Trae Young hits game-winning shot to beat Bucks in OT (VIDEO)

Trae Young has done it again.

The Atlanta Hawks rookie has made a strong case in the back half of the season for the Rookie of the Year award, particularly as he’s come up big in clutch situations. Just a week ago Young hit a game-winning floater at the end of regulation to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-127.

On Sunday, Young grabbed a clutch rebound in overtime to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on a wild, haphazard play.

Via Twitter:

Young continues to shorten the perceived gap in value after a draft day trade saw Young head to Atlanta and Luka Doncic go to the Dallas Mavericks.

And perhaps even more than that, Young has shown that he is an electric scorer in a league that doesn’t necessarily need him to be a defensive presence. The Hawks can continue to build around Young and put switchable, defensive guards around him as a means to offset his likely negative impact on that side of the ball moving forward.

The Hawks got a good one, and Young is already a League Pass darling. Plus, he’s got ice in his veins.