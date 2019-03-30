Getty Images

Oregon freshman center Bol Bol reportedly to declare for NBA draft

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
After nine games of college basketball — where he averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots a game — and a season that ended early because of foot surgery, Oregon freshman center Bol Bol is headed to the NBA Draft.

That’s not a surprise, but ESPN’s Nick DePaula broke the news.

Oregon Ducks freshman Bol Bol has decided to turn pro, agreeing to hire an agent at CAA for representation in his eventual NBA career, the agency told ESPN on Friday.

If he hires an agent there is no backing out. Not that Bol was going to anyway, he was always one-and-done.

Bol Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is tantalizing with his potential, particularly on the defensive end as a rim protector. He’s 7’2″ with a long wingspan (his father’s was 7’7″), he moves reasonably well around the rim and anticipates well as a shot blocker. Offensively, Bol shows some skill, including a decent shooting touch around the rim and good form on his jumper. He’s thin and needs to a lot more strength to add to hold his ground in the paint in the NBA.

Despite the potential, scouts I talked to see him falling down draft boards because he is a big who had to have major foot surgery already — he only played nine games at Oregon because of a Navicular bone fracture in his left foot — plus there are questions about how much he actually loves the game and will be willing to put in the work it would take to become a valuable NBA player. There are other concerns, but those two trumped everything else. Every one of the people I talked to said something along the lines of “a team will fall in love with the potential and take him near the end of the lottery” but then insisted it would not be their team.

However, as a likely first-round pick it makes sense for Bol to come out and enter the draft, it will just be interesting to see where he goes.

Joel Embiid to sit, Jimmy Butler ready to be booed as Philadelphia plays Minnesota

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
There will be no rematch. Not tonight, anyway.

But it will rain “boos” down on the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Minnesota tonight to take on the Timberwolves. It will be the first chance for Minnesota fans to let Jimmy Butler know how they feel about him torpedoing the Timberwolves season with a heavyhanded trade request right before the start of training camp (although Butler did let Tom Thibodeau know he wanted out much earlier and Thibs chose to turn a blind eye, which is a key reason he is no longer the coach or GM).

Butler is going to get booed and he knows it. And he is fine with it (WARNING, some graphic language ahead if that bothers you just skip on by).

The more significant on the court issue in this game is that Joel Embiid will not play for Philadelphia. With the Sixers pretty much locked in as the three seed in the East (Boston and Indiana are 3.5 games back, four in the loss column, with seven games to play) the Sixers have prioritized keeping Embiid healthy and fresh heading into the postseason, so he is not playing on the entire three-game road trip.

Brown also has talked about the Sixers needing to find an identity heading into the playoffs, but that will not happen without Embiid on the court. He is the team’s best player.

Karl-Anthony Towns would have liked a rematch with Embiid. Back on Jan. 15 Embiid put up 31 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota, while Towns was 4-of-10 shooting and a -42 on the night. The Sixers won by 42.

That rematch will have to wait until next season.

Kemba Walker now 0-28 head-to-head with LeBron James in career

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
In a game that mattered to Charlotte, the Hornets went up against a shorthanded Lakers team Friday night and lost handily, 129-115. Charlotte is now two games out of the eight seed in the East with seven left to play, they couldn’t afford to lose to the lottery-bound Lakers.

But Kemba Walker just cannot beat LeBron James.

Walker is now 0-28 in head-to-head matchups with LeBron over the course of his career. You read that right, 0-28. There are 24 regular season losses plus in 2014 the Miami Heat and LeBron swept the Hornets in the playoffs.

NBA Twitter had a little fun with that.

To be fair, in almost all those meetings LeBron was on the superior team and was the favorite. This number should be lopsided, but not one upset? On Friday night, despite being on the road the Hornets were two-point favorites, but LeBron dropped 27 and that was the game, despite LeBron not exactly being impressed with the Lakers’ roster.

Rajon Rondo hopes to return to Lakers next season

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Part of the goal this season for the Lakers was to see how their players — from the young core through the veterans on one-year contracts — meshed with LeBron James. Could they play together? That would determine their future with the franchise. Here are the net ratings of other Lakers when paired with LeBron this season:

Josh Hart: +4.8
Lonzo Ball: +3.1
Kyle Kuzma: +2.9
JaVale McGee: +1.6
Brandon Ingram: +0.9
Rajon Rondo: -5.5

Rondo, finishing up a one-year contract with the team for $9 million, is a free agent this summer but wants to return to the Lakers, he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Absolutely,” Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. “Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.

“So, I don’t know what the future holds as far as the summer — if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don’t come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it’s a great organization. I can’t say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They’re really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow…

“As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I’m only 33.”

What happens to Rondo — and McGee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and everyone else on one-year contracts (and even guys on longer-term deals) — is completely up in the air. The Lakers are going to go big game hunting in free agency (or via trade) this summer, looking to get another star to pair with LeBron, then every other roster decision will come after that move. Plus, the Lakers almost certainly will have a new coach, and they would be smart to get bench and role players that fit with the style-of-play that coach prefers.

Injuries — and a suspension for spitting in the face of Chris Paul — have limited Rondo to 42 games this season with the Lakers, where he averaged 8.7 points and 7.9 assists per game. Luke Walton has praised Rondo’s decision making and leadership on the court, and he’s improved to shoot 35.6 percent from three. That said he struggled with his shot inside the arc and has a troubling true shooting percentage of 47. His defense is an issue, he was once an outstanding defender but those days are gone. Rondo is, at this point, at best a replacement level NBA player.

The Lakers might bring him back anyway. This front office is unpredictable.

Jamal Murray scores 27, leads Nuggets past Thunder 115-105

Associated PressMar 30, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — All season, Western Conference teams have been chasing Golden State.

Now they’re chasing Denver, too.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Denver beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105.

With Golden State’s loss to Minnesota, Denver is tied with the Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets huddled around Isaiah Thomas‘ phone to watch the conclusion of the Warriors-Timberwolves game.

“It’s fun,” Murray said. “It’s been a fun journey, especially when you are winning.”

The Nuggets won all four meetings with Oklahoma City, a potential playoff opponent, this season.

“It doesn’t mean much,” Denver forward/center Mason Plumlee said. “If we see them in the playoffs it will be a whole new matchup. They are a good team and we know that and we respect them and we are just looking forward to the next game.”

Murray made 11 of 20 shots and had nine assists without a turnover.

“I liked his poise, his leadership and his maturity,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “That’s not easy to do against that team and this building. They turn people over and they can make you look really bad in a heartbeat, but just Jamal’s control – he never got sped up, he was always in control, running his team and being vocal, and I was excited watching him play.”

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

“I think it was good for the most part for spurts,” Westbrook said. “Not enough to be sustainable.”

Denver led 56-52 at halftime behind 13 points from Murray and 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jokic.

Oklahoma City’s Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 68, but Denver responded with a 14-2 run and took an 86-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver led 95-81 in the final period before Oklahoma City scored five quick points to force Denver to call timeout.

Westbrook went down hard to the ground after being fouled in the fourth quarter, and he got up and started jawing with the Nuggets bench. He scored six points in the next minute, but Murray hit a dagger 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play.

“They made some tough ones down the stretch,” Westbrook said. “That’s what the good teams do.”

 