Hawks lose Dewayne Dedmon to season-ending ankle injury

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury.
The Hawks say Dedmon has been scheduled for a non-surgical procedure to address ongoing left ankle soreness. He is expected to be cleared for regular workouts following what the team says will be a short rehabilitation period.
Dedmon has started 52 of Atlanta’s 64 games this season and averages 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.
The Hawks have six games left and are last in the Southeast Division. They hosted Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Sunday.
The Kings have been the NBA’s most fun team this season.
They’ve drastically exceeded expectations. They play fast, energetic and joyous basketball. They’re young and improving in front of our eyes.
They’ll also miss the playoffs.
Because Sacramento has failed so long, this latest shortcoming fits into a larger framework. With their loss to the Rockets on Saturday clinching it, the Kings will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight year.
That trails only the 15-year drought by the Buffalo Braves/San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers (1977-91) as the longest streak of missing the postseason in NBA history. The Timberwolves (2005-17) also missed the playoffs 13 straight years.
Here are the longest playoff droughts of all-time:
These Kings just weren’t ready, not in the Western Conference. In the East, they’d still be in the thick of the race.
MIAMI (AP) — It’s official: In the NBA, this was the year of the 3-pointer.
Again.
The NBA has set a record for 3-pointers made for the seventh consecutive year, after the 25,808th of the season was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in 3-pointers over last season – and 3s are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago.
The league record for total 3-pointers attempted was broken earlier this month, with 72,354 getting hoisted entering Saturday.
The Houston Rockets lead the league with the most threes attempted at 3,453 (James Harden has 952 of those). The Rockets are followed by the Bucks (2,890) and the Atlanta Hawks (2,778). The league as a whole is shooting 35.5 percent from three.
The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 3-pointers was 2009-10. The 20,000 plateau was broken just three seasons ago, and this season’s total is on pace to end up just shy of 28,000.
Spurs match record by making playoffs 22nd straight year
I didn’t feel great about omitting San Antonio, but the Western Conference was crowded. There were more good teams than postseason spots. Someone had to get left out.
Of course, it wasn’t the Spurs.
The NBA’s most consistent winner qualified for the playoffs yet again. San Antonio clinched its 22nd straight postseason berth with the Kings’ loss to the Rockets on Saturday. That ties the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (1950-1971) for the longest playoff streak in NBA history.
Here are the longest postseason streaks of all-time:
San Antonio’s success is particularly impressive considering the era. The league is bigger than ever with 30 teams. Contracts are shorter than before. It’s so easy to have an off year.
Tim Duncan ensured the Spurs remained competitive for so long. Lately, Gregg Popovich has gotten enough star production from LaMarcus Aldridge then gotten everyone else on the same page. San Antonio just avoids mistakes and keeps chugging.
Nobody else now even nears the Spurs’ playoff longevity. Their playoff streak is more than three times longer than any other current streak:
Of course, people could again predict the Spurs to miss the playoffs next year. I even might. Weighted by playing time, they have the NBA’s second-oldest team (behind only the Rockets). The West will likely remain tough. They could easily drop.
But it will always be uneasy picking against this model of consistency.
Believe me, I know.
Heat beat Knicks in Wade’s final Madison Square Garden game
The Heat have won six of their last eight games and hold a half-game lead over Orlando for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference.
Emmanuel Mudiay scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have lost six straight and 14 of 15.
New York, which has lost eight straight games at home, seemed like it was going to spoil Wade’s last visit to one of his favorite arenas.
But he followed Whiteside’s basket with two of his own before Whiteside made two free throws to make it 87-79 with 9:29 to go.
The three-time NBA champion received a nice hand from the Garden crowd when he walked to the scorer’s table for the first time midway through the first quarter. Wade was then greeted with a standing ovation when he checked into the game with 4:37 left in the period.
New York honored Wade’s 15-year career with a video tribute with 2:47 remaining in the opening period after a Miami timeout.
Wade then drove to the basket for his first points of the night.
Wade’s tribute video included a warm message from coach David Fizdale, who won two NBA titles as a Miami assistant coach from 2008-16.
The Knicks coach recalled a game Wade won while both teams on the court couldn’t get anything “right.”
But Wade found a way to put the Heat over Chicago in double overtime.
“He stole the ball at the end of the game and made a running halfcourt shot to end the game. It was literally a bloodbath. I’ll never forget that night,” Fizdale recalled. “We’re battling like crazy. And somehow he figured out how to get us a win.”