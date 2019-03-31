Sixers fans fly to Minneapolis, greet Dario Saric and Robert Covington after game (VIDEO)

Dario Saric and Robert Covington are now members of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Philadelphia 76ers players came to Minneapolis as part of the Jimmy Butler trade earlier this season.
But Sixers fans still love Saric and Covington.
After the 76ers and the Timberwolves squared off on Saturday, a group of Philadelphia fans related to the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast waited in the arena to greet Saric and Covington. It was a crowd of around 300 people — most of whom flew to Minneapolis for the game — and they gave the former Philadelphia players a warm reception.
The internet fan base in Philadelphia is one of the best in the NBA, and organizing something like this, where they show their appreciation for former players, is par for the course.
For his part, Saric said he would always love Philadelphia.
RTRS apparently does an away game each season, and fans travelled to Sixers-Timberwolves this time out because of the connection between the two teams.
Philadelphia beat Minnesota, 118-109.
Trae Young had a pretty good day on Sunday. The Atlanta Hawks rookie hit a game-winning shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 129-127.
For many around the NBA, the race between Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year has started to heat up as the season draws to a close. It still feels like Doncic is on track to win ROY, but many NBA stars have voiced their opinion on Young’s candidacy.
As we’ve seen with several rookies over the last few years, two guys are yet again at the center of the race and it’s hard to pick one between them. At least one NBAer believes that Young and Doncic could share the award this season.
This was suggested when Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell were close candidates in the 2018 Rookie of the Year race. Players have split the ROY award before, but a dual MVP is unprecedented.
Would some kind of dual award work for you? Or would it belie the importance of selecting one true victor atop the heap for all history to remember?
People are fervently defending either Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden for MVP at this point, with it being hard to dislodge them from their selection. A Co-MVP award might make everyone happy, or nobody.
Trae Young has done it again.
The Atlanta Hawks rookie has made a strong case in the back half of the season for the Rookie of the Year award, particularly as he’s come up big in clutch situations. Just a week ago Young hit a game-winning floater at the end of regulation to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-127.
On Sunday, Young grabbed a clutch rebound in overtime to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on a wild, haphazard play.
Young continues to shorten the perceived gap in value after a draft day trade saw Young head to Atlanta and Luka Doncic go to the Dallas Mavericks.
And perhaps even more than that, Young has shown that he is an electric scorer in a league that doesn’t necessarily need him to be a defensive presence. The Hawks can continue to build around Young and put switchable, defensive guards around him as a means to offset his likely negative impact on that side of the ball moving forward.
The Hawks got a good one, and Young is already a League Pass darling. Plus, he’s got ice in his veins.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury.
The Hawks say Dedmon has been scheduled for a non-surgical procedure to address ongoing left ankle soreness. He is expected to be cleared for regular workouts following what the team says will be a short rehabilitation period.
Dedmon has started 52 of Atlanta’s 64 games this season and averages 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.
The Hawks have six games left and are last in the Southeast Division. They hosted Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Sunday.
The Kings have been the NBA’s most fun team this season.
They’ve drastically exceeded expectations. They play fast, energetic and joyous basketball. They’re young and improving in front of our eyes.
They’ll also miss the playoffs.
Because Sacramento has failed so long, this latest shortcoming fits into a larger framework. With their loss to the Rockets on Saturday clinching it, the Kings will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight year.
That trails only the 15-year drought by the Buffalo Braves/San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers (1977-91) as the longest streak of missing the postseason in NBA history. The Timberwolves (2005-17) also missed the playoffs 13 straight years.
Here are the longest playoff droughts of all-time:
These Kings just weren’t ready, not in the Western Conference. In the East, they’d still be in the thick of the race.
Sacramento’s season should be seen as nothing other than a success. De'Aaron Fox has improved at a historically quick rate. Buddy Hield broke out. Other young players like Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein provide even more hope for the future. A team with an over/under of 25.5 wins has won 37 games.
But this is what happens with years of dysfunction. Strong gains aren’t enough to escape historic skids.
These young and promising Kings must keep going.
I think they will.