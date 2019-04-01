Report: Accuser told police Kristaps Porzingis called her ‘my slave’

Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated for rape.
Now, more details are emerging about the accusation.
TMZ:
The woman told cops he hit her in the face several times, spit on her, called her “my bitch” and “my slave” and said he owned her. We’re told the accuser claims he stopped assaulting her as she was putting up a fight.
In her correspondence with the Knicks, the woman included a photograph that she said showed hair loss and broken nose cartilage, “from when he repeatedly hit me.” Several days after the alleged encounter, the woman wrote that she had to pay “about $10,000” for corrective surgery.
In an Oct. 30, 2018, email to the Knicks, the woman wrote: “After the extremely aggressive encounter, he was very apologetic, loving and caring … hence, the offer he made to pay my (little) bro’s tuition + more. … Although how he treated me was horrendous, as a Knicks fan, I do not want him to get him in any trouble with the law. I stayed back and enjoyed the rest of the time I spent with him. It’s crucial to note the fun times I had with him doesn’t negate the fact that he offered to compensate me as a soothing gift even though I didn’t ask him to.” The woman said she stayed with Porzingis until 11 a.m. the day after the alleged assault.
Porzingis’ attorney denied the accusation. The National Basketball Players Association said it’s standing with the Mavericks forward. Those are the roles of someone’s lawyer and union.
The accuser’s claims should be taken seriously and investigated. People react to trauma in different ways. The woman describing Porzingis as “loving and caring” doesn’t disprove anything else. Neither does her seeking money from Porzingis through the Knicks.
It can be extremely difficult to determine what happened between two people in private when they give countering accounts. I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions.