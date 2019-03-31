NBA breaks 3-point record for seventh consecutive season

MIAMI (AP) — It’s official: In the NBA, this was the year of the 3-pointer.
Again.
The NBA has set a record for 3-pointers made for the seventh consecutive year, after the 25,808th of the season was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in 3-pointers over last season – and 3s are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago.
The league record for total 3-pointers attempted was broken earlier this month, with 72,354 getting hoisted entering Saturday.
The Houston Rockets lead the league with the most threes attempted at 3,453 (James Harden has 952 of those). The Rockets are followed by the Bucks (2,890) and the Atlanta Hawks (2,778). The league as a whole is shooting 35.5 percent from three.
The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 3-pointers was 2009-10. The 20,000 plateau was broken just three seasons ago, and this season’s total is on pace to end up just shy of 28,000.
Spurs match record by making playoffs 22nd straight year
I didn’t feel great about omitting San Antonio, but the Western Conference was crowded. There were more good teams than postseason spots. Someone had to get left out.
Of course, it wasn’t the Spurs.
The NBA’s most consistent winner qualified for the playoffs yet again. San Antonio clinched its 22nd straight postseason berth with the Kings’ loss to the Rockets on Saturday. That ties the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (1950-1971) for the longest playoff streak in NBA history.
Here are the longest postseason streaks of all-time:
San Antonio’s success is particularly impressive considering the era. The league is bigger than ever with 30 teams. Contracts are shorter than before. It’s so easy to have an off year.
Tim Duncan ensured the Spurs remained competitive for so long. Lately, Gregg Popovich has gotten enough star production from LaMarcus Aldridge then gotten everyone else on the same page. San Antonio just avoids mistakes and keeps chugging.
Nobody else now even nears the Spurs’ playoff longevity. Their playoff streak is more than three times longer than any other current streak:
Of course, people could again predict the Spurs to miss the playoffs next year. I even might. Weighted by playing time, they have the NBA’s second-oldest team (behind only the Rockets). The West will likely remain tough. They could easily drop.
But it will always be uneasy picking against this model of consistency.
Believe me, I know.
Heat beat Knicks in Wade’s final Madison Square Garden game
The Heat have won six of their last eight games and hold a half-game lead over Orlando for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference.
Emmanuel Mudiay scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have lost six straight and 14 of 15.
New York, which has lost eight straight games at home, seemed like it was going to spoil Wade’s last visit to one of his favorite arenas.
But he followed Whiteside’s basket with two of his own before Whiteside made two free throws to make it 87-79 with 9:29 to go.
The three-time NBA champion received a nice hand from the Garden crowd when he walked to the scorer’s table for the first time midway through the first quarter. Wade was then greeted with a standing ovation when he checked into the game with 4:37 left in the period.
New York honored Wade’s 15-year career with a video tribute with 2:47 remaining in the opening period after a Miami timeout.
Wade then drove to the basket for his first points of the night.
Wade’s tribute video included a warm message from coach David Fizdale, who won two NBA titles as a Miami assistant coach from 2008-16.
The Knicks coach recalled a game Wade won while both teams on the court couldn’t get anything “right.”
But Wade found a way to put the Heat over Chicago in double overtime.
“He stole the ball at the end of the game and made a running halfcourt shot to end the game. It was literally a bloodbath. I’ll never forget that night,” Fizdale recalled. “We’re battling like crazy. And somehow he figured out how to get us a win.”
Watch James Harden put up 50-point triple-double on Sacramento
Former New York Knick Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated by the New York Police Department for an alleged rape that took place in his Manhattan apartment on Feb. 7, 2018.
That is the same day Porzingis suffered his torn ACL, which has sidelined him for this entire current season. During this season of rehab, he was traded from the Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks (who were informed of the allegation and potential charges before the trade was finalized).
The woman made her stunning allegation against the 23-year-old player on Thursday afternoon — and investigators consider her credible, one high-ranking NYPD source told The Post. The accuser is “believable,” the source said, despite her not reporting the alleged attack until over a year later, and her admission to cops that she discussed getting $68,000 in hush money from the multi-millionaire baller….
The woman — who is in her 20s and also lived in the building — told cops the NBA star visited her apartment at around 2 a.m., and that she accepted his invitation to go back to his posh pad.
Once inside, the towering, 7-foot-3 Latvian allegedly held her down and raped her, she told cops, according to sources.
In a documentary about his rehab, Porzingis — along with his brother and others close to him — said they did at least one tequila shot after returning to his apartment that night.
Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the charges and saying he notified the FBI and NBA of an alleged extortion attempt.
Dallas was aware of this situation prior to trading for Porzingis at the deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Mark Cuban told the Post he was told by federal authorities not to comment.
On the February trade call to finalize the Dallas-New York deal, the Knicks informed the Mavericks of the pending rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis, league sources tell ESPN. The league office had been previously made aware of the allegations.