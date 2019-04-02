Brooklyn Nets reportedly to extend coach Kenny Atkinson, staff

Going into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were projected to be feisty but not very good. The playoffs, even in the shallow Eastern Conference, were still a year or two away.
Instead, the Nets are a .500 team (39-39), and while the playoffs are not assured — they are the seven seed, just one game ahead of nine-seed Orlando with four to play — fivethirtyeight.com gives them a 77 percent chance of making the postseason.
It’s a credit to the culture and style of team GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson have built. Which is why it’s smart that the Nets are extending the contract of Atkinson as well as his staff, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Atkinson and his staff are expected to have signed agreements with the Nets in the near future, league sources said.
Atkinson has received praise from his players, admiration from his peers, and he will get some Coach of the Year votes (in a crowded field).
Atkinson has helped build a culture that will have them as players to land a big name in free agency this summer. Whether they do or not, the work by Atkinson to put them in that position should be rewarded. If you’ve got a coach that good, lock him up.
Three Things to Know: It was a weirdly quiet night where status quo reigns in East
1) It was a weirdly quiet night where status quo reigns in East. Five teams for three spots. That’s the battle at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race — four of those teams are within 1.5 games of each other with just a little more than a week left in the season, and when the music stops one of them is not going to have a chair. It’s why we have a nightly recap now of the playoff chase.
All five of those teams were in action Monday night…
And nothing happened.
Detroit, Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte all lost. For a night the East followed form. That included Indiana and Boston — the two teams tied for the 4/5 seeds in the East — also both winning and remaining deadlocked.
Milwaukee bested Brooklyn because Giannis Antetokounmpo returned and scored 26 points while grabbing 11 boards, and that outdueled D’Angelo Russell for a night.
Also on Monday Indiana beat Detroit (111-102), and Toronto had little trouble with Orlando (121-109). Philadelphia, without Joel Embiid, had an ugly loss to Dallas, but the Sixers are basically locked in as the three seed so it didn’t hurt them. Aside from that, there were no upsets in the East, but it also feels like some of those teams at the bottom of the conference missed an opportunity — getting the win on a night every other team in the same fight lost would have been a huge boost.
Instead, we get the status quo.
2) Kemba Walker goes off for 47 trying to save Hornets’ playoff hopes, but it’s not enough in a loss to Jazz. Charlotte is one of those five teams battling for three playoff spots at the bottom of the East, but they are the longshot — three games out with six to play coming into the night, they needed a miracle.
Kemba Walker tried to give them one — he went off for 47 points against the feared Utah Jazz defense.
It wasn’t enough. The Hornets couldn’t get stops as Donovan Mitchell had 25, Ricky Rubio 20, and Rudy Gobert 18 in a Utah win. The Jazz wanted that win, it keeps them in the coveted fifth slot in the West playoff chase (it’s expected that hobbled Portland falls to the four seed, and that’s an easier first-round matchup… but it means the Jazz likely get the Warriors in the second round).
Charlotte is all but out of it, fivethirtyeight.com gives it a four percent chance of making the postseason.
3) Dwyane Wade was booed plenty in Boston over the years, but he got a warm send-off and a piece of the parquet. Back in Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, Dwyane Wade took Rajon Rondo to the ground hard trying to make a play, and in the process dislocated Rondo’s elbow. That changed the series and turned Wade into a villain in Boston.
Wade was booed every time he returned to the Garden after that.
Until Monday. Wade played his final game against the Celtics on Tuesday and was given a warm and respectful ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter.
Before the game, Celtics president Danny Ainge gave Wade a piece of the parquet.
After the game, Wade talked about how games in the Garden and against the Celtics helped define him — and how he was touched by the gesture (hat tip NBC Sports Boston).
“I appreciate [the parquet] from Danny Ainge and the owners of the team,” said Wade. “We’ve had so many battles in the playoffs. I appreciate the respect they showed me as a player to present me with that plaque, present me with a piece of the history of the Celtics. That was so cool. I definitely didn’t expect it at all. I just want to thank them for that gesture….
“We’ve had a lot of playoff battles, a lot that I’ve lost and a lot that I’ve won,” said Wade. “This is another one of those franchises that helped myself and this organization know what it took to win and get to that next level. We had to beat this organization to get there once [Miami] developed the Big Three [with LeBron James]. Appreciate them for pushing us. They were the big brother for a long time and then we initially were able to match a little bit. We’re thankful for what they did for us from their standpoint.”
NBA Playoff picture after Monday: Pacers hang with Celtics; Blazers keep up with Rockets
NBA Playoff picture after Monday: Pacers hang with Celtics; Blazers keep up with Rockets
MONDAY’S SCORES
Indiana 111, Detroit 102
Boston 108, Miami 102
Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121
New York 113, Chicago 105
Toronto 121, Orlando 109
Portland 132, Minnesota 122
Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102
Utah 111, Charlotte 102
Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113
• Boston and Indiana both win, keeping them tied in the 4/5 slots in the East.
• Nothing changed at the bottom of the East because Brooklyn, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte all lost. Some missed opportunities in there.
• For a team missing its second and third leading scorers, Portland is still putting up points and racking up wins, moving into a tie with Houston.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers:
• With its win, Toronto clinched a finish no lower than as the two seed in the East.
• Miami’s loss to Boston opened the door for Orlando to climb back up into the eight seed, but the Magic watched Danny Green drop seven three pointers on them and lost to Toronto.
• Indiana and Boston both winning kept them in a virtual tie for the 4/5 seeds. The Pacers had lost 7-of-8 coming into this game so the win against another playoff team is a big boost to their confidence.
• While Philadelphia lost it remains basically locked in the three seed, 3.5 games up on Boston/Indy.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Monday’s playoff movers and clinchers
• With Portland’s win, it climbs into a virtual tie with Houston for the 3/4 seeds in the West (technically Portland leads on tie breakers for now).
IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Miami at Milwaukee
Brooklyn at Toronto
Detroit at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston
Oklahoma City at Golden State
San Antonio at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Portland
Utah at Houston
TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAME:
• Denver at Golden State (10:30 ET, TNT). First place in the West is on the line. If the Warriors care enough to win they will have a two-game lead and have locked up the No. 1 seed, but if the Nuggets can get the upset on the road the teams will be tied — with the season series tied 2-2 — and we will have a race on our hands.
Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —Thaddeus Young scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds Monday night to help the Indiana Pacers snap a three-game losing streak with a 111-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
It was a crucial win for the Pacers, who had lost seven of their previous eight and their grip on potentially having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Myles Turner chipped in with 17 points and five blocks.
Wayne Ellington scored a season-high 26 points and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit started the night in the No. 6 spot with a 1 1/2-game lead over Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East.
But after a sluggish start, the struggling and short-handed Pacers finally got the spark they needed from their two big men, Sabonis and Turner.
Sabonis made his first five shots as Indiana charged back from an early 10-point deficit, and Turner made the big plays in the second half, including a 3-pointer and two free throws late in the third to give the Pacers an 87-80 edge.
The combination was just enough for the Pacers to slip past the Pistons, who were firing on all cylinders early to take a 33-23 lead.
Sabonis spurred a 12-5 second-quarter charge that got the Pacers within 43-41 and Indiana closed out the half on a 7-2 run to take a 59-55 lead.
When the recharged Pistons rallied in the third quarter with runs of 9-0 and 7-0 to retake a 77-74 lead, Sabonis answered with a short hook shot, Bojan Bogdanovic scored on a fast break and Turner scored seven points in the decisive 13-3 run that gave Indiana an 87-80 lead after the third quarter.
Sabonis also started the game-sealing 9-0 run with a 9-footer early in the fourth.
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo beat all five Nets for a dunk
The playoffs are coming, and there are a growing number of skeptics about what Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be able to do. Will their regular season success translate to the slower, more matchup-driven basketball of the playoffs?
I suggest that if you can beat all five players on one play and score, that will work in the playoffs, too.