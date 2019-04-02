Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant fined for actions and statements criticizing refs (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Already upset with officials waving off Kevin Durant‘s 3-pointer moments earlier, several Warriors pointed and laughed at a referee after Stephen Curry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime against the Timberwolves on Friday:

Then, Kevin Durant got whistled for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns with 0.5 seconds left. The Timberwolves center hit the game-winning free throw, and Golden State players went off.

Curry:

Durant:

Green:

The theory: Green was conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with referee Marat Kogut, who worked Friday’s game.

Whatever Green meant, the NBA gave him the largest fine of a few levied.

NBA:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA’s investigation into this matter included the review of player conduct that took place through Sunday, March 31, and the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information.

The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29

I’m a little surprised Andre Iguodala, who also pointed and laughed after Curry’s 3-pointer, avoided a fine. But he didn’t pile on after the game.

Mostly, I just want to know how Green explained his tweets to the league. Did he admit to making the Donaghy-Kogut connection? Did he tell another story? Based on the wording – “the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information” – it sounds as if Green didn’t passively accept punishment.

Wizards fire president Ernie Grunfeld

AP Photo
By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said his goal for this season was winning 50 games and making the conference finals.

Washington is 32-46 and eliminated from the playoff race.

So, it’s time for consequences.

Wizards release:

Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis announced today that Ernie Grunfeld has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Wizards.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” said Leonsis. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will report to Leonsis on all basketball matters beginning immediately. The team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations (which will include Sheppard as a candidate) upon conclusion of the season.

Grunfeld had unusual job security given his pedestrian record. He ran the Wizards 16 seasons in which they went 568-724, made the playoffs only half the time and never advanced past the second round. Yet, Leonsis kept giving him secret contract extensions. Leonsis even gave Grunfeld an A grade for last offseason.

But the owner finally had enough.

Fans in Washington certainly had long ago.

Now, whoever succeeds Grunfeld must dig the Wizards out of their hole. John Wall, who’s guaranteed a projected $171 million over the next four years and seriously injured, has arguably the NBA’s worst contract. Ian Mahinmi‘s $15,450,051 salary next season is a burden. Even Dwight Howard‘s $5,603,850 player option looks like a liability. Washington has only one young player – Troy Brown Jr. – under contract beyond this season.

The bright spot: Bradley Beal, who’s locked up two more years. He’s incredibly valuable. Washington could build around him or trade him to get a head start on rebuilding.

But if he makes an All-NBA team this season, he’ll be eligible for a super-max contract extension this offseason that projects to be worth $199 million over four years. As Wall shows, those large deals carry major downside risk for teams, even when the player looks pretty good.

The next front-office leader must also navigate ahead with an owner who claimed he’d never tank. Maybe that’s just something Leonsis said. But it also might be a real mandate.

Leonsis has also shown reluctance to pay the luxury tax (which is why talented Otto Porter is gone). Another constraint.

Of course, Leonsis also just kept Ernie Grunfeld 16 years. The lure of that job security should draw candidates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on MVP race, NBA drama: “There’s no time for drama”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is a dramatic MVP race.

James Harden has put up historic scoring numbers in willing — seemingly singlehandedly for a healthy stretch of the season — the Houston Rockets to being probably the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, finally put in an offensive system that plays to his strengths, he has exploded, dunking his way to 27.4 points per game, grabbing 12.5 rebounds a game, and leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA. All while playing Defensive Player of the Year level defense on the other end.

It’s a lot of drama. Then again, drama tends to follow around the game’s elite players: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and this season even the quiet Kawhi Leonard because of his pending free agency.

Not Antetokounmpo. Which is how he wants it, he told Frank Isola of The Athletic.

“There’s no reason for drama,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “We’re winning. Everyone is playing well. There’s no time for drama.”

Antetokounmpo will be in the shoes of Leonard and Davis in a couple of years, the end of his rookie contract extension will be coming up and he can push his way out of small-market Milwaukee to any team in the NBA he wants. Antetokounmpo can write his own ticket.

And the conventional wisdom around the NBA is he’s not going anywhere. The Bucks are winning, and to leave would mean drama.

“Giannis wants to win, we all want to win,” (Bucks’ co-owner Mark) Lasry says. “He wants to be able to compete for a championship. As long as we stay competitive, I believe he’ll stay here. In fact, other free agents will want to come to Milwaukee to play with Giannis.

“All Giannis wants is an opportunity to win. That what we all want.”

He’s got that. So why create more drama?

PBT Podcast: Is this the final playoff run for these Golden State Warriors?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s being treated as a foregone conclusion: The Golden State Warriors will be the NBA champions.

Again. A three-peat and four-in-five years.

It probably should be, but is there any team in the Western Conference that puts some fear in the hearts of the Warriors? What about Milwaukee or Boston out of the East? Mark Medina, Warriors beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group joins me to talk about all that.

And then we get to the question everyone actually cares about: What is Kevin Durant‘s future? Do the Warriors have a sense of what he will do? Does Durant know? And what are the fallout implications of Durant’s decision for Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the rest of Golden State?

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Zion Williamson may sign record rookie shoe contract before NBA Draft Lottery

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
3 Comments

Forget Zion Williamson the player for a second.

No one has entered the NBA draft as a more marketable player — wherever the NBA Draft Lottery puts him — since maybe LeBron James. Williamson was an Instagram star in the basketball world who has broken out into the general consciousness of casual American sports fan in a way few college athletes in any sport ever do.

What that means is Williamson is going to get PAID. Williamson has yet to pick an agent, but companies are already lining up what potentially could be the most lucrative offers to a rookie NBA player ever. Nick DePaula of ESPN has the details:

In fact, many in the sneaker industry expect that Williamson’s eventual deal will make him one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever, joining the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“In my lifetime, I think it’s going to be the biggest bidding war ever done,” said Sonny Vaccaro, the famed former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok. “I would put them all on go.”

LeBron’s rookie shoe contract was $87 million over seven years. Kevin Durant’s deal was seven years, $60 million. If Williamson is in that ballpark, his shoe deal will pay him far more than his rookie contract with whatever team wins the draft lottery.

Williamson has worn Nike’s at Duke — he famously blew out a pair of Paul George‘s Nike PG 2.5 signature shoe, which sidelined him for a six games, when he returned he was wearing Nike’s Kyrie Irving 4 (but reinforced).

But Nike will not be alone in bidding for Williamson. Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma, and Chinese brand Anta (Klay Thompson wears those) are all expected to make offers. It means Williamson is going to get a signature shoe deal with his rookie contract, something almost unheard of in today’s shoe game.

But Williamson is an almost unheard of kind of player.

Which is why he’s going to get PAID.