Lakers to sit LeBron James for remainder of NBA season

Plenty of pundits took to the web/airwaves to preach this should have happened sooner, but LeBron James did not want to sit once the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. He said he wanted to compete, not rest. Plus, while he didn’t say it, he is still working to form a bond with Lakers fans, who have not embraced him as fans did in his other stops. At least not yet. Playing helped with that.

But it’s happening now, LeBron is being sat for the remainder of the season, six games.

Here’s the statement from team president Magic Johnson and General Manager, Rob Pelinka.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

LeBron finishes the season having played 55 games and averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

LeBron never seemed fully recovered from the groin injury that sidelined him 17 games starting after Christmas. He had stretches of vintage LeBron, but didn’t have the same explosion or ability to lift a team up and carry it as we had seen in season’s past. He’s also 34 years old now. There also were questions of how well he connected with this young team, and he didn’t seem happy with the team’s roster construction.

What does this mean to the Lakers on the court? It’s not good. The stats here are a little dated but the idea holds.

Since returning from the groin injury Jan 31, LeBron is averaging 27.5 points, 10.1 assists, 9.0 rebounds. The Lakers are +7 with him on the floor and -158 when he hits the bench — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 27, 2019

Just as a reminder, also out are Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart.