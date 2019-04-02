Getty

Report: LeBron James almost signed with Reebok instead of Nike

By Dane DelgadoApr 2, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Would it have been weird to see LeBron James wearing Reeboks?

That’s almost what happened according it a new excerpt from a book by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, titled “LeBron Inc.”

On the precipice of Zion Williamson becoming a pro and potentially signing a massive shoe contract, this new tidbit of information from James’ career seems pertinent. According to Windhorst, James was going to sign with Reebok thanks to the size of their offer, but didn’t want to because he didn’t like their shoes.

Via ESPN:

By the time the signing bonus and other factors were included, Reebok’s offer to LeBron was around $115 million, according to those who were familiar with the final numbers … staggering.

But LeBron had something else on his mind. He knew the numbers. He’d been sitting with the reality that he might be going with Reebok for a couple of weeks at that point. But he didn’t want to do it. He didn’t like their shoes that much. A couple of years earlier, one of Reebok’s endorsers, Shawn Kemp, had said the shoes Reebok gave him failed during games, calling them “throwaways” in an interview with a newspaper reporter. Reebok sued Kemp for saying it, but he said it just the same. LeBron had always envisioned himself wearing Nike and wanted to be a part of their great ad campaigns and work with their designers.

After all that, LeBron agreed to a seven-year, $77 million guaranteed contract with Nike plus a $10 million signing bonus that would get the deal to $87 million.

With incentives, LeBron’s first deal with Nike pushed him over the $100 million mark. According to Windhorst, Reebok’s stock price dipped the day after it was announced that LeBron signed with Nike.

Kobe Bryant once was with Adidas, and as we’ve seen with other players before, a lot of the time guys start out with one company simply because they pay them the most money.

It’s not as though LeBron’s first shoes were exactly iconic from a design perspective. His first sneaker was modeled after the Hummer he had in high school, and were about as mid-2000s as you could get.

LeBron has a lifetime contract with Nike now, and it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere else given the ubiquity of Nike in the NBA sphere today.

Channing Frye on retirement: ‘See you at L.A. fitness in a year, m——r’

By Dane DelgadoApr 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT
Channing Frye is retiring. The 35 year-old most notably played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The sharpshooting big man from Arizona reflected on his career in a recent interview with the Athletic, and told the NBA public-at-large that if they don’t like him they can just sit on it.

Apparently not willing to hold back his true thoughts, Frye had a pretty choice quote to start his interview with Joe Vardon. Warning, some NSFW language ahead.

Via The Athletic:

“I was a great teammate and I love all my teammates, and then No. 2 is I’m a champion,” Frye said, seated on a bench chair inside San Antonio’s AT&T Center one morning last week. “So I don’t care if anyone says I suck, because I don’t. If they’re like well, you’re not playing now, that happens to everybody.

“Listen, I’m rich, I’m a champion, I’m 35 and retiring and I’m living a great life. So, if you think I suck, I’ll see you at L.A. fitness in a year, motherfucker.”

Frye was certainly a fan favorite when he was here in Portland with the Trail Blazers, not only for his style of play but for his personality. It appears that he has that same kind of impact on other fan bases around the league, and we could be in for a treat if we get more of his personality once the season ends and he has the ability to have some more time on his hands.

Good for you, Channing.

Nikola Jokic owns up to fact he can’t lose his cool, get ejected

By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
On Sunday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were down two to the Washington Wizards with 3:47 left in the game, when Jokic lost it. He and Bobby Portis had been going at it all night, Jokic was frustrated with the calls he was not getting, and in the fourth Jokic wanted a foul call on his putback bucket.

He didn’t get it. He snapped. Jokic got tossed.

A team’s best player cannot lose his composure like that and Nuggets coach Mike Malone let Jokic know that in no uncertain terms. When asked about the conversation Malone described it as “short and direct.”

Notice the theme here: Jokic can’t get tossed, but he was right about the call. It’s Malone sticking up for his guy.

If this were a one-off situation it would be one thing, but Jokic has lost his cool a couple times recently — remember the ejection vs. Indiana — and those ejections have cost his team. In the playoffs, the referees are going to let a lot more stuff go, it’s going to get more physical. You can draw the line of logic here.

Michael Jordan. Shaq. LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. I could keep listing superstar players who had to play through heavy contact and learn to keep their cool, but the point is made. Welcome to being an NBA star, Jokic. Composure is part of it.

Jamal Crawford, 39, is not looking to retire, wants to play 20th season (and beyond)

By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
This has seemed to be the season father time finally started to catch up with Jamal Crawford. For 18 previous seasons, Crawford seemed to be unbothered by age — in part because his crossover is timeless — and he could just go get buckets. That skill made him a three-time Sixth Man of the Year. It made him valuable.

This season, those buckets have been harder to come by — he is scoring less than a point per possession on offense for the first time since his rookie season, and his true shooting percentage of 49.1 is well below the league average. He rarely gets to the rim anymore (five percent of his shots), he’s still solid from the midrange, but he’s shooting just 30.2 percent from three. Combine that with going from a playoff Timberwolves team (and the Clippers before that) to a Suns team trying to rebuild and it was a rough season for Crawford.

Don’t for a second think all that has Crawford contemplating retirement, as he told Gina Mizell of The Athletic.

“Oh, no,” Crawford told The Athletic following Monday’s shootaround. “That’s the part I hate — the perception because of how things went this year. You may look at the numbers and (see) I’m only taking six shots a game. I think it’s to be applauded (for me to) say, ‘Hey, when I go in, I’m not going to jack up every shot.’

“This is the most assists I’ve averaged (since 2008-09). I’m truly trying to see others grow. I think we should look at that part of it. I’m passing more than I ever have.”

Crawford will be a free agent next summer and he knows after this season he’s not lined up for another massive payday. What he wants is a place he can contribute.

“Fit will be important for me. I’m an acquired taste. I get it. What I bring to the table is an acquired thing. This is the first year since 2002 I haven’t averaged double figures. (I did it) 16 straight years. I’ve won two out of the last five Sixth Man (of the Year) Awards. I think fit is so important for me.”

There will be teams — playoff teams loaded with veterans who know how to play — looking for a little punch off the bench and they will want to see if Crawford can still give it to them.

That fit may be with a team willing to talk future front office position for him. That’s where Crawford wants to transition to after his career, learn that side of the business.

Just not next year. He’s got a few more crossovers in him.

Edge for home-court throughout West playoffs on line as Nuggets visit Warriors

Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The inside track to home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs will be on the line when the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (52-24) enter the showdown one game up on the Nuggets (51-25) and can take a big step toward locking down the top record in the West for the fourth time in the last five years with a win.

Golden State has won two of the first three meetings between the teams this season. A third win would clinch the season series, which is the first tie-breaker, meaning the Warriors, with a win, would in essence have a three-game lead over the Nuggets with just five games remaining.

The Warriors’ remaining schedule is not difficult, with home games against Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers, and road contests against three teams already assured of being lottery-bound — the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans and Memphis.

A win by the Nuggets, on the other hand, would complicate things in that it not only would create a tie atop the conference, but also square the season series.

The next tie-breaker is conference record, and Denver (31-15) currently holds a slight edge there over Golden State (31-16).

But the Nuggets’ remaining schedule is much more difficult, featuring four straight games against Western playoff clubs — San Antonio, a home-and-home with Portland and at Utah — before finishing up at home against Minnesota.

That being the case, a Denver loss on Tuesday night would create the distinct possibility of the Nuggets getting caught from behind for the No. 2 seeding.

Houston and Portland remain in that mix.

Both Golden State and Denver have shown vulnerabilities of late.

The Warriors have lost four of their last eight home games, but are coming off one of their best, a 137-90 blowout of Charlotte, an Eastern playoff contender.

In the end, the game served for Golden State as little more than a warm-up for Tuesday’s showdown.

“Nights like tonight show our full potential,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry boasted to reporters after the game. “It’s obviously starting to get real with the countdown being what it is. It’s a good feeling right now, so we have to keep going.”

The Warriors have had that feeling in their last two games against the Nuggets. After losing 100-98 at Denver in October, Golden State has blown out the Northwest Division leader by 31 and 17 points in their last two meetings.

The Nuggets had drawn even with the Warriors before falling 95-90 at home against Washington on Sunday night. Denver has alternated wins and losses in its last six games.

The loss to the Wizards was particularly disturbing. Jamal Murray couldn’t finish the important contest after twisting his left ankle, and the Denver offense continued a recent slump with a 10-point third quarter that let Washington back into the game.

“If we don’t figure it out going on this roadie, it’s going to be tough to win,” veteran forward Paul Millsap said to reporters after the game of the team’s offensive woes. “It’s something we’ve got to look at, for sure, and try to nip it in the bud.”

 