Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant fined for actions and statements criticizing refs (video)

Already upset with officials waving off Kevin Durant‘s 3-pointer moments earlier, several Warriors pointed and laughed at a referee after Stephen Curry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime against the Timberwolves on Friday:
Then, Kevin Durant got whistled for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns with 0.5 seconds left. The Timberwolves center hit the game-winning free throw, and Golden State players went off.
Curry:
Durant:
Green:
The theory: Green was conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with referee Marat Kogut, who worked Friday’s game.
Whatever Green meant, the NBA gave him the largest fine of a few levied.
NBA:
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The NBA’s investigation into this matter included the review of player conduct that took place through Sunday, March 31, and the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information.
The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29
I’m a little surprised Andre Iguodala, who also pointed and laughed after Curry’s 3-pointer, avoided a fine. But he didn’t pile on after the game.
Mostly, I just want to know how Green explained his tweets to the league. Did he admit to making the Donaghy-Kogut connection? Did he tell another story? Based on the wording – “the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information” – it sounds as if Green didn’t passively accept punishment.