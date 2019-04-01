AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Mike Conley, Khris Middleton, Steven Adams among 12 nominees for NBA’s Teammate of the Year

Chauncey Billups, Shane Battier, Tim Duncan, Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki and Jamal Crawford have won the Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

Who’ll claim it next?

NBA:

Each of these players is a good teammate in his own way.

Steven Adams does all the dirty work to make the Thunder – especially Russell Westbrook – operate smoothly.

Mike Conley has remained steady amid a losing season full of trade rumors.

Jared Dudley is smart, always willing to share his opinion and happy to help younger teammates.

Channing Frye fosters better communication and relationships within the locker room.

Rudy Gay showed great determination recovering from a torn Achilles.

Udonis Haslem oozes veteran wisdom.

Andre Iguodala is highly intelligent, on and off the court, and tries to use his knowledge to help his teammates.

Kyle Korver continued to do his job after what could have been an ugly end with the Cavaliers, and he remains steadfast with the Jazz.

Khris Middleton set a tone for the four Bucks starters who entered this season on expiring contracts to remain focused and unselfish.

J.J. Redick is the 76ers’ veteran voice.

Garrett Temple is a bit of a surprising inclusion considering he got into a fight with Grizzlies teammate Omri Casspi earlier this season. But Temple, who was since traded to the Clippers, is renowned for his professionalism.

Thaddeus Young keeps becoming an even more complete player for his team. With Victor Oladipo sidelined, more of a leadership role has fallen on Young.

Al Jefferson retires from NBA

Al Jefferson was the centerpiece of the return package in one of the biggest superstar trades in NBA history.

Seven years after getting traded from the Celtics to the Timberwolves for Kevin Garnett, Jefferson made his first All-NBA team.

Just when it seemed Jefferson, who was never an All-Star, leveled off as a player. He proved he had another gear with Charlotte in 2014.

That All-NBA third-team selection came in Jefferson’s 10th year. Only Tyson Chandler and Sam Cassell, who made it in their 11th seasons, earned their first All-NBA berth later in their careers.

Now, Jefferson retires as a late bloomer who peaked just in time.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

Fittingly, our last headline naming Jefferson came in 2016: “Report: Pacers, Al Jefferson agree to three-year, $30 million contract.” The league was evolving. Jefferson’s athleticism was further declining. Indiana didn’t know it, but he was already about finished by the time he signed that deal.

Jefferson has the highest post-up-per-game seasons in the NBA.com database, which goes back to 2013-14 – 19.8 that year and 17.7 the following season. He was sturdy on the block with craft and touch. Defensively, he lacked the hops to protect the rim and mobility to defend smaller players.

In other words, he’s the type of big man who’s becoming obsolete.

But before NBA embraced stretch bigs to the degree it has, Jefferson had some nice years in Minnesota, Utah and Charlotte. He worked hard to improve despite his natural limitations.

Jefferson was also part of one my favorite teams – the 2016 Hornets, who were full of expiring contracts but pulled together anyway. In Charlotte, Jefferson committed more to defense and helped Steve Clifford (who now coaches the Magic) establish his bona fides as a head coach who could implement a strong defense regardless of personnel.

By declaring for the 2005 draft straight out of high school, Jefferson gave himself a lot of time to develop and flourish while in the NBA. He took advantage of it.

LeBron James not playing in 2019 World Cup, might join Team USA for 2020 Olympics

LeBron James will have a far longer offseason than usual. With the Lakers already eliminated from the playoff race, he’ll miss the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years and miss the postseason for the first time in 14 years. He has already shut it down.

But he won’t spend that extra time playing in the 2019 World Cup.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

The “Space Jam 2” production schedule was based on the knowledge that, regardless of when the Lakers’ season ended, LeBron would not play for Team USA.

On the other hand, LeBron has not ruled out a return to Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

“Yeah, that’s a possibility,” LeBron said of Tokyo 2020. “It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics.”

LeBron skipped the 2016 Olympics and said he sometimes regretted that. But he’ll also be 35 in 2020. As this season showed, his body might not be able to withstand as large a load as before. The time for LeBron to compete internationally could be passing.

With the 2019 World Cup in China, a country ripe with marketing opportunities, expect many stars to play. James Harden is eager.

But LeBron obviously has another opportunity for fame with “Space Jam 2.” Filming that should also allow better opportunity to get fully healthy than playing for Team USA would.

The Lakers need him rested and recovered going into next season.

Report: Accuser told police Kristaps Porzingis called her ‘my slave’

Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated for rape.

Now, more details are emerging about the accusation.

TMZ:

The woman told cops he hit her in the face several times, spit on her, called her “my bitch” and “my slave” and said he owned her. We’re told the accuser claims he stopped assaulting her as she was putting up a fight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In her correspondence with the Knicks, the woman included a photograph that she said showed hair loss and broken nose cartilage, “from when he repeatedly hit me.” Several days after the alleged encounter, the woman wrote that she had to pay “about $10,000” for corrective surgery.

In an Oct. 30, 2018, email to the Knicks, the woman wrote: “After the extremely aggressive encounter, he was very apologetic, loving and caring … hence, the offer he made to pay my (little) bro’s tuition + more. … Although how he treated me was horrendous, as a Knicks fan, I do not want him to get him in any trouble with the law. I stayed back and enjoyed the rest of the time I spent with him. It’s crucial to note the fun times I had with him doesn’t negate the fact that he offered to compensate me as a soothing gift even though I didn’t ask him to.” The woman said she stayed with Porzingis until 11 a.m. the day after the alleged assault.

Porzingis’ attorney denied the accusation. The National Basketball Players Association said it’s standing with the Mavericks forward. Those are the roles of someone’s lawyer and union.

The accuser’s claims should be taken seriously and investigated. People react to trauma in different ways. The woman describing Porzingis as “loving and caring” doesn’t disprove anything else. Neither does her seeking money from Porzingis through the Knicks.

It can be extremely difficult to determine what happened between two people in private when they give countering accounts. I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions.

Nikola Jokic got ejected for getting in an official’s face (VIDEO)

It was a night of ejections in the NBA. First, Gregg Popovich got kicked out of the San Antonio Spurs game against the Sacramento Kings for arguing about a possession call in the third quarter. Then DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul after the Golden State Warriors big man elbowed Willy Hernangomez in the head.

Perhaps that is why Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic decided to get in on the action?

With less than four minutes to go in Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Jokic was ejected for arguing a non-foul call on a rebound play in which he scored.

Jokic was upset that co call was given on Bobby Portis apparently holding him down on the rebound, and that Thomas Bryant wasn’t whistled for a foul when he went back up with the ball.

Jokic got in the face of James Capers, who gave him a technical foul and then a second for gesticulating toward an official.

Via Twitter:

Yep. You can’t do that.

The Wizards beat the Nuggets, 95-90.