hardest part of the job.
The Washington Wizards let go of Ernie Grunfeld, finally, on Tuesday. People were excited on social media, and one fan even said that the team called him to sell him tickets based on the fact that Grunfeld was no longer with the team.
The Wizards are perpetually under-performing team in the Eastern Conference, and so they need some new blood in the front office. According to one report, the team could be circling around Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly.
Connelly, who grew up in nearby Baltimore and has been in charge of the Nuggets front office since 2013, began his NBA career as an intern with the Wizards in 1996, when he was a student at Catholic University. Washington hired him as a full-time video coordinator in 1999. He worked his way up through the front office until becoming assistant general manager of the Hornets in 2010 and eventually heading to Denver three years later.
…
He and Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard are close friends from Connelly’s Washington days. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, who also owns the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, has told Sheppard that he has a real chance at the permanent job.
Connelly just signed an extension, but it’s possible that the Wizards could try to buy him out or work out some kind of deal with Denver in order to get him back east.
The draft is coming up soon and there’s lots to do for Washington. They shouldn’t rush, but getting someone in place in a timely order it will be key to setting things in motion for the upcoming couple of years.
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.
• With this win, the Warriors move two full games ahead of the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the West, plus Golden State also has the tiebreaker so really they are three games up with five to play. The Warriors all but guaranteed they will be the top seed in the West.
• Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists — making him the only person besides Wilt Chamberlain to have a 20+ triple-double — but he wasn’t efficient, shooting 8-of-23 to get there. Still, he pushed the Thunder to a win they needed to stay tied with San Antonio for the race to be the seven seed (and avoid the Warriors in the first round).
You couldn’t have written a storyline on this for Ball in the Family. It would have seemed too unbelievable.
But here we are, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for more than $2 million dollars.
We got word that Ball had cut ties with BBB back in March, and the Lakers star even covered up his BBB tattoo with a bad set of dice. Now a report from Shams Charania says that Ball is suing Foster for allegedly using stolen funds to purchase assets in Africa.
Via Twitter:
Per lawsuit papers, Lakers' Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages "in excess of $2 million"; and, in part, "funds taken by Foster from BBB … to purchase assets in Ethiopia as a means of, among other things, secreting stolen funds…"
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne also filed a report with verbiage from Ball’s suit. In it, Ball apparently suggests that Foster had the Balls start BBB specifically as a plan for him to extort money from them.
In court documents obtained by ESPN, which were filed electronically on Tuesday night in Los Angeles Superior Court and are expected to be processed Wednesday morning, Ball alleges that “shortly after his release from prison, Foster embarked on his plan to target Ball and his family” and then “fleeced them of millions of dollars” by “creating a variety of corporate entities in which he gave himself ownership interests and managerial control.”
…
After Ball declared for the NBA draft, the suit alleges that Foster “persuaded Ball that it would be in his best financial interest to form his own company and his own brand of apparel and merchandise rather than aligning himself with established brands that had expressed substantial interest in signing Ball to lucrative endorsement deals.”
…
In 2002, Foster was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering as part of a scheme that defrauded 70 investors of $4 million, according to federal court records obtained by ESPN. Foster was also ordered to pay $3.7 million in restitution to victims.
Foster apparently did not inform the Balls of his criminal past. According to Shelburne, Ball’s suit also alleges that Foster had the Balls take out loans in which financing charges were then paid directly to Foster. When the Balls confronted Foster about this, he threatened to make public false information about the family.
It’s sad that people see rich, young kids with talent and see it as their opportunity to steal something away from them. We all want to get to the next step, but swiping from someone close to you like this is a bummer.
We’ll have to watch to see what happens between Ball and Foster. This could just be the tip of a bigger story.