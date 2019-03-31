D’Angelo Russell says NBA should have Co-MVP, Co-ROY awards

Trae Young had a pretty good day on Sunday. The Atlanta Hawks rookie hit a game-winning shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 129-127.

For many around the NBA, the race between Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year has started to heat up as the season draws to a close. It still feels like Doncic is on track to win ROY, but many NBA stars have voiced their opinion on Young’s candidacy.

As we’ve seen with several rookies over the last few years, two guys are yet again at the center of the race and it’s hard to pick one between them. At least one NBAer believes that Young and Doncic could share the award this season.

Via Twitter:

This was suggested when Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell were close candidates in the 2018 Rookie of the Year race. Players have split the ROY award before, but a dual MVP is unprecedented.

Would some kind of dual award work for you? Or would it belie the importance of selecting one true victor atop the heap for all history to remember?

People are fervently defending either Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden for MVP at this point, with it being hard to dislodge them from their selection. A Co-MVP award might make everyone happy, or nobody.