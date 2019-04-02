NBA Playoff picture after Monday: Pacers hang with Celtics; Blazers keep up with Rockets

By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

MONDAY’S SCORES
Indiana 111, Detroit 102
Boston 108, Miami 102
Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121
New York 113, Chicago 105
Toronto 121, Orlando 109
Portland 132, Minnesota 122
Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102
Utah 111, Charlotte 102
Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113

• Boston and Indiana both win, keeping them tied in the 4/5 slots in the East.

• Nothing changed at the bottom of the East because Brooklyn, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte all lost. Some missed opportunities in there.

• For a team missing its second and third leading scorers, Portland is still putting up points and racking up wins, moving into a tie with Houston.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• With its win, Toronto clinched a finish no lower than as the two seed in the East.

• Miami’s loss to Boston opened the door for Orlando to climb back up into the eight seed, but the Magic watched Danny Green drop seven three pointers on them and lost to Toronto.

• Indiana and Boston both winning kept them in a virtual tie for the 4/5 seeds. The Pacers had lost 7-of-8 coming into this game so the win against another playoff team is a big boost to their confidence.

• While Philadelphia lost it remains basically locked in the three seed, 3.5 games up on Boston/Indy.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With Portland’s win, it climbs into a virtual tie with Houston for the 3/4 seeds in the West (technically Portland leads on tie breakers for now).

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Miami at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Detroit at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

Oklahoma City at Golden State
San Antonio at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Portland
Utah at Houston

TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:

• Denver at Golden State (10:30 ET, TNT). First place in the West is on the line. If the Warriors care enough to win they will have a two-game lead and have locked up the No. 1 seed, but if the Nuggets can get the upset on the road the teams will be tied — with the season series tied 2-2 — and we will have a race on our hands.

Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 1, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds Monday night to help the Indiana Pacers snap a three-game losing streak with a 111-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

It was a crucial win for the Pacers, who had lost seven of their previous eight and their grip on potentially having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Myles Turner chipped in with 17 points and five blocks.

Wayne Ellington scored a season-high 26 points and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit started the night in the No. 6 spot with a 1 1/2-game lead over Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East.

But after a sluggish start, the struggling and short-handed Pacers finally got the spark they needed from their two big men, Sabonis and Turner.

Sabonis made his first five shots as Indiana charged back from an early 10-point deficit, and Turner made the big plays in the second half, including a 3-pointer and two free throws late in the third to give the Pacers an 87-80 edge.

The combination was just enough for the Pacers to slip past the Pistons, who were firing on all cylinders early to take a 33-23 lead.

Sabonis spurred a 12-5 second-quarter charge that got the Pacers within 43-41 and Indiana closed out the half on a 7-2 run to take a 59-55 lead.

When the recharged Pistons rallied in the third quarter with runs of 9-0 and 7-0 to retake a 77-74 lead, Sabonis answered with a short hook shot, Bojan Bogdanovic scored on a fast break and Turner scored seven points in the decisive 13-3 run that gave Indiana an 87-80 lead after the third quarter.

Sabonis also started the game-sealing 9-0 run with a 9-footer early in the fourth.

 

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo beat all five Nets for a dunk

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable in the open court.

As evidence, I submit Exhibit A: The Greek Freak beating all five Brooklyn Nets on one play for a dunk.

The playoffs are coming, and there are a growing number of skeptics about what Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be able to do. Will their regular season success translate to the slower, more matchup-driven basketball of the playoffs?

I suggest that if you can beat all five players on one play and score, that will work in the playoffs, too.

Potential first-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker declares for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2019
In an NBA where versatility is a buzzword, Talen Horton-Tucker may be a player for the modern age.

That’s what he’s betting. The 6’4″ combo guard out of Iowa State has declared for the NBA draft.

Horton-Tucker has climbed up draft boards this season and is now projected as a mid-to-late first round pick (although he needs some good workouts to maintain that status). He averaged 11.8 points per game but struggled with his shot, hitting just 40.6 percent of his attempts overall and 30.8 percent from three.

He’s physically strong at 6’4″ who can pass and has a great feel for the game, so he could be played as more of a four in certain matchups (think P.J. Tucker type in an ideal world). He can put the ball on the floor, he works hard, there’s a lot to like — if he can fix that shot.

Memphis’ Valanciunas out rest of season with sprained ankle

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 1, 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Clippers.

The Grizzlies announced Monday that Valanciunas suffered a grade II sprain Sunday night, though the center will not need surgery.

The 7-foot Valanciunas had started 17 of 19 games since Memphis acquired him from Toronto in a trade Feb. 7. Valanciunas, 26, averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds with Memphis and had a career-high 34 points along with 20 rebounds in a win over Phoenix on Saturday night.

Memphis has five games remaining this season. They are eliminated from playoff contention.