Lakers to sit LeBron James for remainder of NBA season

Plenty of pundits took to the web/airwaves to preach this should have happened sooner, but LeBron James did not want to sit once the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. He said he wanted to compete, not rest. Plus, while he didn’t say it, he is still working to form a bond with Lakers fans, who have not embraced him as fans did in his other stops. At least not yet. Playing helped with that.
But it’s happening now, LeBron is being sat for the remainder of the season, six games.
“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”
LeBron finishes the season having played 55 games and averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
The Celtics may also be without Jayson Tatum due to an illness, he is questionable.
The Celtics have leaned on Horford and Irving all season, the most-used five-man lineup without either of them in it has played just 87 minutes all season long. Remove Tatum from the equation and it’s down to 76 minutes.
With Friday night’s Boston win, the Celtics and Pacers are tied for the 4/5 seed in the East at 45-31. Those teams are all but locked into those positions and will face off in the first round, the only question is which team will have home court.
Boston’s two best players getting the night off is a big break for a Brooklyn team that needs every win it can find right now.
The Nets, at 38-38, are currently the seven seed in the East, but just one full game ahead of the nine-seed Orlando Magic and falling out of the playoffs entirely. Only 1.5 games separate six-seed Detroit and nine-seed Orlando (with Miami currently the eighth seed, holding down the final playoff spot), and one of those teams is not going to have a chair when the music stops.
Brooklyn’s playoffs have essentially started, and it needs every win it can find and every break it can get. Boston’s sitting its stars is one of those breaks.
Joel Embiid to sit, Jimmy Butler ready to be booed as Philadelphia plays Minnesota
The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Minnesota tonight to take on the Timberwolves. It will be the first chance for Minnesota fans to let Jimmy Butler know how they feel about him torpedoing the Timberwolves season with a heavyhanded trade request right before the start of training camp (although Butler did let Tom Thibodeau know he wanted out much earlier and Thibs chose to turn a blind eye, which is a key reason he is no longer the coach or GM).
Butler is going to get booed and he knows it. And he is fine with it (WARNING, some graphic language ahead if that bothers you just skip on by).
Jimmy Butler: “I don’t care about being loved all the time, it’s no fun that way. I think people will pay way more attention whenever they dislike you or hate you… I welcome it. I embrace it. Let’s see what you can point out tonight.” pic.twitter.com/UuiCrPRPw5
The more significant on the court issue in this game is that Joel Embiid will not play for Philadelphia. With the Sixers pretty much locked in as the three seed in the East (Boston and Indiana are 3.5 games back, four in the loss column, with seven games to play) the Sixers have prioritized keeping Embiid healthy and fresh heading into the postseason, so he is not playing on the entire three-game road trip.
Joel Embiid who will not play tonight (load management) will not meet the team on this trip.
Brett Brown says they will see Joel back in Philadelphia for the Milwaukee game.
Brett says they are just being proactive and smart about his load management.
Brown also has talked about the Sixers needing to find an identity heading into the playoffs, but that will not happen without Embiid on the court. He is the team’s best player.
Karl-Anthony Towns would have liked a rematch with Embiid. Back on Jan. 15 Embiid put up 31 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota, while Towns was 4-of-10 shooting and a -42 on the night. The Sixers won by 42.
That rematch will have to wait until next season.
Oregon freshman center Bol Bol reportedly to declare for NBA draft
After nine games of college basketball — where he averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots a game — and a season that ended early because of foot surgery, Oregon freshman center Bol Bol is headed to the NBA Draft.
Oregon Ducks freshman Bol Bol has decided to turn pro, agreeing to hire an agent at CAA for representation in his eventual NBA career, the agency told ESPN on Friday.
If he hires an agent there is no backing out. Not that Bol was going to anyway, he was always one-and-done.
Bol Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is tantalizing with his potential, particularly on the defensive end as a rim protector. He’s 7’2″ with a long wingspan (his father’s was 7’7″), he moves reasonably well around the rim and anticipates well as a shot blocker. Offensively, Bol shows some skill, including a decent shooting touch around the rim and good form on his jumper. He’s thin and needs to a lot more strength to add to hold his ground in the paint in the NBA.
Despite the potential, scouts I talked to see him falling down draft boards because he is a big who had to have major foot surgery already — he only played nine games at Oregon because of a Navicular bone fracture in his left foot — plus there are questions about how much he actually loves the game and will be willing to put in the work it would take to become a valuable NBA player. There are other concerns, but those two trumped everything else. Every one of the people I talked to said something along the lines of “a team will fall in love with the potential and take him near the end of the lottery” but then insisted it would not be their team.
However, as a likely first-round pick it makes sense for Bol to come out and enter the draft, it will just be interesting to see where he goes.
Kemba Walker now 0-28 head-to-head with LeBron James in career
In a game that mattered to Charlotte, the Hornets went up against a shorthanded Lakers team Friday night and lost handily, 129-115. Charlotte is now two games out of the eight seed in the East with seven left to play, they couldn’t afford to lose to the lottery-bound Lakers.
Walker is now 0-28 in head-to-head matchups with LeBron over the course of his career. You read that right, 0-28. There are 24 regular season losses plus in 2014 the Miami Heat and LeBron swept the Hornets in the playoffs.
To be fair, in almost all those meetings LeBron was on the superior team and was the favorite. This number should be lopsided, but not one upset? On Friday night, despite being on the road the Hornets were two-point favorites, but LeBron dropped 27 and that was the game, despite LeBron not exactly being impressed with the Lakers’ roster.