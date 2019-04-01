Elsa/Getty Images

North Carolina’s Nassir Little, potential lottery pick, declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Some scouting services ranked Nassir Little No. 2 (behind consensus No. 1 R.J. Barrett) in the 2018 recruiting class.

Little didn’t quite meeting those lofty expectations during his freshman season at North Carolina. But he’s still turning pro.

Little, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“I am declaring for the 2019 draft with the intention to start my NBA career,” Little told ESPN. “I am going to work extremely hard throughout the pre-draft process and my entire career to continue to grow as a player and person. I feel like I have a very high ceiling as a player, and I plan to reach that ceiling through consistent hard work.”

Little looks like a mid-first-round pick. He’s a project with major upside and some ability to contribute immediately.

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Little is a combo forward. His explosive leaping ability off two feet and ability to play through contact make him a strong finisher at the rim. He runs the court hard in transition and crashes the offensive glass, providing more opportunities for those highly efficient conversions at the hoop.

He can defend multiple positions, and his versatility makes him a nice fit in the modern NBA. He can block shots and body up bigger opponents. But he must get far more attentive off the ball before spending too much time guarding perimeter players.

Little’s offensive feel remains poor. He doesn’t shoot, dribble or pass well enough. His decision-making isn’t great. He shot just 14-of-52 (27%) on 3-pointers this season, though 77% free-throw shooting offers hope for his shooting stroke.

If all his tools come together, Little could be an NBA star. But there’s a long way to go.

Memphis’ Valanciunas out rest of season with sprained ankle

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Clippers.

The Grizzlies announced Monday that Valanciunas suffered a grade II sprain Sunday night, though the center will not need surgery.

The 7-foot Valanciunas had started 17 of 19 games since Memphis acquired him from Toronto in a trade Feb. 7. Valanciunas, 26, averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds with Memphis and had a career-high 34 points along with 20 rebounds in a win over Phoenix on Saturday night.

Memphis has five games remaining this season. They are eliminated from playoff contention.

USA Basketball to talk to Zion Williamson about joining World Cup team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
LeBron James is not going to China with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup this summer.

Zion Williamson might.

The season just ended on Sunday for the Duke star and presumptive No. 1 pick, and he is moving on to the NBA. However, before his first training camp, he may get an up-close look at how the world’s best work and prepare by joining Team USA for the World Cup. Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news.

It’s hard to imagine a healthy Williamson would turn this opportunity down. Beyond that, he will get a nudge from Nike/Adidas/whoever wins the coming shoe bidding war for his services, because with the World Cup is in the massive market of China this summer that brand will want him there repping them.

This is a good idea. Williamson’s athleticism and ability to finish in transition will be a natural fit with the high-pressure-up tempo style Team USA uses. New coach Gregg Popovich plans to carry that over from Coach K — if you have an advantage take it, and the USA has a massive athleticism advantage over the rest of the globe on the basketball court.

Anthony Davis openly talked about how much he learned from that 2012 London Olympics experience, particularly how players such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant prepared and worked off the court. Having the physical tools is one thing, maximizing them is another. Davis got a first-hand look at what it takes, and he has grown from there into one of the handful of true franchise cornerstone level players in the NBA.

Zion Williamson may get that chance.

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp at Las Vegas on Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Emmanuel Mudiay’s jersey-swap request rejected by Dwyane Wade (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Emmanuel Mudiay‘s real plus-minus in his four seasons with the Knicks and Nuggets

  • 2015-16: -3.78
  • 2016-17: -3.90
  • 2017-18: -6.09
  • 2018-19: -2.68

Despite having a career year, Mudiay – who ranks 421st of 508 players in RPM this season – still couldn’t convince Dwyane Wade to swap jerseys after the Heat’s win over New York on Saturday. Mudiay asked, but Wade said, “Nah, I’m already giving it away.”

It’s unclear where Wade’s jersey went. Just not to Mudiay.

For that matter, it’s unclear what Mudiay did with his jersey. There’s not quite as much interest in that, though.

This is a great opportunity to read about the etiquette of jersey swaps from Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

Al Jefferson retires from NBA

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Al Jefferson was the centerpiece of the return package in one of the biggest superstar trades in NBA history.

Seven years after getting traded from the Celtics to the Timberwolves for Kevin Garnett, Jefferson made his first All-NBA team.

Just when it seemed Jefferson, who was never an All-Star, leveled off as a player. He proved he had another gear with Charlotte in 2014.

That All-NBA third-team selection came in Jefferson’s 10th year. Only Tyson Chandler and Sam Cassell, who made it in their 11th seasons, earned their first All-NBA berth later in their careers.

Now, Jefferson retires as a late bloomer who peaked just in time.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

Fittingly, our last headline naming Jefferson came in 2016: “Report: Pacers, Al Jefferson agree to three-year, $30 million contract.” The league was evolving. Jefferson’s athleticism was further declining. Indiana didn’t know it, but he was already about finished by the time he signed that deal.

Jefferson has the highest post-up-per-game seasons in the NBA.com database, which goes back to 2013-14 – 19.8 that year and 17.7 the following season. He was sturdy on the block with craft and touch. Defensively, he lacked the hops to protect the rim and mobility to defend smaller players.

In other words, he’s the type of big man who’s becoming obsolete.

But before NBA embraced stretch bigs to the degree it has, Jefferson had some nice years in Minnesota, Utah and Charlotte. He worked hard to improve despite his natural limitations.

Jefferson was also part of one my favorite teams – the 2016 Hornets, who were full of expiring contracts but pulled together anyway. In Charlotte, Jefferson committed more to defense and helped Steve Clifford (who now coaches the Magic) establish his bona fides as a head coach who could implement a strong defense regardless of personnel.

By declaring for the 2005 draft straight out of high school, Jefferson gave himself a lot of time to develop and flourish while in the NBA. He took advantage of it.