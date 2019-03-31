Associated Press

Heat beat Knicks in Wade’s final Madison Square Garden game

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 1:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Dion Waiters scored 28 points, Dwyane Wade added 16 in his last game at Madison Square Garden, and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 100-92 on Saturday night.

Wade had back-to-back baskets in Miami’s 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter after the game was tied through three. He shot 6 for 16 and added seven rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench.

Hassan Whiteside finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, while Kelly Olynyk chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Goran Dragic had 10 points and 10 assists.

The Heat have won six of their last eight games and hold a half-game lead over Orlando for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have lost six straight and 14 of 15.

New York, which has lost eight straight games at home, seemed like it was going to spoil Wade’s last visit to one of his favorite arenas.

But he followed Whiteside’s basket with two of his own before Whiteside made two free throws to make it 87-79 with 9:29 to go.

The three-time NBA champion received a nice hand from the Garden crowd when he walked to the scorer’s table for the first time midway through the first quarter. Wade was then greeted with a standing ovation when he checked into the game with 4:37 left in the period.

New York honored Wade’s 15-year career with a video tribute with 2:47 remaining in the opening period after a Miami timeout.

Wade then drove to the basket for his first points of the night.

Wade’s tribute video included a warm message from coach David Fizdale, who won two NBA titles as a Miami assistant coach from 2008-16.

The Knicks coach recalled a game Wade won while both teams on the court couldn’t get anything “right.”

But Wade found a way to put the Heat over Chicago in double overtime.

“He stole the ball at the end of the game and made a running halfcourt shot to end the game. It was literally a bloodbath. I’ll never forget that night,” Fizdale recalled. “We’re battling like crazy. And somehow he figured out how to get us a win.”

 

Watch James Harden put up 50-point triple-double on Sacramento

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

There is no scorer in the game like James Harden. He’s a walking cheat code.

The Sacramento Kings learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday.

Harden dropped a 50-point triple-double on the Rockets, with 11 rebounds and 10 assists in what ultimately was a 119-108 Houston win. Harden just toyed with Bogdan Bogdanovic.

It’s not fair.

With the loss, the Kings are officially eliminated from the playoff race and the San Antonio Spurs are officially in.

Kristaps Porzingis being investigated by New York police for alleged rape

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
12 Comments

Former New York Knick Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated by the New York Police Department for an alleged rape that took place in his Manhattan apartment on Feb. 7, 2018.

That is the same day Porzingis suffered his torn ACL, which has sidelined him for this entire current season. During this season of rehab, he was traded from the Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks (who were informed of the allegation and potential charges before the trade was finalized).

Tina Moore of the New York Post broke the story.

The woman made her stunning allegation against the 23-year-old player on Thursday afternoon — and investigators consider her credible, one high-ranking NYPD source told The Post. The accuser is “believable,” the source said, despite her not reporting the alleged attack until over a year later, and her admission to cops that she discussed getting $68,000 in hush money from the multi-millionaire baller….

The woman — who is in her 20s and also lived in the building — told cops the NBA star visited her apartment at around 2 a.m., and that she accepted his invitation to go back to his posh pad.

Once inside, the towering, 7-foot-3 Latvian allegedly held her down and raped her, she told cops, according to sources.

In a documentary about his rehab, Porzingis — along with his brother and others close to him — said they did at least one tequila shot after returning to his apartment that night.

Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the charges and saying he notified the FBI and NBA of an alleged extortion attempt.

Dallas was aware of this situation prior to trading for Porzingis at the deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Mark Cuban told the Post he was told by federal authorities not to comment.

As of yet, no charges have been filed. The case is in the hands of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.

Report: Auburn’s Chuma Okeke, a bubble first-round pick in upcoming draft, tears ACL

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is a punch to the gut.

Although, if you saw the injury you feared this, and worse.

Auburn’s Chuma Okeke scored 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Auburn’s domination of North Carolina in the Sweet 16 Friday night, advancing the Tigers to a showdown with Kentucky on Sunday. But with eight minutes to go in the game, Okeke went down with what looked at the time like a serious knee injury. You knew it was bad when after the game Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, “You know, we think it’s serious.”

It is serious. Okeke has a torn ACL, something that obviously not only ends his NCAA Tournament run but hurts the draft stock of a guy who’s impressive play was moving him into the late first round on many draft boards.

Okeke is a 6’7″, 230-pound forward who looked like a fit in the modern NBA because he can hit the three ball and space the floor, he can attack the rim and post up mismatches switched onto him, and he can switch on defense. There were flaws in his game, but his late-season play, including in the NCAA Tournament, had him climbing draft boards.

Now he has a surgery ahead of him and some serious questions about his future and how best to recover.

It’s a punch to the gut. Hopefully, he recovers and gets back to his recent form.

Lakers to sit LeBron James for remainder of NBA season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
4 Comments

Plenty of pundits took to the web/airwaves in recent weeks to preach this should have happened sooner, but LeBron James did not want to sit once the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

He knows fans pay to see him and he doesn’t want to disappoint. He said he wanted to compete, not rest. Plus, while he didn’t say it, he is still working to form a bond with Lakers fans, who have not embraced him as fans did in Cleveland (next to his home town of Akron) or Miami. At least not yet. Playing helped with that.

But it’s happening now, LeBron is being sat for the remainder of the season, six games.

Here’s the statement from team president Magic Johnson and General Manager, Rob Pelinka.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

LeBron finishes the season having played 55 games and averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. His runs of eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and 13 straight playoff appearances are dead.

LeBron never seemed fully recovered from the groin injury that sidelined him 17 games starting after Christmas. He had stretches of vintage LeBron, but didn’t have the same explosion or ability to lift a team up and carry it as we had seen in season’s past. He’s also 34 years old now. On top of all that were questions of how well he connected with this young team, and how he didn’t seem happy with the team’s roster construction.

What does this mean to the Lakers on the court for the next six games? It’s not good. The stats here are a little dated but the idea holds.

Just as a reminder, also out are Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart.