Kemba Walker now 0-28 head-to-head with LeBron James in career

In a game that mattered to Charlotte, the Hornets went up against a shorthanded Lakers team Friday night and lost handily, 129-115. Charlotte is now two games out of the eight seed in the East with seven left to play, they couldn’t afford to lose to the lottery-bound Lakers.
Walker is now 0-28 in head-to-head matchups with LeBron over the course of his career. You read that right, 0-28. There are 24 regular season losses plus in 2014 the Miami Heat and LeBron swept the Hornets in the playoffs.
To be fair, in almost all those meetings LeBron was on the superior team and was the favorite. This number should be lopsided, but not one upset? On Friday night, despite being on the road the Hornets were two-point favorites, but LeBron dropped 27 and that was the game, despite LeBron not exactly being impressed with the Lakers’ roster.
Part of the goal this season for the Lakers was to see how their players — from the young core through the veterans on one-year contracts — meshed with LeBron James. Could they play together? That would determine their future with the franchise. Here are the net ratings of other Lakers when paired with LeBron this season:
Rondo, finishing up a one-year contract with the team for $9 million, is a free agent this summer but wants to return to the Lakers, he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“Absolutely,” Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. “Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.
“So, I don’t know what the future holds as far as the summer — if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don’t come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it’s a great organization. I can’t say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They’re really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow…
“As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I’m only 33.”
What happens to Rondo — and McGee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and everyone else on one-year contracts (and even guys on longer-term deals) — is completely up in the air. The Lakers are going to go big game hunting in free agency (or via trade) this summer, looking to get another star to pair with LeBron, then every other roster decision will come after that move. Plus, the Lakers almost certainly will have a new coach, and they would be smart to get bench and role players that fit with the style-of-play that coach prefers.
Injuries — and a suspension for spitting in the face of Chris Paul — have limited Rondo to 42 games this season with the Lakers, where he averaged 8.7 points and 7.9 assists per game. Luke Walton has praised Rondo’s decision making and leadership on the court, and he’s improved to shoot 35.6 percent from three. That said he struggled with his shot inside the arc and has a troubling true shooting percentage of 47. His defense is an issue, he was once an outstanding defender but those days are gone. Rondo is, at this point, at best a replacement level NBA player.
The Lakers might bring him back anyway. This front office is unpredictable.
Jamal Murray scores 27, leads Nuggets past Thunder 115-105
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — All season, Western Conference teams have been chasing Golden State.
Now they’re chasing Denver, too.
Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Denver beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105.
With Golden State’s loss to Minnesota, Denver is tied with the Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets huddled around Isaiah Thomas‘ phone to watch the conclusion of the Warriors-Timberwolves game.
“It’s fun,” Murray said. “It’s been a fun journey, especially when you are winning.”
The Nuggets won all four meetings with Oklahoma City, a potential playoff opponent, this season.
“It doesn’t mean much,” Denver forward/center Mason Plumlee said. “If we see them in the playoffs it will be a whole new matchup. They are a good team and we know that and we respect them and we are just looking forward to the next game.”
Murray made 11 of 20 shots and had nine assists without a turnover.
“I liked his poise, his leadership and his maturity,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “That’s not easy to do against that team and this building. They turn people over and they can make you look really bad in a heartbeat, but just Jamal’s control – he never got sped up, he was always in control, running his team and being vocal, and I was excited watching him play.”
“I think it was good for the most part for spurts,” Westbrook said. “Not enough to be sustainable.”
Denver led 56-52 at halftime behind 13 points from Murray and 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jokic.
Oklahoma City’s Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 68, but Denver responded with a 14-2 run and took an 86-75 lead into the fourth quarter.
Denver led 95-81 in the final period before Oklahoma City scored five quick points to force Denver to call timeout.
Westbrook went down hard to the ground after being fouled in the fourth quarter, and he got up and started jawing with the Nuggets bench. He scored six points in the next minute, but Murray hit a dagger 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play.
“They made some tough ones down the stretch,” Westbrook said. “That’s what the good teams do.”
Kevin Durant, Warriors incensed by referees whistles at end of loss to Timberwolves
My junior high school (and high school) coaches both said the same thing: If you don’t want the referees to decide a game late, play better earlier so it’s not in their hands.
Don’t try to tell the Golden State Warriors that today.
The Warriors didn’t play well all game, they had a wretched third quarter for example. Yet they were in it at the end and they were livid after the game at a couple of calls they felt cost them the game against the Timberwolves. Minnesota got the overtime win, 131-130.
The loss, combined with Denver beating Oklahoma City, drops the Warriors into a tie for first place in the West with the Nuggets. The teams face each other on Tuesday.
It started with the Warriors inbounding the ball down three with 5.8 seconds left in overtime. Kevin Durant got a shot at a three and hit it while fouled, but the referees ruled he was fouled before the act of shooting. Minnesota had a foul to give, so the Warriors took the ball out of bounds and it looked like Stephen Curry forced double-overtime anyway with an insane shot from the corner.
Notice how Curry taunts the referees about the call after hitting that three? Instant Karma’s going to get you…
On the next play, with 0.5 seconds left, Kevin Durant got called for a foul around the basket that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the free throw line to win it.
While there was a little contact, that is not usually enough to draw a foul, especially with the game on the line. The officials were not letting the players decide this one.
After the game, the Warriors were all kinds of pissed off (and are willing to pay the fines for it). From NBC Sports Bay Area:
Durant called out Marat Kogut, the referee who waved off his late three (again via NBC Sports Bay Area).
“Marat, he was the best player on the floor tonight,” Durant said. “He’s so good with his whistle that he knew they were going to foul me and he called it right before I shot the ball, so he’s one of the greatest refs of all time.”
Durant will write the league a check for that. But he wasn’t done, he went on Instagram to complain about the call as well.
Boston may well be home for the first round of the playoffs.
Probably against the Indiana Pacers — and if Friday night is any indication we are in for a seriously entertaining series.
This one came down to the final seconds, but this is why the Celtics wanted Kyrie Irving — the man is a closer of the highest order. His driving layup with 0.5 seconds beat the Pacers and lifted the Celtics into the four seed in the East.
The Pacers made some poor choices down the stretch in this game. In their chance to take the lead right before Irving’s shot, they set picks for Darren Collison while Bojan Bogdanovic — Indiana’s leading scorer with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting — basically stood in the corner as a decoy. (Collison got a good look at an elbow jumper but missed it.)
Then on the final play, Al Horford is working hard to get the ball to Irving and when he does Myles Turner shows out and doubles Irving behind the arc… and then Turner inexplicably slides back over to cover Horford opening up a straight line drive for Irving to the rim. Thaddeus Young starts to help off Jayson Tatum in the corner but is so concerned about a pass to Tatum he never fully commits, so Irving gets to the rim. The odds of a Horford three (35.4 percent from that area of the floor this season) or Tatum three (26.7 percent this season from the right corner) are lower than an Irving layup.
Irving finished with 30 points on the night, Horford pitched in 19, and Aron Baynes had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 27, Young had 18.
Indiana and Boston are now tied for the 4/5 seed in the East, with Boston ahead on tiebreakers at the moment. While the two teams have about an equal strength of schedule, Boston has played better of late while the Pacers, 3-7 in their last 10, have come back to earth after losing Victor Oladipo.