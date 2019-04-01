Getty

NBA players respond to death of Nipsey Hussle

By Dane DelgadoApr 1, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT
Rapper Nipsey Hustle was gunned down outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in L.A. on Sunday. Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an influential mixtape rapper from Crenshaw, with his debut studio album, “Victory Lap” having been nominated for a 2019 Grammy.

NBA players responded in real time as news broke of shots being fired outside Hussle’s store, and it wasn’t immediately clear if those hurt included the rapper. As the afternoon went on, reports came that Hussle had indeed been hit, and that he’d been pronounced dead at the hospital.

When news hit, NBAers took to social media to express their sorrow.

Hussle was part of the team behind Destination Crenshaw, a museum honoring African-American artistic achievement. Hussle was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Dwight Powell has game-sealing dunk as Mavs beat Thunder (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Trey Burke had 25 points and eight assists, Dwight Powell scored the winning basket on a dunk with 21 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without star rookie Luka Doncic, stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103 on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson had 18 points, Devin Harris added 15 and Dirk Nowitzki – playing perhaps his final game in Oklahoma City – grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points for the Mavericks, who were 3-17 over their previous 20 games.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and Paul George had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, which had sealed a Western Conference playoff spot Saturday when the Sacramento Kings lost. But Oklahoma City has struggled since the All-Star break, going 7-13.

Dallas led 93-84 after Burke made one of two free throws with 6:50 left, but Oklahoma City used a 14-4 run and went ahead 98-97 with 1:59 left on two free throws by George, the first of six lead changes in the final two minutes.

Burke scored on a tough, driving basket with 1:15 left to put Dallas back up 100-98, but George answered with a 3-pointer with 1:09 left. Brunson hit a 17-foot jumper with 49.1 seconds and the Mavericks went ahead 102-101 before Jerami Grant‘s layup – off an inbounds pass from Westbrook – put Oklahoma City up 103-102 with 32.8 seconds left.

Brunson passed to Powell for the dunk with 21 seconds left and Dallas again took the lead. Dennis Schroder and George each missed a 3-point attempt for the Thunder before Dallas’ Ryan Broekhoff made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to make it 106-103. Westbrook missed a 38-foot shot just before the buzzer.

Steven Adams added 20 points and 15 rebounds and Grant had 14 points for Oklahoma City, while Powell had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Doncic missed the game with a right thigh contusion.

An 11-0 spurt over 91 seconds of the second quarter – which included two 3-pointers from Harris – gave the Mavericks a 51-37 lead with 5:05 left in the half, but Oklahoma City closed the half on a 19-7 run to pull within 58-56.

TIP-INS:

Mavericks: Coach Rick Carlisle, who played on Virginia’s Final Four team in 1984, began his pregame news conference wanting to discuss his alma mater’s win over Purdue on Saturday that sent the Cavaliers to the national semifinals for the first time since 1984. … Nowitzki received a loud ovation when he was introduced as part of the starting lineup. … Courtney Lee started in place of Doncic. … Harris received a technical foul with 11:48 left for arguing an out of bounds call.

Thunder: Westbrook, who already has served a one-game suspension for accumulating too many technical fouls, picked up another one in the third quarter, his 17th of the season. Another technical would result in a second one-game suspension. … Westbrook’s triple-double was the 134th of his career. He’s four behind Magic Johnson (138) for second place in NBA history in that category.

UP NEXT:

Mavericks: Host Philadelphia on Monday to begin a three-game homestand.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers (without LeBron James) on Tuesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA Players’ union will “stand with Kristaps” Porzingis in face of alleged rape

By Kurt HelinMar 31, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
Kristaps Porzingis, the All-Star former big man of the New York Knicks, is under investigation by the New York Police Department for an alleged rape that took place in his Manhattan apartment in 2018 (when he still played for the Knicks).

The police reportedly see the accuser is “believable,” while Porzingis’ attorney vehemently denied the claim, saying the woman had tried to extort money from Porzingis and they had reported the situation to the NBA and FBI.

National Basketball Players’ Association executive director Michelle Roberts released a statement Sunday to Ian Begley of ESPN saying that the players’ union backs Porzingis.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 7, 2018, the same day Porzingis suffered his torn ACL. The woman, who was in her 20s and lived in the building, reportedly told police Porzingis came to her apartment at 2 a.m., she accepted his invitation to go to his higher-end apartment in the building, and there the 7’3″ professional athlete raped her. She reportedly admitted to police she talked to Porzingis about a $68,000 “hush money” payment. She came forward last week.

Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the accusation.

This past February, Porzingis was traded from the Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks (Porzingis has not played this season as he recovers from the ACL injury). In the wake of the rape allegations becoming public, it was reported that the Mavericks were aware of the situation at the time of the trade. Sunday, sources with the Mavericks pushed back hard on that idea, speaking to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

“The word that was used was ‘extortion,’ ” one of the sources said.

“The word ‘rape’ was never used, only ‘extortion,’ ” the second source said.

If true, that is a massive difference in meaning. Dallas may have understood there was a potential issue hanging over their new star, but one where he is extorted and one where he is potentially charged with rape are radically different situations and possible outcomes. That said, did Dallas do its due diligence on the issue?

Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has told media outlets he was instructed by federal authorities not to comment on the situation.

D’Angelo Russell says we should have Co-MVP, Co-ROY awards

By Dane DelgadoMar 31, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Trae Young had a pretty good day on Sunday. The Atlanta Hawks rookie hit a game-winning shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 129-127.

For many around the NBA, the race between Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year has started to heat up as the season draws to a close. It still feels like Doncic is on track to win ROY, but many NBA stars have voiced their opinion on Young’s candidacy.

As we’ve seen with several rookies over the last few years, two guys are yet again at the center of the race and it’s hard to pick one between them. At least one NBAer believes that Young and Doncic could share the award this season.

This was suggested when Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell were close candidates in the 2018 Rookie of the Year race. Players have split the ROY award before, but a dual MVP is unprecedented.

Would some kind of dual award work for you? Or would it belie the importance of selecting one true victor atop the heap for all history to remember?

People are fervently defending either Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden for MVP at this point, with it being hard to dislodge them from their selection. A Co-MVP award might make everyone happy, or nobody.

Sixers fans fly to Minneapolis, greet Dario Saric and Robert Covington after game (VIDEO)

@LLPavorsky on Twitter
By Dane DelgadoMar 31, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Dario Saric and Robert Covington are now members of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Philadelphia 76ers players came to Minneapolis as part of the Jimmy Butler trade earlier this season.

But Sixers fans still love Saric and Covington.

After the 76ers and the Timberwolves squared off on Saturday, a group of Philadelphia fans related to the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast waited in the arena to greet Saric and Covington. It was a crowd of around 300 people — most of whom flew to Minneapolis for the game — and they gave the former Philadelphia players a warm reception.

The internet fan base in Philadelphia is one of the best in the NBA, and organizing something like this, where they show their appreciation for former players, is par for the course.

For his part, Saric said he would always love Philadelphia.

RTRS apparently does an away game each season, and fans travelled to Sixers-Timberwolves this time out because of the connection between the two teams.

Philadelphia beat Minnesota, 118-109.