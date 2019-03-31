Sixers fans fly to Minneapolis, greet Dario Saric and Robert Covington after game (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dario Saric and Robert Covington are now members of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Philadelphia 76ers players came to Minneapolis as part of the Jimmy Butler trade earlier this season.

But Sixers fans still love Saric and Covington.

After the 76ers and the Timberwolves squared off on Saturday, a group of Philadelphia fans related to the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast waited in the arena to greet Saric and Covington. It was a crowd of around 300 people — most of whom flew to Minneapolis for the game — and they gave the former Philadelphia players a warm reception.

Via Twitter:

Philly fans still love Dario… pic.twitter.com/ukqqp97d89 — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 31, 2019

This whole section of fans waited for Dario Saric and Robert Covington to come out to greet them postgame. pic.twitter.com/1sz6DWPlYq — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 31, 2019

“First team defense chants for Robert Covington.” These fans all flew from Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/z1cnhpzaxR — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 31, 2019

The internet fan base in Philadelphia is one of the best in the NBA, and organizing something like this, where they show their appreciation for former players, is par for the course.

For his part, Saric said he would always love Philadelphia.

Dario Saric on his reception from the @RTRSPodcast crowd. Yes he heard you all. Yes he loves Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/RFDslaShJf — J Blevins (@JBlevinsPFO) March 31, 2019

RTRS apparently does an away game each season, and fans travelled to Sixers-Timberwolves this time out because of the connection between the two teams.

Philadelphia beat Minnesota, 118-109.