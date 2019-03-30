Associated Press

Jamal Murray scores 27, leads Nuggets past Thunder 115-105

Associated PressMar 30, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — All season, Western Conference teams have been chasing Golden State.

Now they’re chasing Denver, too.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Denver beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105.

With Golden State’s loss to Minnesota, Denver is tied with the Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets huddled around Isaiah Thomas‘ phone to watch the conclusion of the Warriors-Timberwolves game.

“It’s fun,” Murray said. “It’s been a fun journey, especially when you are winning.”

The Nuggets won all four meetings with Oklahoma City, a potential playoff opponent, this season.

“It doesn’t mean much,” Denver forward/center Mason Plumlee said. “If we see them in the playoffs it will be a whole new matchup. They are a good team and we know that and we respect them and we are just looking forward to the next game.”

Murray made 11 of 20 shots and had nine assists without a turnover.

“I liked his poise, his leadership and his maturity,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “That’s not easy to do against that team and this building. They turn people over and they can make you look really bad in a heartbeat, but just Jamal’s control – he never got sped up, he was always in control, running his team and being vocal, and I was excited watching him play.”

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

“I think it was good for the most part for spurts,” Westbrook said. “Not enough to be sustainable.”

Denver led 56-52 at halftime behind 13 points from Murray and 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jokic.

Oklahoma City’s Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 68, but Denver responded with a 14-2 run and took an 86-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver led 95-81 in the final period before Oklahoma City scored five quick points to force Denver to call timeout.

Westbrook went down hard to the ground after being fouled in the fourth quarter, and he got up and started jawing with the Nuggets bench. He scored six points in the next minute, but Murray hit a dagger 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play.

“They made some tough ones down the stretch,” Westbrook said. “That’s what the good teams do.”

 

Kevin Durant, Warriors incensed by referees whistles at end of loss to Timberwolves

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
My junior high school (and high school) coaches both said the same thing: If you don’t want the referees to decide a game late, play better earlier so it’s not in their hands.

Don’t try to tell the Golden State Warriors that today.

The Warriors didn’t play well all game, they had a wretched third quarter for example. Yet they were in it at the end and they were livid after the game at a couple of calls they felt cost them the game against the Timberwolves. Minnesota got the overtime win, 131-130.

The loss, combined with Denver beating Oklahoma City, drops the Warriors into a tie for first place in the West with the Nuggets. The teams face each other on Tuesday.

It started with the Warriors inbounding the ball down three with 5.8 seconds left in overtime. Kevin Durant got a shot at a three and hit it while fouled, but the referees ruled he was fouled before the act of shooting. Minnesota had a foul to give, so the Warriors took the ball out of bounds and it looked like Stephen Curry forced double-overtime anyway with an insane shot from the corner.

Notice how Curry taunts the referees about the call after hitting that three? Instant Karma’s going to get you…

On the next play, with 0.5 seconds left, Kevin Durant got called for a foul around the basket that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the free throw line to win it.

While there was a little contact, that is not usually enough to draw a foul, especially with the game on the line. The officials were not letting the players decide this one.

After the game, the Warriors were all kinds of pissed off (and are willing to pay the fines for it). From NBC Sports Bay Area:

Durant called out Marat Kogut, the referee who waved off his late three (again via NBC Sports Bay Area).

“Marat, he was the best player on the floor tonight,” Durant said. “He’s so good with his whistle that he knew they were going to foul me and he called it right before I shot the ball, so he’s one of the greatest refs of all time.”

Durant will write the league a check for that. But he wasn’t done, he went on Instagram to complain about the call as well.

We’ll see how the league handles the fines, but the Warriors will be writing checks.

Watch Kyrie Irving’s game winner to beat Pacers, move Celtics up to fourth in East

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
Boston may well be home for the first round of the playoffs.

Probably against the Indiana Pacers — and if Friday night is any indication we are in for a seriously entertaining series.

This one came down to the final seconds, but this is why the Celtics wanted Kyrie Irving — the man is a closer of the highest order. His driving layup with 0.5 seconds beat the Pacers and lifted the Celtics into the four seed in the East.

The Pacers made some poor choices down the stretch in this game. In their chance to take the lead right before Irving’s shot, they set picks for Darren Collison while Bojan Bogdanovic — Indiana’s leading scorer with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting — basically stood in the corner as a decoy. (Collison got a good look at an elbow jumper but missed it.)

Then on the final play, Al Horford is working hard to get the ball to Irving and when he does Myles Turner shows out and doubles Irving behind the arc… and then Turner inexplicably slides back over to cover Horford opening up a straight line drive for Irving to the rim. Thaddeus Young starts to help off Jayson Tatum in the corner but is so concerned about a pass to Tatum he never fully commits, so Irving gets to the rim. The odds of a Horford three (35.4 percent from that area of the floor this season) or Tatum three (26.7 percent this season from the right corner) are lower than an Irving layup.

Irving finished with 30 points on the night, Horford pitched in 19, and Aron Baynes had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 27, Young had 18.

Indiana and Boston are now tied for the 4/5 seed in the East, with Boston ahead on tiebreakers at the moment. While the two teams have about an equal strength of schedule, Boston has played better of late while the Pacers, 3-7 in their last 10, have come back to earth after losing Victor Oladipo.

New report adds Golden State’s Larry Harris to Pelicans’ GM search

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans have started the process to find their new general manager. Also known as the guy who has to trade Anthony Davis.

An earlier report listed four names being considered: Danny Ferry (the interim GM and former GM in Atlanta), David Griffin (former Cavaliers and Suns GM), Trajan Langdon (assistant GM in Brooklyn), Gersson Rosas (Daryl Morey’s right-hand man in Houston). A new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds a new name to that list out of Golden State.

Harris was the GM of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003 until late in the 2007-08 season. He drafted Andrew Bogut No. 1 (Chris Paul and Deron Williams were the steals of that 2005 draft, although Bogut had an impressive NBA career), but Harris’ teams only made the playoffs twice and consistently underperformed.

All those assistant GMs in the running in New Orleans have a genuine shot because there are questions about whether the Pelicans would pay the going rate for Griffin (or if Griffin would take the job if they did).

Whoever lands the job jumps into a tough spot, needing to trade Davis and set a new direction for the franchise — rebuild, or get veterans so the team is more competitive now — all while managing ownership and non-basketball focused upper management that may have agendas and misconceptions about how things will and should go. It’s a tall order.

Knicks’ point guard Frank Ntilikina expected to miss rest of season

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina is expected to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury, ending a disappointing second year for the former lottery pick.

Ntilikina had just returned from a nearly two-month absence but left again during a loss to the Clippers on Sunday because of more soreness. The Knicks say Friday that after a subsequent evaluation, the team’s medical staff recommends he not play again this season.

Ntilikina has appeared in just 43 games, averaging 5.7 points. The No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft was the final selection made by Phil Jackson as team president.

The native of Belgium played professionally in France. However, he hasn’t developed an offensive game and struggled to crack first-year coach David Fizdale’s lineup even when healthy.