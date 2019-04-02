NBA Playoff picture after Monday: Pacers hang with Celtics; Blazers keep up with Rockets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

MONDAY’S SCORES

Indiana 111, Detroit 102

Boston 108, Miami 102

Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121

New York 113, Chicago 105

Toronto 121, Orlando 109

Portland 132, Minnesota 122

Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102

Utah 111, Charlotte 102

Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113

• Boston and Indiana both win, keeping them tied in the 4/5 slots in the East.

• Nothing changed at the bottom of the East because Brooklyn, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte all lost. Some missed opportunities in there.

• For a team missing its second and third leading scorers, Portland is still putting up points and racking up wins, moving into a tie with Houston.

EASTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• With its win, Toronto clinched a finish no lower than as the two seed in the East.

• Miami’s loss to Boston opened the door for Orlando to climb back up into the eight seed, but the Magic watched Danny Green drop seven three pointers on them and lost to Toronto.

• Indiana and Boston both winning kept them in a virtual tie for the 4/5 seeds. The Pacers had lost 7-of-8 coming into this game so the win against another playoff team is a big boost to their confidence.

• While Philadelphia lost it remains basically locked in the three seed, 3.5 games up on Boston/Indy.

WESTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• With Portland’s win, it climbs into a virtual tie with Houston for the 3/4 seeds in the West (technically Portland leads on tie breakers for now).

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:

Miami at Milwaukee

Brooklyn at Toronto

Detroit at Philadelphia

Indiana at Boston

Oklahoma City at Golden State

San Antonio at Denver

L.A. Clippers at Portland

Utah at Houston

TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:

• Denver at Golden State (10:30 ET, TNT). First place in the West is on the line. If the Warriors care enough to win they will have a two-game lead and have locked up the No. 1 seed, but if the Nuggets can get the upset on the road the teams will be tied — with the season series tied 2-2 — and we will have a race on our hands.