Dwyane Wade given warm send off, piece of parquet floor in final game in Boston

It dates back to Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, where Miami was up 2-0 but Boston had come home. In the third quarter of that game, Wade had the ball and was isolated on Rajon Rondo near the top of the key when Rondo poked the ball free, Wade seemed to tie up Rondo to keep him from getting the loose ball, and the two went to the ground hard. That dislocated Rondo’s elbow. Boston’s comeback was doomed and Wade became the villain.
Wade was booed every time he returned to the Garden after that.
Until Monday.
Wade played his final game against the Celtics on Tuesday and was given a warm and respectful ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter. Throughout the game, fans showed their respect for the future Hall of Famer.
Before the game, Celtics president Danny Ainge gave Wade a piece of the parquet — and said he’ll finally forgive him for the Rondo injury.
After the game, Wade talked about how games in the Garden and against the Celtics helped define him — and how he was touched by the gesture (hat tip NBC Sports Boston).
“I appreciate [the parquet] from Danny Ainge and the owners of the team,” said Wade. “We’ve had so many battles in the playoffs. I appreciate the respect they showed me as a player to present me with that plaque, present me with a piece of the history of the Celtics. That was so cool. I definitely didn’t expect it at all. I just want to thank them for that gesture….
“We’ve had a lot of playoff battles, a lot that I’ve lost and a lot that I’ve won,” said Wade. “This is another one of those franchises that helped myself and this organization know what it took to win and get to that next level. We had to beat this organization to get there once [Miami] developed the Big Three [with LeBron James]. Appreciate them for pushing us. They were the big brother for a long time and then we initially were able to match a little bit. We’re thankful for what they did for us from their standpoint.”
PBT Podcast: Is this the final playoff run for these Golden State Warriors?
It’s being treated as a foregone conclusion: The Golden State Warriors will be the NBA champions.
Again. A three-peat and four-in-five years.
It probably should be, but is there any team in the Western Conference that puts some fear in the hearts of the Warriors? What about Milwaukee or Boston out of the East? Mark Medina, Warriors beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group joins me to talk about all that.
And then we get to the question everyone actually cares about: What is Kevin Durant‘s future? Do the Warriors have a sense of what he will do? Does Durant know? And what are the fallout implications of Durant’s decision for Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the rest of Golden State?
No one has entered the NBA draft as a more marketable player — wherever the NBA Draft Lottery puts him — since maybe LeBron James. Williamson was an Instagram star in the basketball world who has broken out into the general consciousness of casual American sports fan in a way few college athletes in any sport ever do.
What that means is Williamson is going to get PAID. Williamson has yet to pick an agent, but companies are already lining up what potentially could be the most lucrative offers to a rookie NBA player ever. Nick DePaula of ESPN has the details:
In fact, many in the sneaker industry expect that Williamson’s eventual deal will make him one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever, joining the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
“In my lifetime, I think it’s going to be the biggest bidding war ever done,” said Sonny Vaccaro, the famed former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok. “I would put them all on go.”
LeBron’s rookie shoe contract was $87 million over seven years. Kevin Durant’s deal was seven years, $60 million. If Williamson is in that ballpark, his shoe deal will pay him far more than his rookie contract with whatever team wins the draft lottery.
Williamson has worn Nike’s at Duke — he famously blew out a pair of Paul George‘s Nike PG 2.5 signature shoe, which sidelined him for a six games, when he returned he was wearing Nike’s Kyrie Irving 4 (but reinforced).
But Nike will not be alone in bidding for Williamson. Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma, and Chinese brand Anta (Klay Thompson wears those) are all expected to make offers. It means Williamson is going to get a signature shoe deal with his rookie contract, something almost unheard of in today’s shoe game.
But Williamson is an almost unheard of kind of player.
Which is why he’s going to get PAID.
Kemba Walker is Charlotte’s offense; watch him score 47 points vs. Utah
No team has the drop off after it’s All-Star to its second best player like Charlotte (that player is probably Jeremy Lamb right now, and he comes off the bench), and that puts an insane burden on Walker every night.
Kemba Walker accounted for 88.7 percent of the points scored by Charlotte's starters last night, the highest such percentage in the NBA since starts were first officially recorded in 1970-71.
Charlotte is three games out of the last playoff spot with five games to play. The Hornets needed that win. Walker tried. Charlotte is all but out of it, fivethirtyeight.com gives it a four percent chance of making the postseason.
I had heard from sources that Walker was frustrated at the trade deadline that no move was made to add talent to the Hornets’ roster (they were in the mix for Marc Gasol but did not land him). If that frustration boils over into this summer when Walker is a free agent, all the money Charlotte can offer him to stay — and as much as he likes the city and living there — may not be enough.
Three Things to Know: It was a weirdly quiet night where status quo reigns in East
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) It was a weirdly quiet night where status quo reigns in East. Five teams for three spots. That’s the battle at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race — four of those teams are within 1.5 games of each other with just a little more than a week left in the season, and when the music stops one of them is not going to have a chair. It’s why we have a nightly recap now of the playoff chase.
All five of those teams were in action Monday night…
And nothing happened.
Detroit, Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte all lost. For a night the East followed form. That included Indiana and Boston — the two teams tied for the 4/5 seeds in the East — also both winning and remaining deadlocked.
Milwaukee bested Brooklyn because Giannis Antetokounmpo returned and scored 26 points while grabbing 11 boards, and that outdueled D’Angelo Russell for a night.
Also on Monday Indiana beat Detroit (111-102), and Toronto had little trouble with Orlando (121-109). Philadelphia, without Joel Embiid, had an ugly loss to Dallas, but the Sixers are basically locked in as the three seed so it didn’t hurt them. Aside from that, there were no upsets in the East, but it also feels like some of those teams at the bottom of the conference missed an opportunity — getting the win on a night every other team in the same fight lost would have been a huge boost.
Instead, we get the status quo.
2) Kemba Walker goes off for 47 trying to save Hornets’ playoff hopes, but it’s not enough in a loss to Jazz. Charlotte is one of those five teams battling for three playoff spots at the bottom of the East, but they are the longshot — three games out with six to play coming into the night, they needed a miracle.
Kemba Walker tried to give them one — he went off for 47 points against the feared Utah Jazz defense.
It wasn’t enough. The Hornets couldn’t get stops as Donovan Mitchell had 25, Ricky Rubio 20, and Rudy Gobert 18 in a Utah win. The Jazz wanted that win, it keeps them in the coveted fifth slot in the West playoff chase (it’s expected that hobbled Portland falls to the four seed, and that’s an easier first-round matchup… but it means the Jazz likely get the Warriors in the second round).
Charlotte is all but out of it, fivethirtyeight.com gives it a four percent chance of making the postseason.
3) Dwyane Wade was booed plenty in Boston over the years, but he got a warm send-off and a piece of the parquet. Back in Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, Dwyane Wade took Rajon Rondo to the ground hard trying to make a play, and in the process dislocated Rondo’s elbow. That changed the series and turned Wade into a villain in Boston.
Wade was booed every time he returned to the Garden after that.
Until Monday. Wade played his final game against the Celtics on Tuesday and was given a warm and respectful ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter.
Before the game, Celtics president Danny Ainge gave Wade a piece of the parquet.
After the game, Wade talked about how games in the Garden and against the Celtics helped define him — and how he was touched by the gesture (hat tip NBC Sports Boston).
“I appreciate [the parquet] from Danny Ainge and the owners of the team,” said Wade. “We’ve had so many battles in the playoffs. I appreciate the respect they showed me as a player to present me with that plaque, present me with a piece of the history of the Celtics. That was so cool. I definitely didn’t expect it at all. I just want to thank them for that gesture….
“We’ve had a lot of playoff battles, a lot that I’ve lost and a lot that I’ve won,” said Wade. “This is another one of those franchises that helped myself and this organization know what it took to win and get to that next level. We had to beat this organization to get there once [Miami] developed the Big Three [with LeBron James]. Appreciate them for pushing us. They were the big brother for a long time and then we initially were able to match a little bit. We’re thankful for what they did for us from their standpoint.”