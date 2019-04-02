Nets will reportedly extend Kenny Atkinson, staff

Going into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were projected to be feisty but not very good. The playoffs, even in the shallow Eastern Conference, were still a year or two away.
Instead, the Nets are a .500 team (39-39), and while the playoffs are not assured — they are the seven seed, just one game ahead of nine-seed Orlando with four to play — fivethirtyeight.com gives them a 77 percent chance of making the postseason.
It’s a credit to the culture and style of team GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson have built. Which is why it’s smart that the Nets are extending the contract of Atkinson as well as his staff, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Atkinson and his staff are expected to have signed agreements with the Nets in the near future, league sources said.
Atkinson has received praise from his players, admiration from his peers, and he will get some Coach of the Year votes (in a crowded field).
Atkinson has helped build a culture that will have them as players to land a big name in free agency this summer. Whether they do or not, the work by Atkinson to put them in that position should be rewarded. If you’ve got a coach that good, lock him up.
PBT Podcast: Is this the final playoff run for these Golden State Warriors?
It’s being treated as a foregone conclusion: The Golden State Warriors will be the NBA champions.
Again. A three-peat and four-in-five years.
It probably should be, but is there any team in the Western Conference that puts some fear in the hearts of the Warriors? What about Milwaukee or Boston out of the East? Mark Medina, Warriors beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group joins me to talk about all that.
And then we get to the question everyone actually cares about: What is Kevin Durant‘s future? Do the Warriors have a sense of what he will do? Does Durant know? And what are the fallout implications of Durant’s decision for Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the rest of Golden State?
No one has entered the NBA draft as a more marketable player — wherever the NBA Draft Lottery puts him — since maybe LeBron James. Williamson was an Instagram star in the basketball world who has broken out into the general consciousness of casual American sports fan in a way few college athletes in any sport ever do.
What that means is Williamson is going to get PAID. Williamson has yet to pick an agent, but companies are already lining up what potentially could be the most lucrative offers to a rookie NBA player ever. Nick DePaula of ESPN has the details:
In fact, many in the sneaker industry expect that Williamson’s eventual deal will make him one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever, joining the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
“In my lifetime, I think it’s going to be the biggest bidding war ever done,” said Sonny Vaccaro, the famed former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok. “I would put them all on go.”
LeBron’s rookie shoe contract was $87 million over seven years. Kevin Durant’s deal was seven years, $60 million. If Williamson is in that ballpark, his shoe deal will pay him far more than his rookie contract with whatever team wins the draft lottery.
Williamson has worn Nike’s at Duke — he famously blew out a pair of Paul George‘s Nike PG 2.5 signature shoe, which sidelined him for a six games, when he returned he was wearing Nike’s Kyrie Irving 4 (but reinforced).
But Nike will not be alone in bidding for Williamson. Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma, and Chinese brand Anta (Klay Thompson wears those) are all expected to make offers. It means Williamson is going to get a signature shoe deal with his rookie contract, something almost unheard of in today’s shoe game.
But Williamson is an almost unheard of kind of player.
Which is why he’s going to get PAID.
Kemba Walker is Charlotte’s offense; watch him score 47 points vs. Utah
No team has the drop off after it’s All-Star to its second best player like Charlotte (that player is probably Jeremy Lamb right now, and he comes off the bench), and that puts an insane burden on Walker every night.
Kemba Walker accounted for 88.7 percent of the points scored by Charlotte's starters last night, the highest such percentage in the NBA since starts were first officially recorded in 1970-71.
Charlotte is three games out of the last playoff spot with five games to play. The Hornets needed that win. Walker tried. Charlotte is all but out of it, fivethirtyeight.com gives it a four percent chance of making the postseason.
I had heard from sources that Walker was frustrated at the trade deadline that no move was made to add talent to the Hornets’ roster (they were in the mix for Marc Gasol but did not land him). If that frustration boils over into this summer when Walker is a free agent, all the money Charlotte can offer him to stay — and as much as he likes the city and living there — may not be enough.
Dwyane Wade given warm send off, piece of parquet floor in final game in Boston
It dates back to Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, where Miami was up 2-0 but Boston had come home. In the third quarter of that game, Wade had the ball and was isolated on Rajon Rondo near the top of the key when Rondo poked the ball free, Wade seemed to tie up Rondo to keep him from getting the loose ball, and the two went to the ground hard. That dislocated Rondo’s elbow. Boston’s comeback was doomed and Wade became the villain.
Wade was booed every time he returned to the Garden after that.
Until Monday.
Wade played his final game against the Celtics on Tuesday and was given a warm and respectful ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter. Throughout the game, fans showed their respect for the future Hall of Famer.
Before the game, Celtics president Danny Ainge gave Wade a piece of the parquet — and said he’ll finally forgive him for the Rondo injury.
After the game, Wade talked about how games in the Garden and against the Celtics helped define him — and how he was touched by the gesture (hat tip NBC Sports Boston).
“I appreciate [the parquet] from Danny Ainge and the owners of the team,” said Wade. “We’ve had so many battles in the playoffs. I appreciate the respect they showed me as a player to present me with that plaque, present me with a piece of the history of the Celtics. That was so cool. I definitely didn’t expect it at all. I just want to thank them for that gesture….
“We’ve had a lot of playoff battles, a lot that I’ve lost and a lot that I’ve won,” said Wade. “This is another one of those franchises that helped myself and this organization know what it took to win and get to that next level. We had to beat this organization to get there once [Miami] developed the Big Three [with LeBron James]. Appreciate them for pushing us. They were the big brother for a long time and then we initially were able to match a little bit. We’re thankful for what they did for us from their standpoint.”