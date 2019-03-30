Lakers to sit LeBron James for remainder of NBA season

Plenty of pundits took to the web/airwaves to preach this should have happened sooner, but LeBron James did not want to sit once the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. He said he wanted to compete, not rest. Plus, while he didn’t say it, he is still working to form a bond with Lakers fans, who have not embraced him as fans did in his other stops. At least not yet. Playing helped with that.
But it’s happening now, LeBron is being sat for the remainder of the season, six games.
Here’s the statement from team president Magic Johnson and General Manager, Rob Pelinka.
“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”
LeBron finishes the season having played 55 games and averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
LeBron never seemed fully recovered from the groin injury that sidelined him 17 games starting after Christmas. He had stretches of vintage LeBron, but didn’t have the same explosion or ability to lift a team up and carry it as we had seen in season’s past. He’s also 34 years old now. There also were questions of how well he connected with this young team, and he didn’t seem happy with the team’s roster construction.
What does this mean to the Lakers on the court? It’s not good. The stats here are a little dated but the idea holds.
Just as a reminder, also out are Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart.
Former New York Knick Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated by the New York Police Department for an alleged rape that took place in his Manhattan apartment on Feb. 7, 2018.
That is the same day Porzingis suffered his torn ACL that sidelined him this past season. During that season he was traded from the Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks (who were informed of the allegation and potential charges).
Tina Moore of the New York Post broke the story.
The woman made her stunning allegation against the 23-year-old player on Thursday afternoon — and investigators consider her credible, one high-ranking NYPD source told The Post. The accuser is “believable,” the source said, despite her not reporting the alleged attack until over a year later, and her admission to cops that she discussed getting $68,000 in hush money from the multi-millionaire baller….
The woman — who is in her 20s and also lived in the building — told cops the NBA star visited her apartment at around 2 a.m., and that she accepted his invitation to go back to his posh pad.
Once inside, the towering, 7-foot-3 Latvian allegedly held her down and raped her, she told cops, according to sources.
In a documentary about his rehab, Porzingis — along with his brother and others close to him — did at least one tequila shot after returning to his apartment that night.
Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the charges and saying he notified the FBI and NBA of an alleged extortion attempt.
Dallas was aware of this situation prior to trading for Porzingis at the deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Mark Cuban told the Post he was told by federal authorities not to comment.
As of yet, no charges have been filed. The case is in the hands of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.
This is a punch to the gut.
Although, if you saw the injury you feared this, and worse.
Auburn’s Chuma Okeke scored 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Auburn’s domination of North Carolina in the Sweet 16 Friday night, advancing the Tigers to a showdown with Kentucky on Sunday. But with eight minutes to go in the game, Okeke went down with what looked at the time like a serious knee injury. You knew it was bad when after the game Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, “You know, we think it’s serious.”
It is serious. Okeke has a torn ACL, something that obviously not only ends his NCAA Tournament run but hurts the draft stock of a guy who’s impressive play was moving him into the late first round on many draft boards.
Okeke is a 6’7″, 230-pound forward who looked like a fit in the modern NBA because he can hit the three ball and space the floor, he can attack the rim and post up mismatches switched onto him, and he can switch on defense. There were flaws in his game, but his late-season play, including in the NCAA Tournament, had him climbing draft boards.
Now he has a surgery ahead of him and some serious questions about his future and how best to recover.
It’s a punch to the gut. Hopefully, he recovers and gets back to his recent form.
Friday night, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford each logged 35 minutes — physical, hard-working minutes at that — in Boston’s dramatic last-second win against Indiana.
Saturday night they are both getting a rest.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Horford and Irving will be given the back-to-back off just a couple of weeks before the playoffs start. Officially, Irving will sit due to low back soreness while Horford is out due to knee soreness.
The Celtics may also be without Jayson Tatum due to an illness, he is questionable.
The Celtics have leaned on Horford and Irving all season, the most-used five-man lineup without either of them in it has played just 87 minutes all season long. Remove Tatum from the equation and it’s down to 76 minutes.
With Friday night’s Boston win, the Celtics and Pacers are tied for the 4/5 seed in the East at 45-31. Those teams are all but locked into those positions and will face off in the first round, the only question is which team will have home court.
Boston’s two best players getting the night off is a big break for a Brooklyn team that needs every win it can find right now.
The Nets, at 38-38, are currently the seven seed in the East, but just one full game ahead of the nine-seed Orlando Magic and falling out of the playoffs entirely. Only 1.5 games separate six-seed Detroit and nine-seed Orlando (with Miami currently the eighth seed, holding down the final playoff spot), and one of those teams is not going to have a chair when the music stops.
Brooklyn’s playoffs have essentially started, and it needs every win it can find and every break it can get. Boston’s sitting its stars is one of those breaks.
There will be no rematch. Not tonight, anyway.
But it will rain “boos” down on the court.
The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Minnesota tonight to take on the Timberwolves. It will be the first chance for Minnesota fans to let Jimmy Butler know how they feel about him torpedoing the Timberwolves season with a heavyhanded trade request right before the start of training camp (although Butler did let Tom Thibodeau know he wanted out much earlier and Thibs chose to turn a blind eye, which is a key reason he is no longer the coach or GM).
Butler is going to get booed and he knows it. And he is fine with it (WARNING, some graphic language ahead if that bothers you just skip on by).
The more significant on the court issue in this game is that Joel Embiid will not play for Philadelphia. With the Sixers pretty much locked in as the three seed in the East (Boston and Indiana are 3.5 games back, four in the loss column, with seven games to play) the Sixers have prioritized keeping Embiid healthy and fresh heading into the postseason, so he is not playing on the entire three-game road trip.
Brown also has talked about the Sixers needing to find an identity heading into the playoffs, but that will not happen without Embiid on the court. He is the team’s best player.
Karl-Anthony Towns would have liked a rematch with Embiid. Back on Jan. 15 Embiid put up 31 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota, while Towns was 4-of-10 shooting and a -42 on the night. The Sixers won by 42.
That rematch will have to wait until next season.