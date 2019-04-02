Getty Images

Edge for home-court throughout West playoffs on line as Nuggets visit Warriors

Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The inside track to home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs will be on the line when the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (52-24) enter the showdown one game up on the Nuggets (51-25) and can take a big step toward locking down the top record in the West for the fourth time in the last five years with a win.

Golden State has won two of the first three meetings between the teams this season. A third win would clinch the season series, which is the first tie-breaker, meaning the Warriors, with a win, would in essence have a three-game lead over the Nuggets with just five games remaining.

The Warriors’ remaining schedule is not difficult, with home games against Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers, and road contests against three teams already assured of being lottery-bound — the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans and Memphis.

A win by the Nuggets, on the other hand, would complicate things in that it not only would create a tie atop the conference, but also square the season series.

The next tie-breaker is conference record, and Denver (31-15) currently holds a slight edge there over Golden State (31-16).

But the Nuggets’ remaining schedule is much more difficult, featuring four straight games against Western playoff clubs — San Antonio, a home-and-home with Portland and at Utah — before finishing up at home against Minnesota.

That being the case, a Denver loss on Tuesday night would create the distinct possibility of the Nuggets getting caught from behind for the No. 2 seeding.

Houston and Portland remain in that mix.

Both Golden State and Denver have shown vulnerabilities of late.

The Warriors have lost four of their last eight home games, but are coming off one of their best, a 137-90 blowout of Charlotte, an Eastern playoff contender.

In the end, the game served for Golden State as little more than a warm-up for Tuesday’s showdown.

“Nights like tonight show our full potential,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry boasted to reporters after the game. “It’s obviously starting to get real with the countdown being what it is. It’s a good feeling right now, so we have to keep going.”

The Warriors have had that feeling in their last two games against the Nuggets. After losing 100-98 at Denver in October, Golden State has blown out the Northwest Division leader by 31 and 17 points in their last two meetings.

The Nuggets had drawn even with the Warriors before falling 95-90 at home against Washington on Sunday night. Denver has alternated wins and losses in its last six games.

The loss to the Wizards was particularly disturbing. Jamal Murray couldn’t finish the important contest after twisting his left ankle, and the Denver offense continued a recent slump with a 10-point third quarter that let Washington back into the game.

“If we don’t figure it out going on this roadie, it’s going to be tough to win,” veteran forward Paul Millsap said to reporters after the game of the team’s offensive woes. “It’s something we’ve got to look at, for sure, and try to nip it in the bud.”

 

Ball goes out of bounds off Nets C Jarrett Allen’s afro, giving Bucks possession (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sounding like Fletch, 6-foot-11 Nets center Jarrett Allen jokes he’s 7-foot-5 with his afro.

His awesome hair was just a little too large last night. A loose ball skimmed his fro and went out of bounds, giving the Bucks the ball and helping them hold on for the win.

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant fined for actions and statements criticizing refs (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Already upset with officials waving off Kevin Durant‘s 3-pointer moments earlier, several Warriors pointed and laughed at a referee after Stephen Curry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime against the Timberwolves on Friday:

Then, Kevin Durant got whistled for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns with 0.5 seconds left. The Timberwolves center hit the game-winning free throw, and Golden State players went off.

Curry:

Durant:

Green:

The theory: Green was conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with referee Marat Kogut, who worked Friday’s game.

Whatever Green meant, the NBA gave him the largest fine of a few levied.

NBA:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA’s investigation into this matter included the review of player conduct that took place through Sunday, March 31, and the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information.

The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29

I’m a little surprised Andre Iguodala, who also pointed and laughed after Curry’s 3-pointer, avoided a fine. But he didn’t pile on after the game.

Mostly, I just want to know how Green explained his tweets to the league. Did he admit to making the Donaghy-Kogut connection? Did he tell another story? Based on the wording – “the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information” – it sounds as if Green didn’t passively accept punishment.

Wizards fire president Ernie Grunfeld

AP Photo
By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said his goal for this season was winning 50 games and making the conference finals.

Washington is 32-46 and eliminated from the playoff race.

So, it’s time for consequences.

Wizards release:

Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis announced today that Ernie Grunfeld has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Wizards.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” said Leonsis. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will report to Leonsis on all basketball matters beginning immediately. The team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations (which will include Sheppard as a candidate) upon conclusion of the season.

Grunfeld had unusual job security given his pedestrian record. He ran the Wizards 16 seasons in which they went 568-724, made the playoffs only half the time and never advanced past the second round. Yet, Leonsis kept giving him secret contract extensions. Leonsis even gave Grunfeld an A grade for last offseason.

But the owner finally had enough.

Fans in Washington certainly had long ago.

Now, whoever succeeds Grunfeld must dig the Wizards out of their hole. John Wall, who’s guaranteed a projected $171 million over the next four years and seriously injured, has arguably the NBA’s worst contract. Ian Mahinmi‘s $15,450,051 salary next season is a burden. Even Dwight Howard‘s $5,603,850 player option looks like a liability. Washington has only one young player – Troy Brown Jr. – under contract beyond this season.

The bright spot: Bradley Beal, who’s locked up two more years. He’s incredibly valuable. Washington could build around him or trade him to get a head start on rebuilding.

But if he makes an All-NBA team this season, he’ll be eligible for a super-max contract extension this offseason that projects to be worth $199 million over four years. As Wall shows, those large deals carry major downside risk for teams, even when the player looks pretty good.

The next front-office leader must also navigate ahead with an owner who claimed he’d never tank. Maybe that’s just something Leonsis said. But it also might be a real mandate.

Leonsis has also shown reluctance to pay the luxury tax (which is why talented Otto Porter is gone). Another constraint.

Of course, Leonsis also just kept Ernie Grunfeld 16 years. The lure of that job security should draw candidates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on MVP race, NBA drama: ‘There’s no time for drama’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is a dramatic MVP race.

James Harden has put up historic scoring numbers in willing — seemingly singlehandedly for a healthy stretch of the season — the Houston Rockets to being probably the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, finally put in an offensive system that plays to his strengths, he has exploded, dunking his way to 27.4 points per game, grabbing 12.5 rebounds a game, and leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA. All while playing Defensive Player of the Year level defense on the other end.

It’s a lot of drama. Then again, drama tends to follow around the game’s elite players: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and this season even the quiet Kawhi Leonard because of his pending free agency.

Not Antetokounmpo. Which is how he wants it, he told Frank Isola of The Athletic.

“There’s no reason for drama,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “We’re winning. Everyone is playing well. There’s no time for drama.”

Antetokounmpo will be in the shoes of Leonard and Davis in a couple of years, the end of his rookie contract extension will be coming up and he can push his way out of small-market Milwaukee to any team in the NBA he wants. Antetokounmpo can write his own ticket.

And the conventional wisdom around the NBA is he’s not going anywhere. The Bucks are winning, and to leave would mean drama.

“Giannis wants to win, we all want to win,” (Bucks’ co-owner Mark) Lasry says. “He wants to be able to compete for a championship. As long as we stay competitive, I believe he’ll stay here. In fact, other free agents will want to come to Milwaukee to play with Giannis.

“All Giannis wants is an opportunity to win. That what we all want.”

He’s got that. So why create more drama?