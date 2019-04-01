Getty

DeMarcus Cousins elbows Willy Hernangomez, gets ejected (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everybody was getting ejected in the NBA on Sunday night. Perhaps everyone’s just ready for the regular season to come to a close?

Gregg Popovich was ejected arguing a possession call during the San Antonio Spurs match up against the Sacramento Kings. Nikola Jokic was thrown out for gesticulating and arguing a foul call — or lack thereof — with an official.

And, naturally, DeMarcus Cousins was kicked out of a game against the Charlotte Hornets for elbowing Willy Hernangomez in the head.

The play came halfway through the second quarter, with Cousins and Hernangomez battling for a rebound. Cousins came high with an elbow to the Charlotte Hornets big man’s head, which appeard to connect soundly.

After review, Cousins was kicked out of the game on a flagrant 2 foul call.

Via Twitter:

It’s hard to say there wasn’t intent here from Cousins, and the unnecessary contact above the neck is sort of a hard line for the NBA. Even though Cousins didn’t get Hernangomez with much force, he certainly violated the letter of the law and so a flagrant 2 seemed reasonable.

We will have to wait and see if the NBA lowers the punishment for Cousins.

Nikola Jokic got ejected for getting in an official’s face (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a night of ejections in the NBA. First, Gregg Popovich got kicked out of the San Antonio Spurs game against the Sacramento Kings for arguing about a possession call in the third quarter. Then DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul after the Golden State Warriors big man elbowed Willy Hernangomez in the head.

Perhaps that is why Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic decided to get in on the action?

With less than four minutes to go in Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Jokic was ejected for arguing a non-foul call on a rebound play in which he scored.

Jokic was upset that co call was given on Bobby Portis apparently holding him down on the rebound, and that Thomas Bryant wasn’t whistled for a foul when he went back up with the ball.

Jokic got in the face of James Capers, who gave him a technical foul and then a second for gesticulating toward an official.

Via Twitter:

Yep. You can’t do that.

The Wizards beat the Nuggets, 95-90.

Luke Walton says Lakers had to talk LeBron James into shutting season down

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

After injuring his groin on Christmas Day against the Warriors, LeBron James missed the next 17 Lakers games. But even after he returned LeBron was not quite the same. The explosion wasn’t the same. While he kept putting up impressive numbers, he couldn’t impact the game and lift the entire team up the way we had seen in seasons past.

As the Lakers’ season crumbled and the playoffs became less likely, the calls to get LeBron to shut down his season grew louder. He ignored them. He said he wanted to play, wanted to compete. At least until Saturday, when LeBron agreed to let the Lakers sit him for the final six games.

Luke Walton said Sunday all of that was true, but as the number of games remaining shrunk the Lakers pressed LeBron more to shut it down, and he eventually listened. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“He wants to play,” Walton said… “My understanding from the medical staff, they finally said, ‘Look, it’s just not worth it anymore. Let’s make sure you have a healthy summer.’ So that’s the decision that was made, and we’ll move forward without him on the floor for the final six.”

“Well, I think that goes back to him wanting to compete,” Walton said. “Even though it’s over, he wants to be out there playing with his guys. Eventually, as that time goes on and on, it’s easier to tell someone like that, ‘Let’s take care of your health right now.’ So that’s kind of how the decision came.”

That may be a little pro-LeBron spin — making sure Lakers fans know he wanted to be out there — but it likely has plenty of truth in it, too. There came a moment where even LeBron realized this was just more risk than it was worth.

LeBron finishes his first season with the Lakers having played 55 games (a career low) and averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. This will be the first time he misses the playoffs for 13 years and the first time he is not in the NBA Finals in eight years.

Three Things to Know: Trae Young both lucky, good with latest game winner

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Trae Young is both lucky and good with game-winner against Milwaukee. Maybe it is better to be lucky than good, but in an ideal world you’d want to be both.

That’s what Atlanta’s Trae Young was on Sunday.

Young was not having a great night — 4-of-18 shooting for 10 points — but he and the Hawks had pushed a Bucks team resting everyone (Greek Freak, Middleton, Bledsoe all out) to overtime. In the extra period, the Hawks were down one, 135-134, with 1.1 seconds remaining, but Atlanta had the ball and time for one last inbounds play to get the win. Coach Lloyd Pierce ran a down screen to try to free Young moving toward the ball, but just as Young comes free inbounder, Kevin Huerter, decided he could lob the ball to John Collins at the rim for a dunk. However, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez read it perfectly, deflected the lob, and… there’s Mr. Lucky, Young.

Give Young credit — the body control it takes to grab that in the air and get it back up on the rim is impressive. It is one of the best game-winners of the season.

It took a little bit of luck.

2) Night of ejections: DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Jokic, Gregg Popovich all get tossed from their games. What was in the Gatorade in NBA arenas Sunday? There seemed to be ejections everywhere.

Let’s start with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. There was some history in this game between Jokic and Bobby Portis, they had been going back and forth all night, including Jokic getting a bloody nose on this play.

Through it all, Jokic felt he wasn’t getting the calls. Then in the fourth Jokic wanted a foul call on his putback bucket, didn’t get it and snapped.

That wasn’t the end of it, Jokic’s brother got into it with Bobby Portis and Jordan McRae after the game.

None of this is good, but let’s focus on Jokic’s ejection. He has lost his cool a couple times recently — remember the ejection vs. Indiana — where he lost his composure and in the process cost his team. Jokic cannot do that.

I get he was frustrated, but he is the best player on the Nuggets and the fulcrum of their offense, and in this case there was 3:47 left in a game where his team was down two. In a close game, the Nuggets need him on the court. He simply has to have more control than he has shown. Watch the video and you can see the referee gives him a quick tech, but then gives Jokic a chance to back off and move on to the next play. Jokic kept coming hard. He got tossed, and the Nuggets lost. Denver coach Mike Malone needs to sit Jokic down and get on him about his composure on the court. It matters.

Let’s move on.

DeMarcus Cousins also got ejected, although his was for a Flagrant 2 foul, an elbow to the head of Willy Hernangomez.

The NBA is quick with flagrant fouls for blows to the head, intentional or not. Was this worthy of a Flagrant 2 and an ejection? I don’t think so, I’d say Flagrant 1 and move on. But this is DeMarcus Cousins and he does not get the benefit of the doubt with officials.

Finally, watch Gregg Popovich lose his… um, cool (this is a family-friendly website) and get ejected. You don’t see this every day.

3) Duke is done, Zion Williamson is on to the NBA, and by the way, R.J. Barrett is not falling down draft boards. The next time you see Zion Williamson play, it will probably be in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

(Or maybe the Utah or Sacramento pre-Vegas Summer Leagues, depending upon who drafts him.)

The NBA was buzzing about the same thing fans everywhere were on Sunday, that Duke got into one too many close games and screwed up your bracket (although those of us who picked Virginia to win it all feel pretty good today). This is a stacked Duke team with the presumptive No. 1 pick in Williamson and two other players — R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish —  who are expected to go in the top five or six. Michigan State earned the win. Duke had been living on the edge for a couple of games in a row, this time someone else stepped up with the big play and made the shot.

Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick and teams across the league are setting up altars and offering rum to Jobu in order to please the gods and land that pick — Williamson looks a franchise cornerstone player. The best prospect in the eyes of many scouts since Anthony Davis. Williamson is an insane athlete, already has an NBA body, can leap out of the building, shows a point guard’s feel for the game and can defend at the rim. But what some scouts like best is how hard he works and plays. He doesn’t just coast on all that natural talent.

In the Duke loss, Barrett was 7-of-17 with six assists but seven turnovers. Not a good outing on a huge stage. That, of course, led to overreaction from some on Twitter, people who have watched three of his games now saying “his draft stock is falling.”

No, it isn’t. Barrett likely goes No. 2 or 3 (depending on who gets the pick).

Scouts from interested team watched every game he played (most multiple times) and that team’s GM has now and/or will have seen many games also, on tape and in person — they have a much better and broader picture of the player. Teams with good scouting departments do not get swayed much by the NCAA Tournament or one game. They already know who the player is. That is certainly the case with Barrett, who has been seen as a top pick in this class for years.

Teams that like Barrett’s playmaking (which should look better in the NBA when there is more shooting around him). His decision making has improved over the course of the season, to the point that on this loaded roster Barrett became the guy Coach K trusted to run the offense through. He was incredibly efficient this season: He averaged better than 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a game. Whether he can make an All-Star level in the NBA is up for debate, but after Williamson there may not be a player of that level in this draft.

Barrett will be just fine. And get drafted very high, one off night or not.

Watch Gregg Popovich get ejected from game vs. Kings (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 1, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gregg Popovich is known to get kicked out of games as a means to get his San Antonio Spurs going. On Sunday night as his team took on the Sacramento Kings, that’s exactly what Popovich tried to do.

During a play early in the third quarter, Popovich was arguing about a call in which Derrick White had blocked Harrison Barnes’ layup. The officiating crew called it out of bounds on White, and that sparked the fury of Popovich, leading to a technical foul and an ejection.

The Spurs didn’t get their act together even though things were tied when Popovich went on his rant. Although the Kings have been eliminated from the playoffs, they got the better of San Antonio, 113-106.

Still, it’s always fun to see Popovich blow his top. He seems like such an affable, measured guy and of course a lot of his technical foul nonsense is sort of calculated. Then again, the fact that he cares like this proves his continued love of the game.