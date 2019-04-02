Associated Press

Nikola Jokic owns up to fact he can’t lose his cool, get ejected

By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Sunday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were down two to the Washington Wizards with 3:47 left in the game, when Jokic lost it. He and Bobby Portis had been going at it all night, Jokic was frustrated with the calls he was not getting, and in the fourth Jokic wanted a foul call on his putback bucket.

He didn’t get it. He snapped. Jokic got tossed.

A team’s best player cannot lose his composure like that and Nuggets coach Mike Malone let Jokic know that in no uncertain terms. When asked about the conversation Malone described it as “short and direct.”

Notice the theme here: Jokic can’t get tossed, but he was right about the call. It’s Malone sticking up for his guy.

If this were a one-off situation it would be one thing, but Jokic has lost his cool a couple times recently — remember the ejection vs. Indiana — and those ejections have cost his team. In the playoffs, the referees are going to let a lot more stuff go, it’s going to get more physical. You can draw the line of logic here.

Michael Jordan. Shaq. LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. I could keep listing superstar players who had to play through heavy contact and learn to keep their cool, but the point is made. Welcome to being an NBA star, Jokic. Composure is part of it.

Jamal Crawford, 39, is not looking to retire, wants to play 20th season (and beyond)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This has seemed to be the season father time finally started to catch up with Jamal Crawford. For 18 previous seasons, Crawford seemed to be unbothered by age — in part because his crossover is timeless — and he could just go get buckets. That skill made him a three-time Sixth Man of the Year. It made him valuable.

This season, those buckets have been harder to come by — he is scoring less than a point per possession on offense for the first time since his rookie season, and his true shooting percentage of 49.1 is well below the league average. He rarely gets to the rim anymore (five percent of his shots), he’s still solid from the midrange, but he’s shooting just 30.2 percent from three. Combine that with going from a playoff Timberwolves team (and the Clippers before that) to a Suns team trying to rebuild and it was a rough season for Crawford.

Don’t for a second think all that has Crawford contemplating retirement, as he told Gina Mizell of The Athletic.

“Oh, no,” Crawford told The Athletic following Monday’s shootaround. “That’s the part I hate — the perception because of how things went this year. You may look at the numbers and (see) I’m only taking six shots a game. I think it’s to be applauded (for me to) say, ‘Hey, when I go in, I’m not going to jack up every shot.’

“This is the most assists I’ve averaged (since 2008-09). I’m truly trying to see others grow. I think we should look at that part of it. I’m passing more than I ever have.”

Crawford will be a free agent next summer and he knows after this season he’s not lined up for another massive payday. What he wants is a place he can contribute.

“Fit will be important for me. I’m an acquired taste. I get it. What I bring to the table is an acquired thing. This is the first year since 2002 I haven’t averaged double figures. (I did it) 16 straight years. I’ve won two out of the last five Sixth Man (of the Year) Awards. I think fit is so important for me.”

There will be teams — playoff teams loaded with veterans who know how to play — looking for a little punch off the bench and they will want to see if Crawford can still give it to them.

That fit may be with a team willing to talk future front office position for him. That’s where Crawford wants to transition to after his career, learn that side of the business.

Just not next year. He’s got a few more crossovers in him.

Edge for home-court throughout West playoffs on line as Nuggets visit Warriors

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The inside track to home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs will be on the line when the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (52-24) enter the showdown one game up on the Nuggets (51-25) and can take a big step toward locking down the top record in the West for the fourth time in the last five years with a win.

Golden State has won two of the first three meetings between the teams this season. A third win would clinch the season series, which is the first tie-breaker, meaning the Warriors, with a win, would in essence have a three-game lead over the Nuggets with just five games remaining.

The Warriors’ remaining schedule is not difficult, with home games against Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers, and road contests against three teams already assured of being lottery-bound — the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans and Memphis.

A win by the Nuggets, on the other hand, would complicate things in that it not only would create a tie atop the conference, but also square the season series.

The next tie-breaker is conference record, and Denver (31-15) currently holds a slight edge there over Golden State (31-16).

But the Nuggets’ remaining schedule is much more difficult, featuring four straight games against Western playoff clubs — San Antonio, a home-and-home with Portland and at Utah — before finishing up at home against Minnesota.

That being the case, a Denver loss on Tuesday night would create the distinct possibility of the Nuggets getting caught from behind for the No. 2 seeding.

Houston and Portland remain in that mix.

Both Golden State and Denver have shown vulnerabilities of late.

The Warriors have lost four of their last eight home games, but are coming off one of their best, a 137-90 blowout of Charlotte, an Eastern playoff contender.

In the end, the game served for Golden State as little more than a warm-up for Tuesday’s showdown.

“Nights like tonight show our full potential,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry boasted to reporters after the game. “It’s obviously starting to get real with the countdown being what it is. It’s a good feeling right now, so we have to keep going.”

The Warriors have had that feeling in their last two games against the Nuggets. After losing 100-98 at Denver in October, Golden State has blown out the Northwest Division leader by 31 and 17 points in their last two meetings.

The Nuggets had drawn even with the Warriors before falling 95-90 at home against Washington on Sunday night. Denver has alternated wins and losses in its last six games.

The loss to the Wizards was particularly disturbing. Jamal Murray couldn’t finish the important contest after twisting his left ankle, and the Denver offense continued a recent slump with a 10-point third quarter that let Washington back into the game.

“If we don’t figure it out going on this roadie, it’s going to be tough to win,” veteran forward Paul Millsap said to reporters after the game of the team’s offensive woes. “It’s something we’ve got to look at, for sure, and try to nip it in the bud.”

 

Ball goes out of bounds off Nets C Jarrett Allen’s afro, giving Bucks possession (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sounding like Fletch, 6-foot-11 Nets center Jarrett Allen jokes he’s 7-foot-5 with his afro.

His awesome hair was just a little too large last night. A loose ball skimmed his fro and went out of bounds, giving the Bucks the ball and helping them hold on for the win.

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant fined for actions and statements criticizing refs (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Already upset with officials waving off Kevin Durant‘s 3-pointer moments earlier, several Warriors pointed and laughed at a referee after Stephen Curry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime against the Timberwolves on Friday:

Then, Kevin Durant got whistled for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns with 0.5 seconds left. The Timberwolves center hit the game-winning free throw, and Golden State players went off.

Curry:

Durant:

Green:

The theory: Green was conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with referee Marat Kogut, who worked Friday’s game.

Whatever Green meant, the NBA gave him the largest fine of a few levied.

NBA:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA’s investigation into this matter included the review of player conduct that took place through Sunday, March 31, and the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information.

The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29

I’m a little surprised Andre Iguodala, who also pointed and laughed after Curry’s 3-pointer, avoided a fine. But he didn’t pile on after the game.

Mostly, I just want to know how Green explained his tweets to the league. Did he admit to making the Donaghy-Kogut connection? Did he tell another story? Based on the wording – “the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information” – it sounds as if Green didn’t passively accept punishment.