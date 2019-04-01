Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds Monday night to help the Indiana Pacers snap a three-game losing streak with a 111-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
It was a crucial win for the Pacers, who had lost seven of their previous eight and their grip on potentially having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Myles Turner chipped in with 17 points and five blocks.
Wayne Ellington scored a season-high 26 points and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit started the night in the No. 6 spot with a 1 1/2-game lead over Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East.
But after a sluggish start, the struggling and short-handed Pacers finally got the spark they needed from their two big men, Sabonis and Turner.
Sabonis made his first five shots as Indiana charged back from an early 10-point deficit, and Turner made the big plays in the second half, including a 3-pointer and two free throws late in the third to give the Pacers an 87-80 edge.
The combination was just enough for the Pacers to slip past the Pistons, who were firing on all cylinders early to take a 33-23 lead.
Sabonis spurred a 12-5 second-quarter charge that got the Pacers within 43-41 and Indiana closed out the half on a 7-2 run to take a 59-55 lead.
When the recharged Pistons rallied in the third quarter with runs of 9-0 and 7-0 to retake a 77-74 lead, Sabonis answered with a short hook shot, Bojan Bogdanovic scored on a fast break and Turner scored seven points in the decisive 13-3 run that gave Indiana an 87-80 lead after the third quarter.
Sabonis also started the game-sealing 9-0 run with a 9-footer early in the fourth.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable in the open court.
As evidence, I submit Exhibit A: The Greek Freak beating all five Brooklyn Nets on one play for a dunk.
The playoffs are coming, and there are a growing number of skeptics about what Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be able to do. Will their regular season success translate to the slower, more matchup-driven basketball of the playoffs?
I suggest that if you can beat all five players on one play and score, that will work in the playoffs, too.
In an NBA where versatility is a buzzword, Talen Horton-Tucker may be a player for the modern age.
That’s what he’s betting. The 6’4″ combo guard out of Iowa State has declared for the NBA draft.
Horton-Tucker has climbed up draft boards this season and is now projected as a mid-to-late first round pick (although he needs some good workouts to maintain that status). He averaged 11.8 points per game but struggled with his shot, hitting just 40.6 percent of his attempts overall and 30.8 percent from three.
He’s physically strong at 6’4″ who can pass and has a great feel for the game, so he could be played as more of a four in certain matchups (think P.J. Tucker type in an ideal world). He can put the ball on the floor, he works hard, there’s a lot to like — if he can fix that shot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Clippers.
The Grizzlies announced Monday that Valanciunas suffered a grade II sprain Sunday night, though the center will not need surgery.
The 7-foot Valanciunas had started 17 of 19 games since Memphis acquired him from Toronto in a trade Feb. 7. Valanciunas, 26, averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds with Memphis and had a career-high 34 points along with 20 rebounds in a win over Phoenix on Saturday night.
Memphis has five games remaining this season. They are eliminated from playoff contention.
LeBron James is not going to China with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup this summer.
Zion Williamson might.
The season just ended on Sunday for the Duke star and presumptive No. 1 pick, and he is moving on to the NBA. However, before his first training camp, he may get an up-close look at how the world’s best work and prepare by joining Team USA for the World Cup. Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news.
It’s hard to imagine a healthy Williamson would turn this opportunity down. Beyond that, he will get a nudge from Nike/Adidas/whoever wins the coming shoe bidding war for his services, because with the World Cup is in the massive market of China this summer that brand will want him there repping them.
This is a good idea. Williamson’s athleticism and ability to finish in transition will be a natural fit with the high-pressure-up tempo style Team USA uses. New coach Gregg Popovich plans to carry that over from Coach K — if you have an advantage take it, and the USA has a massive athleticism advantage over the rest of the globe on the basketball court.
Anthony Davis openly talked about how much he learned from that 2012 London Olympics experience, particularly how players such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant prepared and worked off the court. Having the physical tools is one thing, maximizing them is another. Davis got a first-hand look at what it takes, and he has grown from there into one of the handful of true franchise cornerstone level players in the NBA.
Zion Williamson may get that chance.
The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp at Las Vegas on Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.