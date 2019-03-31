Trae Young hits game-winning shot to beat Bucks in OT (VIDEO)

Trae Young has done it again.
The Atlanta Hawks rookie has made a strong case in the back half of the season for the Rookie of the Year award, particularly as he’s come up big in clutch situations. Just a week ago Young hit a game-winning floater at the end of regulation to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-127.
On Sunday, Young grabbed a clutch rebound in overtime to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on a wild, haphazard play.
Young continues to shorten the perceived gap in value after a draft day trade saw Young head to Atlanta and Luka Doncic go to the Dallas Mavericks.
And perhaps even more than that, Young has shown that he is an electric scorer in a league that doesn’t necessarily need him to be a defensive presence. The Hawks can continue to build around Young and put switchable, defensive guards around him as a means to offset his likely negative impact on that side of the ball moving forward.
The Hawks got a good one, and Young is already a League Pass darling. Plus, he’s got ice in his veins.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury.
The Hawks say Dedmon has been scheduled for a non-surgical procedure to address ongoing left ankle soreness. He is expected to be cleared for regular workouts following what the team says will be a short rehabilitation period.
Dedmon has started 52 of Atlanta’s 64 games this season and averages 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.
The Hawks have six games left and are last in the Southeast Division. They hosted Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Sunday.
The Kings have been the NBA’s most fun team this season.
They’ve drastically exceeded expectations. They play fast, energetic and joyous basketball. They’re young and improving in front of our eyes.
They’ll also miss the playoffs.
Because Sacramento has failed so long, this latest shortcoming fits into a larger framework. With their loss to the Rockets on Saturday clinching it, the Kings will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight year.
That trails only the 15-year drought by the Buffalo Braves/San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers (1977-91) as the longest streak of missing the postseason in NBA history. The Timberwolves (2005-17) also missed the playoffs 13 straight years.
Here are the longest playoff droughts of all-time:
These Kings just weren’t ready, not in the Western Conference. In the East, they’d still be in the thick of the race.
Sacramento’s season should be seen as nothing other than a success. De'Aaron Fox has improved at a historically quick rate. Buddy Hield broke out. Other young players like Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein provide even more hope for the future. A team with an over/under of 25.5 wins has won 37 games.
But this is what happens with years of dysfunction. Strong gains aren’t enough to escape historic skids.
These young and promising Kings must keep going.
I think they will.
MIAMI (AP) — It’s official: In the NBA, this was the year of the 3-pointer.
Again.
The NBA has set a record for 3-pointers made for the seventh consecutive year, after the 25,808th of the season was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in 3-pointers over last season – and 3s are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago.
The league record for total 3-pointers attempted was broken earlier this month, with 72,354 getting hoisted entering Saturday.
The Houston Rockets lead the league with the most threes attempted at 3,453 (James Harden has 952 of those). The Rockets are followed by the Bucks (2,890) and the Atlanta Hawks (2,778). The league as a whole is shooting 35.5 percent from three.
The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 3-pointers was 2009-10. The 20,000 plateau was broken just three seasons ago, and this season’s total is on pace to end up just shy of 28,000.
Before the season, Kurt Helin and I did something ahistorical: We picked the Spurs to miss the playoffs.
Kawhi Leonard was gone. So were cogs Danny Green, Kyle Anderson, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Dejounte Murray was out for the year.
I didn’t feel great about omitting San Antonio, but the Western Conference was crowded. There were more good teams than postseason spots. Someone had to get left out.
Of course, it wasn’t the Spurs.
The NBA’s most consistent winner qualified for the playoffs yet again. San Antonio clinched its 22nd straight postseason berth with the Kings’ loss to the Rockets on Saturday. That ties the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (1950-1971) for the longest playoff streak in NBA history.
Here are the longest postseason streaks of all-time:
San Antonio’s success is particularly impressive considering the era. The league is bigger than ever with 30 teams. Contracts are shorter than before. It’s so easy to have an off year.
Tim Duncan ensured the Spurs remained competitive for so long. Lately, Gregg Popovich has gotten enough star production from LaMarcus Aldridge then gotten everyone else on the same page. San Antonio just avoids mistakes and keeps chugging.
Nobody else now even nears the Spurs’ playoff longevity. Their playoff streak is more than three times longer than any other current streak:
Of course, people could again predict the Spurs to miss the playoffs next year. I even might. Weighted by playing time, they have the NBA’s second-oldest team (behind only the Rockets). The West will likely remain tough. They could easily drop.
But it will always be uneasy picking against this model of consistency.
Believe me, I know.