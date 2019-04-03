As expected, Ja Morant to declare for NBA Draft

At the start of the college basketball season, Ja Morant was not a name most basketball fans knew. He was the point guard for Murray State and he showed up in the lower lottery on mock drafts, but few had seen him play.
By the time he was dropping a triple-double in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, everyone knew who Morant was — including teams, which had him in the top three on draft boards.
As was expected after his breakout season, Morant is entering the draft, as broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Murray State star sophomore Ja Morant — the projected top-2 pick — will declare for the 2019 NBA draft during a press conference today, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.
Morant will likely go second or third in the draft, according to sources around the league. Second is most likely, but if a team lands the second pick that already has a ball-handling point guard they like — for example, Atlanta and Trae Young — they may try to trade the pick, or keep it and take another player high on their draft board (R.J. Barrett is the other player under consideration in that slot by teams).
Morant is a score-first point guard who is an explosive athlete, has a tremendous handle, impressive court vision and he knows how to make every pass you can think of. Right now he thinks scoring first and second, passing third, and in the NBA that may need to evolve. The jumper is going to need work at the NBA level (as we can say about most guys coming out of college). If Morant is willing to put in the work on that jumper, he has a pretty high ceiling.
In today’s NBA, where teams need a good point guard to be elite, Morant is going to be a hot commodity.
DeMarcus Cousins was looking for Nikola Jokic after dominating performance
That was the DeMarcus Cousins the rest of the league feared the Warriors were signing.
Nikola Jokic is legit — an All-Star and about to be All-NBA center having a career-best season. DeMarcus Cousins, tired of not being mentioned among the best centers in the game as he bounces back from his torn Achilles, takes these kinds of matchups personally and he went hard at Jokic. And owned him — 28 points (on 12-of-17 shooting including 2-of-4 from three), 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. He held Jokic to 10 points (on 10 shots), six assists, and five rebounds.
When taken out of the game late, Cousins was looking for Jokic.
It looks like the Clippers are going to be players in the postseason this year while the Lakers are famously not. To that end, Zubac invited fans of the Forum blue and gold to join him and root for the other Los Angeles team in the playoffs.
“A bunch of fans have come up to me and they say, ‘Why did we trade you? The Lakers front office did the biggest mistake,’” Zubac said Tuesday before the Clippers practiced at their training facility in Playa Vista. “Everyone’s like, ‘We miss you.’ And I always say, ‘I’m on a better team now. You don’t have to be sad for me.’ And I always make sure to tell them, ‘Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.’
“I always make sure to tell them, ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples,’” he added. “So it’s up to them, but I’m always gonna keep trying. People got this bad image about Clippers, like Clippers did something bad. But the thing is, the Clippers never did something bad, they’re just another team in L.A.”
It seems like you have to be off your rocker to be a Lakers fan at this juncture, and it would drive me crazy if I had grown up rooting for a team that now seems outsmarted and outmatched in a modern NBA after decades of success.
I have no idea if Lakers fans truly hate the Clippers, or if they are simply another team in the league. If that’s the case, why not join in and root for a team with “Los Angeles” on the front of its jersey?
Three Things to Know: Westbrook dedicates historic 20-20-20 night to Nipsey Hussle
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Russell Westbrook dedicates historic 20-20-20 night to Nipsey Hussle. Russell Westbrook so often puts up ridiculous stat lines we’ve almost become numb to it. There was a time when Oscar Robertson’s averaging of a triple-double for a season seemed like Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak — an untouchable record in the modern era — but Westbrook did it. Then did it again. And is about to do it one more time.
Yet what Westbrook did Tuesday night was mind-boggling by even his standards.
Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists — the NBA’s second-ever 20-20-20 game. Wilt Chamberlain was the other one.
After the game, Westbrook dedicated the game to slain rapper Nipsey Hustle, who was shot outside his Los Angeles’ clothing store days ago. Westbrook is a Los Angeles guy, and the players from the city know how Hustle gave back and was committed to his neighborhood, trying to lift people up, in a way few celebrities are. He meant a lot to people and the city.
We could nitpick the accomplishment — Westbrook shot just 8-of-23, and he was hunting those rebounds in the final minute — but we shouldn’t try to diminish this singular accomplishment. It is a mind-boggling effort.
–to do any ONE of those things is hard! To do TWO is one of the best games of a person's career. To do all THREE, and factor in the circumstances.. = Legendary.. https://t.co/nlvWZFlSkp
Westbrook did this and lifted his team up when the Thunder needed the win, the Thunder beat the Lakers handily. This victory keeps the Thunder tied with the Spurs (who beat the Hawks) for the 7/8 seed in the West. OKC wants to avoid that eight seed and getting the Warriors in the first round because…
2) Golden State flips the switch, dominates Denver, all but secures top seed in West. In this week’s PBT Podcast, Mark Medina — Warriors writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group — had a great line about the Warriors’ up-and-down effort this regular season:
They care and play hard when it’s convenient for them.
Tuesday night it was convenient.
The Warriors needed a win over Denver to lock up home court throughout the West playoffs, and so they came out and flipped the switch, dominated the game leading by 30 in the fourth (the Nuggets are just a poor matchup with the Warriors), and reminded everyone that the Warriors have gears nobody else in the NBA can hit.
And now they have DeMarcus Cousins at center now — he overwhelmed Nikola Jokic and every other Nugget defender in the paint on his way to 28 points and 13 rebounds. In recent games Cousins has seemed to find a comfort level playing with the Warriors, and that should scare teams heading into the postseason.
Kevin Durant pitched in 21 points in less than three quarters before he got ejected.
(Durant and Draymond Green each have 15 technical fouls this season, if either picks up one more before the end of the regular season they will be suspended for a game.)
Stephen Curry pitched in 18 points. The Warriors are the best team in the NBA when they want to be — when it’s convenient for them. During the playoffs, they will flip the switch most nights, and when they do no team in the West is a genuine threat to them. And the Warriors know it.
3) Warriors finally fire Ernie Grunfeld as team president/GM. Next step is big one for Wizards. One could make a very good case that Ernie Grunfeld should have been fired back in the day when he put together a roster with Gilbert Arenas, Andray Blatche, and Nick Young on it. The team where a gun was pulled in the locker room. Of course, one could make the case Grunfeld should have been fired a lot of times, like when he cleared the books and planned around Kevin Durant coming home in 2016 when that was never a realistic option. There was no “Plan B” after Durant went West, not East.
Whoever is next in the GM chair inherits a mess of a roster. John Wall’s $171 million supermax extension kicks in next season — a season he will miss much of with a torn Achilles — and runs four years. It is the most untradable contract in the NBA right now. Beyond that there’s Ian Mahinmi‘s $15.5 million, Dwight Howard‘s likely will be on the roster (at $5,6 million), and the talented Otto Porter is gone because Leonsis doesn’t want to pay the luxury tax. Oh, and Bradley Beal may well make an All-NBA team and be eligible for a $199 million four-year extension on top of the two years on his current contract — and the Warriors need to lock him up. He’s their best player (whether Wall returns to form or not).
It’s unclear who comes in. Denver’s Tim Connelly is reportedly a target, but would Washington settle for Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas? There are the guys next in line such as Gersson Rosas of the Rockets, Troy Weaver of the Thunder, and Mike Zarren of the Celtics (Zarren is a much longer shot, he will be hard to pull out of Boston). David Griffin’s name will come up. Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard deserves a look. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
What the Wizards need is a creative mind, because it’s going to take one to build anything competitive around Wall’s contract (even when Wall returns he may well not be the same player). Just as importantly, they need a GM who can manage Leonsis, get him to buy in on what could be some painful next steps. In Washington, that may be the hardest part of the job.
Report: Wizards looking at Nuggets president Tim Connelly to replace Ernie Grunfeld
The Washington Wizards let go of Ernie Grunfeld, finally, on Tuesday. People were excited on social media, and one fan even said that the team called him to sell him tickets based on the fact that Grunfeld was no longer with the team.
The Wizards are perpetually under-performing team in the Eastern Conference, and so they need some new blood in the front office. According to one report, the team could be circling around Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly.
Connelly, who grew up in nearby Baltimore and has been in charge of the Nuggets front office since 2013, began his NBA career as an intern with the Wizards in 1996, when he was a student at Catholic University. Washington hired him as a full-time video coordinator in 1999. He worked his way up through the front office until becoming assistant general manager of the Hornets in 2010 and eventually heading to Denver three years later.
…
He and Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard are close friends from Connelly’s Washington days. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, who also owns the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, has told Sheppard that he has a real chance at the permanent job.
Connelly just signed an extension, but it’s possible that the Wizards could try to buy him out or work out some kind of deal with Denver in order to get him back east.
The draft is coming up soon and there’s lots to do for Washington. They shouldn’t rush, but getting someone in place in a timely order it will be key to setting things in motion for the upcoming couple of years.