Cristiano Felicio still talking to coaches while Bulls defend Wizards’ late after-timeout play (video)

Trailing the Bulls by one point with 14.5 seconds left, the Wizards called timeout. Both teams discussed strategy.
Apparently, Chicago center Cristiano Felicio needed a little longer to get the Bulls’ plan.
While nine players began the critical possession on the other side of the court, Felicio sprinted in late. Defending 4-on-5, Chicago committed a shooting foul and lost the lead.
However, on the other end, Washington then fouled Walt Lemon Jr., who made the game-winning free throws in the Bulls’ 115-114 victory.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
Gotta tank harder than that.
Gregg Popovich called timeout with the Spurs trailing the Nuggets 5-0 just 1:03 into tonight’s game, which isn’t special for him.
But using that timeout to argue with the refs and get ejected so quickly? That’s amazing.
And a record:
Kemba Walker has never had an All-Star teammate. He’s leading a Hornets team that has long struggled to build a supporting cast around him. He’s rumored to be likely to leave Charlotte in free agency this summer.
But he keeps playing well, carrying himself with dignity and giving full effort.
That’s why Walker – who won the NBA Sportsmanship Award the last two years – is again a finalist for the Joe Dumars Trophy.
Each NBA team nominated one of its players, and a panel of five former players selected six division finalists. The finalists:
Middleton, Conley and Adams were also nominated for Teammate of the Year. Unsurprising there’s plenty of overlap in players up for these awards.
Kristaps Porzingis was accused of raping a woman in February 2018. The woman reportedly claimed Porzingis agreed to pay her as a settlement then didn’t pay. In trading Porzingis to the Mavericks last January, the Knicks reportedly disclosed an “extortion” attempt, but not the alleged rape.
Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of The New York Times:
One person briefed on the trade call between the teams and who was not authorized to discuss it publicly expressed the belief on Monday that the N.B.A. would not have allowed the trade to go through if the case against Porzingis appeared to be strong.
Because this person is protected by anonymity, I can’t assess his or her agenda and credibility. Does he or she have reason to protect Porzingis? Does he or she actually have insight into how the NBA would have ruled?
But that Stein and Draper included this assessment is telling. I trust they would cite only someone positioned to know the NBA’s thinking. I’m still suspect of the source’s agenda, though
I’m also not sure why the NBA’s perception of the accuser’s claim should have mattered, anyway. Either way, Porzingis has a contract that runs through the end of the season. Why does it matter whether Dallas or New York possesses that contract?
The criminal accusations should be taken seriously and investigated. That’s what’s most important. In the meantime, it doesn’t matter much whether or not Porzingis is allowed to be traded.
North Carolina forward Nassir Little declared for the NBA draft.
Now, another Tar Heel is going one-and-done.
Coby White:
White looks like a mid-first-rounder. In this weak-looking draft, he might be one of the safer picks in that range considering how much he showed in Chapel Hill.
He’s a 6-foot-5 scoring guard who played on the ball at North Carolina. He’s not ready for the NBA as a distributor, but he definitely developed his point-guard skills throughout the season.
White especially excels in the open court. He isn’t just fast. He’s functionally fast. He pushes ahead to pressure defenses. He handles the ball impressively at great pace. He passes on the move. He stops on a dime. He pulls up for jumpers, including beyond the arc.
His development will determine how an NBA team deploys him – as a point guard or with another point guard? But it seems he has has enough tools to make something work at the next level.